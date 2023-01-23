Fort Lauderdale, FL

In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.

Fatim Hemraj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6Y52_0kNnylr400
Sophie ReederPhoto byFacebook

15-year-old Sophie Reeder was born to Patrick Reeder and Nicole Twist, who divorced when she was two. Loved ones described Sophie as an introvert who liked all types of music and mostly kept to herself.

At 12, Sophie began to exhibit behavioral issues. She often snuck out to take late-night walks without telling Nicole, and once ran away for a few days. Nicole set strict house rules but Sophie refused to follow them and decided to move in with her father, who was more relaxed.

After Sophie moved in with her father, she left Stranahan High School and began to take her classes online. Patrick bought her a cell phone and a laptop which gave her more freedom, however, Sophie continued to act out. In March 2017, Patrick told Sophie that he planned to send her to an all-girls boarding school. Two months later, Sophie vanished into thin air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2OhQ_0kNnylr400
Sophie ReederPhoto byDr Phil

On May 14, 2017, Sophie spent Mother’s Day with Nicole for what turned out to be the last time. Five days later, on May 19, Sophie snuck out of her father’s Fort Lauderdale, Florida home and never returned. Patrick spent two days calling and texting Sophie, expecting her to show up. When she didn’t, he called Nicole, and they reported Sophie missing on May 22.

According to Patrick, he last saw Sophie around 11:30 pm on May 19 when she was nervously pacing back and forth in the home. Patrick didn’t think much of it and told her to go to bed. When he checked Sophie's room at 9:30 am the next morning, he found a lit candle. Her bed was neatly made and her laptop was open. On her calendar, May 19 was crossed out with a big X.

Patrick and Nicole were able to access Sophie's laptop and they made a shocking discovery; she had been visiting sugar daddy websites and communicating with strange men. They also found $300 cash, a fake F/A, and a second secret cell phone in Sophie's bedroom. The phone only had 12 contacts. Phone records showed that she communicated with a specific man several times.

CCTV footage showed Sophie walking out of her Citrus Isle neighborhood around 11:30 pm. She wandered around for nearly two hours and was last seen on CCTV footage at 2:16 am a mile away from her home near Stranahan High School. The man that Sophie had been communicating with lived nearby in an apartment complex. Her phone last pinged in that area at 9 am on May 20, after which it was either turned off or died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r0ulk_0kNnylr400
Sophie ReederPhoto bySun Sentinel

Sophie was last seen wearing a black dress, brown fur coat, and red converse sneakers. She was holding either a black backpack or purse and had on white Beats by Dre headphones.

An investigation determined that the man Sophie likely went to see contacted a known H/T who lived in a unit in the same apartment complex shortly after her phone stopped pinging.

Two months later, the apartment, located on SW 11th Ct & SW 18th Ave, was searched. 25 cell phones, two computer towers, a journal, and a pair of white headphones were obtained, however, none of the items were linked to Sophie. Investigators believe that Sophie met with someone and intended to return home since she left a lit candle behind, along with $300 in cash. They believe she was groomed and is a victim of H/T.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jFGBx_0kNnylr400
Sophie ReederPhoto byNCMEC

The search for Sophie Reeder continues nearly six years later. She will turn 21 on February 19, 2023. She is biracial (half Black & half white), 5'1", and 110 lbs with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, contact Fort Lauderdale PD at 954-828-6677.

A $25,000 reward is available.

