Two years, a young woman went out with her friends. She hasn't been seen since. What happened to Kirsten Brueggeman?

Kirsten Brueggeman Photo by WTHR

26-year-old Kirsten Brueggeman lived with her parents, Lisa and Rex, in the Lawrence suburb of Indianapolis, Indiana. Kirsten also has an older half-brother named Eric who lives elsewhere. According to Lisa and Rex, Kirsten is an animal lover and a bookworm who graduated high school with honors. She is talkative, stubborn, sweet, and has a wicked sense of humor.

Kirsten had a 10-year on-and-off relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Eddie. They broke up for good in January 2020 but remained friends, getting together at least once a week to hang out.

On January 2, 2021, Lisa dropped Kirsten off for her shift at a pizza restaurant called Cici's. Since she didn't have a car, her parents often picked her up and dropped her off. Kirsten clocked out at 10 pm and texted her mom to let her know that she didn't need a ride home because she was going to meet up with friends. Lisa told Kirsten to be good, and Kirsten responded that she would.

At 12:35 am, Lisa texted Kirsten to ask if she was okay but didn't receive a response. She called but her phone went straight to voicemail. By 8 am the next morning, Kirsten still had not returned home. At 3 pm, Lisa and Rex contacted Cici's, only to discover that Kirsten did not show up for her shift. According to the Brueggemans, Kirsten was very punctual and rarely missed a day of work.

Kirsten Brueggeman Photo by Chip Chick

Lisa and Rex contacted Eddie and asked him if he knew where Kirsten was. Eddie said he received a text from Kirsten sometime between 10 and 10:30 pm the night before asking to hang out. Since Eddie already had plans, he invited Kirsten along. She took an Uber to Manley's Irish Mutt, a bar, where she met up with Eddie and three of his friends, one male, and two females, that night.

According to Eddie, Kirsten drank too much and got sick at around midnight. As a result, she was kicked out of the bar. Since it was closing at 12:15 am anyway, the entire group left. Once in the parking lot, Kirsten and Eddie got into a verbal altercation; it's unclear what the argument was about.

Eddie said he tried to call an Uber for Kirsten and even offered to call her parents but she refused. At some point, Kirsten got mad and began to vandalize a car belonging to one of his friends. Eddie and his friends ultimately got into the car and drove off, leaving Kirsten in the parking lot. They drove to All Star Bowl, a bowling alley, only to find that it was closed, at which point everyone parted ways.

Lisa and Rex reported Kirsten missing on January 3. CCTV footage from Manley's Irish Mutt confirmed Eddie's story. He was ruled out of any involvement, along with his three friends.

At 12:20 am, CCTV captured Kirsten as she walked toward All Star Bowl, likely learning that it was closed. Her phone last pinged in the area at 12:30 am, at which point it died or was turned off.

Kirsten was next seen at 2 am on CCTV from YMCA on North Shortridge Road; although an hour and a half had passed, Kirsten was only a few minutes away from the bowling alley.

A route of Kirsten's route Photo by Google Maps

Kirsten stumbled across the YMCA parking lot toward Abbey Meadows Apartments. Suddenly, the camera skipped to 2:30 am, and she was no longer in the frame. Investigators called it a disappointing glitch, however, many believe the half-hour portion of footage was deleted by someone.

Kirsten reportedly did not know anyone who lived in the Abbey Meadows Apartments, which was in the opposite direction of her own home. It's possible that she was disoriented and became lost.

Kirsten on CCTV at 01:58 am Photo by IndyStar

The Brueggemans noted that Kirsten had a drinking problem but refused to get help. Although Kirsten and Eddie had a toxic relationship, they do not believe he is involved in her disappearance.

Two years later, the search for Kirsten Brueggeman continues. She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, and a grey toque. She was also carrying a white backpack. Kirsten is 5'2" and 115 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Today, Kirsten would be 28 years old.

If you have any information, contact IMPD at 317-327-6160.

A $10,000 reward is available.

Thank you for reading. For more, follow me on Ko-Fi.