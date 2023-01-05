A month ago, a 27-year-old woman left a restaurant with an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Gretchen?

Gretchen Fleming Photo by Facebook

Gretchen Fleming lives in Vienna, West Virginia with her grandmother. She had recently moved back to the area from North Carolina where she went to university for political science. Gretchen worked at an H&M clothing store at Grand Central Mall and she turned 28 on December 28, 2022.

On December 3, 2022, Gretchen went bar hopping with some friends, ultimately ending up at My Way Lounge & Restaurant in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Her family reported her missing on December 12 after failing to get in touch with her. Although Gretchen was reportedly close with her family, they did not speak every day so they weren't immediately concerned when they were unable to contact her.

Surveillance footage showed Gretchen leaving the restaurant at 3 am with an older man whose identity has not been made public. Authorities were able to track the man's vehicle, a newer model black Nissan Rogue 1 Sport SUV, from the establishment to his residence two miles away.

The vehicle of the person of interest Photo by WV Metro News

The man admitted offering Gretchen a ride but denied she was ever inside his home. He reportedly made inconsistent statements and was quickly named a person of interest. His home was searched however it has not been revealed whether anything of relevance was found.

Investigators are asking for Parkersburg residents to check home surveillance footage to determine whether the vehicle was caught in the area between 3 am on December 4 and noon on December 5. The car has two distinct Darth Vader decals on each side near the rear passenger windows.

Gretchen is 5'1" and 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. A gofundme can be found here.

If you have any information, contact Parkersburg PD at (304)-424-8444.

A $15,000 reward is available.

