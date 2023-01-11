Spokane, WA

In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?

Fatim Hemraj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4drT0e_0k8v6itM00
Lenoria JonesPhoto byFacebook

Lenoria Jones was born in 1992 to Deidre Jones. Her father's identity remains unknown. Struggling with substance abuse, Deidre relinquished her parental rights immediately after she gave birth. Lenoria was placed in the custody of the state and she bounced around between different relatives. Deidre moved away to Arkansas but kept in touch with Lenoria over the phone. Relatives described Lenoria as a "crack baby." She was diagnosed with ADHD and was defined as a special needs child.

Lenoria lived with her maternal grandparents, Frank and Annie Jones, in Spokane, Washington for a short period of time. Frank’s sister, Berlean Williams, fought for custody after she married and had children of her own. Deidre Jones is the daughter of Frank and Annie Jones, making Berlean Lenoria’s great-aunt.

Berlean eventually moved away to Tacoma, Washington, with her three daughters. After her divorce, she married a second time and had her only son, Maurice. Berlean was a sunday school teacher and she ran a daycare from her home called God’s Wonderful World of Colors.

Berlean was ultimately granted parental rights and Lenoria moved in with her and her teenage children in the summer of 1994 when she was two years old. Frank and Annie Jones were reportedly not happy about this decision and according to Berlean, threatened that if they couldn't have Lenoria, no one could.

Berlean soon began the process of adopting Lenoria and the paperwork had not yet arrived in the mail when the unthinkable happened.

On July 20, 1995, at 9:42 am, Berlean reported Lenoria missing from a Target store on South 23rd street which still exists today. She claimed they were shopping for toys 10 to 15 minutes earlier when the 3-year-old vanished. An intense search began yet, there was no sign of Lenoria in the store or in the surrounding area at which point the authorities decided to take a look at the CCTV footage.

They were shocked to find that Berlean entered the Target store alone. When confronted with this information, Berlean reportedly said, "Maybe she wasn't with me." The next day, Berlean was interviewed for over 10 hours and she began to give conflicting statements. She claimed that Lenoria was safe but that she couldn't divulge where the little girl was, or who she was with.

Two of Berlean's teenage daughters were home on the morning of July 20. One claimed she last saw her sleeping in the home at 6 am, while the other said Berlean left the house with Lenoria at 8 am.

Curiously, it was also revealed that Berlean called her home and told her daughters that Lenoria was missing at 8:47 am, an hour before she called the authorities and 20 minutes before Berlean even arrived at Target. At the time, she was at Top Foods, a now-defunct grocery store next to Target.

It was determined that Berlean left the home with Lenoria at 8 am and headed to a carwash followed by a gas station; the clerk claimed that no one else was in Berlean's van at the time. After the gas station, the 46-year-old headed to Top Foods, where she called her daughters to tell them that Lenoria was gone, and then to Target, where she reported Lenoria missing, at 9:42 am.

First, Berlean said that Lenoria went missing from Target's toy department. Later, she said it was from the swimsuit aisle, and from there, Berlean continued to change her story.

Berlean said Lenoria was walking behind her in the Target parking lot when she asked if they could buy a toy. She told Lenoria they could look for a toy after they looked for a bathing suit for herself. Berlean said she heard Lenoria respond, "ok" and assumed she was still walking behind her when they entered Target. She said Lenoria must have been taken by someone in the parking lot.

A few days later, Lenoria said that two Black men accosted her in an alley behind her home and took Lenoria. Due to her inconsistent statements, her daycare license was suspended and it was shut down. Berlean was named the prime suspect in the case and she obtained lawyer Jack Hill.

Jack claimed that Berlean suffered from stress-induced psychosis due to Lenoria's disappearance which resulted in disassociation, short-term memory loss, and withdrawn behavior. Jack said that Berlean changed her story several times because she was nervous and fearful of the authorities.

A week before she went missing, Lenoria was prescribed the anti-depressant Norpramin for her ADHD; Norpramin is not usually prescribed to anyone under 18 and has many side effects including loss of life within six hours of an OD. It was theorized that Lenoria suffered an OD and Berlean covered it up to protect herself and her livelihood but there was no evidence to prove this.

While Berlean initially denied that Lenoria was on any medication, investigators claimed that Berlean contacted her doctor and asked him to increase the dosage before Lenoria vanished into thin air.

Judge Thomas Swayze placed Berlean on house arrest for four months from September 1995 to January 1996 in the hopes she would reveal what truly happened to Lenoria. After Berlean appeared before Judge Swayze and maintained her original story that Lenoria vanished from Target, he took her off house arrest. While investigators said that Berlean acted aloof and seemingly unbothered, Judge Swayze stated she was absolutely distraught over Lenoria's disappearance.

In September 1995, the state admitted that they were hesitant to grant Berlean parental rights of Lenoria because she "doesn't understand the needs of children" and had exhibited poor judgment in the past but did not provide any details as to how or why. Berlean attempted to re-open her daycare in 1996 but she was denied until "the matter with the missing 3-year-old is resolved."

Lenoria's biological mother, Deidre Jones, was interviewed and her home in Arkansas was searched but nothing of relevance was found. She said she called Berlean two days before Lenoria went missing and asked to speak with her but was denied. Another theory was that Frank and Annie Jones took Lenoria since they had been engaged in a bitter custody battle with Berlean. Their home was also searched but nothing was found. Deidre, Frank, and Annie were all ultimately ruled out.

28 years later, what happened to 3-year-old Lenoria Jones remains a mystery. She was last seen wearing turquoise pants and a Barney t-shirt. Today, she would be 31.

If you have any information, contact Tacoma PD at 253-798-4721.

