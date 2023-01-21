Milwaukee, WI

In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?

Fatim Hemraj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06dhc8_0kMtdC3X00
Alexis PattersonPhoto byMilwaukee Journal

7-year-old Alexis Patterson lived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with her mother, Ayanna Patterson, her stepfather, LaRon Bourgeois, and her 6-month-old sister, Dysoni. Her biological father, Kenya Campbell, left before Alexis was born and he was not involved in her life. Loved ones described Alexis as a bubbly, fun-loving daddy's girl who loved roller skating, and the color pink.

On May 2, 2002, Ayanna took Alexis to the grocery store to pick out a snack to share with her classmates the next day. Alexis chose cupcakes and she was very excited. The next morning, May 3rd, Ayanna discovered that Alexis had not completed her homework and they had an argument. Alexis was not allowed to take the cupcakes to school after all, and she became very upset.

At 8 am, LaRon reportedly walked Alexis to Hi-Mount Elementary where she was in the first grade. The school was located only half a block from their home. LaRon claimed that he dropped Alexis off at the intersection, where a school crossing guard continued to escort Alexis the rest of the way.

Alexis had a perfect attendance record and she was always home by 2:55 pm. However, by the time 3 pm rolled around, Alexis still had not returned home. Ayanna walked over to Hi-Mount Elementary, at which point she was informed that Alexis never attended any of her classes that day. At the time, the school's policy was to notify parents only when their children missed two consecutive days. As a result, seven hours had passed before anyone realized that Alexis was missing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44nIQG_0kMtdC3X00
Alexis PattersonPhoto byFox

Milwaukee PD attended the scene 1 hour later. They searched the school and the surrounding areas but there was no sign of Alexis. They spoke to teachers, students and parents. Several classmates claimed they saw Alexis crying on the front steps of the school that morning, while others said they saw her by the playground between 3 and 5 pm. However, no one saw Alexis inside the school.

Two weeks prior, an unidentified man attempted to take another child near the school. The school sent letters to all of the parents informing them of the incident. A week later, a teacher saw Alexis talking to a strange woman behind the school and told her parents. Ayanna sat Alexis down and told her the importance of not talking to strangers. However, another teacher saw Alexis speaking to the woman again just a few days later. Around this time, witnesses also saw a late model red GMC SUV with tinted windows loitering near the school; it was never seen again after Alexis went missing.

Despite this, investigators deemed Alexis a runaway, simply based on the argument she had with her mother. The search stalled and instead, the media focused on Elizabeth Smart, a well-known case of a white child who had been taken from her bedroom in the middle of the night and was later rescued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CS270_0kMtdC3X00
LaRon, Ayanna, and DysoniPhoto byWISN 12

Ayanna and LaRon insisted that this was due to their race and the fact that they lived in a poor neighborhood, unlike the Smart family. Both were administered polygraph tests; Ayanna was told that she passed while LaRon failed his. Their home was searched but nothing of relevance was found. LaRon later faced charges of D/C against Ayanna. She obtained a P/O and they divorced in 2005.

Despite statements by several classmates that Alexis was seen on school grounds before and after classes on May 3, 2002, many questioned whether LaRon, who had a record, actually dropped her off. He maintained his story for years and he passed away in 2021. Alexis' biological father, Kenya Campbell, was ruled out since he was in custody on an unrelated case the week she went missing.

Hope was reignited in 2016 when a man named Josh saw a photo of Alexis online and found a striking resemblance to his ex-wife, Lisa. Josh claimed that Lisa had no memories before the age of 10 and that they had to purchase a fake birth certificate from Belize prior to getting married in 2009. Ayanna saw a photo of Lisa and became convinced that she was, in fact, her daughter, however, Lisa denied the possibility that she was Alexis and refused to have anything to do with the case.

Ayanna submitted her DNA and it was compared to the DNA of Josh and Lisa's young son; she was told that it was not a match the very next day. When Ayanna questioned the validity of the test, investigators told her that they used a toothbrush reportedly belonging to Alexis, one they had confiscated as evidence from their home 14 years earlier. Ayanna asked them to submit a new DNA test with her sample, but they refused, at which point she went directly to the FBI.

FBI agents told Ayanna that she failed the polygraph test she took in 2002 which contradicted claims by the Milwaukee PD, who has always maintained that she passed. The FBI reportedly refused to help Ayanna unless she took a second test. Ayanna agreed but when she asked to see the original test, they were unable to produce it. No official searches have taken place since.

“I feel like it’s because of me being African American. I didn’t finish high school. I’m from the 'hood...They wouldn’t have never treated me this way if I was white.”-Ayanna Patterson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A00DN_0kMtdC3X00
Ayanna Patterson on the 20th anniversary of Alexis' disappearancePhoto byJS Online

Ayanna Patterson has never stopped searching for her daughter. She holds a vigil every year and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett proclaimed May 3 as "Alexis Patterson: Forget Me Not Day."

The search for Alexis Patterson continues nearly 21 years later. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, a purple or blue striped top, blue jeans, white Nike sneakers, sunflower earrings, and a pink Barbie backpack. She has a scar under her right eye and a bump on her left pinky finger.

Today, Alexis would be 27 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGCMq_0kMtdC3X00
Age-progression photo of Alexis Patterson at 24Photo byNCMEC

If you have any information, contact Milwaukee Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 414-278-4921.

A $10,000 reward is available.

