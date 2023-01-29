Vancouver, WA

An 8-year-old boy hasn't been seen for 7 months and his grandparents refused to reveal his location. Where is Breadson?

Fatim Hemraj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Y6fA_0kVRZWf600
Breadson JohnPhoto byClark County

8-year-old Breadson John lives in Vancouver, Washington. Breadson was born in Hawaii in 2014. His parents traveled to Micronesia in 2022 and never returned, leaving Breadson in the custody of his grandparents, Masterino Machuo and Refoela Refalopei, at Walnut Grove Landing apartments.

In June 2022, a concerned neighbor reported that he hadn't seen Breadson since May or early June; Breadson reportedly played in the backyard every day but suddenly stopped around that time.

On June 17, 2022, VPD attended the home to conduct a welfare check but were unable to locate Breadson and his grandparents refused to divulge his location. They moved out of the apartment shortly after the visit and continue to maintain that Breadson is not missing. It was subsequently determined that Breadson was never enrolled in the school district and never attended school.

In December 2022, Masterino Machuo and Refoela Refalopei were charged with custodial interference. According to the FBI, they have been uncooperative with the investigation.

Breadson John is Pacific Islander and can speak both English and English and Trukese/Chuukese. Breadson has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say his photos are at least a year old and his appearance might differ. His height and weight are unknown. Breadson also goes by the name Brxsan.

“We have been frustrated with not getting the level of cooperation that we would ordinarily expect from that familial relationship...We know there are people who are out there that have information. It’s a matter of getting them to come forward with information that will be helpful.”- FBI Senior Supervisory Resident Agent Matthew Boyden

If you have any information, contact VPD at 360-487-7446 or submit a tip anonymously.

