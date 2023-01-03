Brooklyn, NY

In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?

Fatim Hemraj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HsEH8_0k2PfWP400
Leanne HausbergPhoto byFandom

14-year-old Leanne Marie Hausberg lived in Brooklyn, New York with her mom, Robin, her stepfather, Alan, and her twin sisters, Danielle, and Nichole. Alan raised Leanne since she was two. Leanne had a boyfriend named Matthew who was 15 years old and lived in Florida. Loved ones describe Leanne as somewhat of an extrovert who loved pop music and enjoyed writing in her spare time.

Unfortunately, Robin suffered a stroke in September 1998 and Leanne had to take on all the responsibilities of a mother to her younger sisters, which caused her a lot of mental anguish. Leanne began to skip school and started failing her classes at New Utrecht High School. She became withdrawn and distant and never confided in her family about her feelings or her life in general.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jAiK_0k2PfWP400
Leanne (L) with her parents and twin sistersPhoto byLeanne Hausberg.Org

When Leanne was 13, she came home with a new watch. Her parents asked her about it and learned that she went to a party for her friend Marilyn. It was at this party that Leanne met a 19-year-old man named Barry who was friends with Marilyn's mother. Barry allegedly handed out watches to Marilyn, Leanne, and some of the other young girls at the party. Leanne's parents made her return the watch which she hesitantly did. To this day, Marilyn refuses to speak with Alan about Leanne's case.

On March 18, 1999, Leanne never made it to school and she never returned home. Her parents reported her missing and Alan himself began an investigation, speaking to neighbors, business owners, Leanne's friends, and anyone else he could think of to find her, to no avail. Some of her friends refused to speak to investigators and even claimed that they had no idea who Leanne was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i1TqD_0k2PfWP400
Leanne with her best friendPhoto byLeanne Hausberg.Org

While searching Leanne's room for clues, Alan found a secret diary in which the teen vented about her struggles at home and at school. She wrote that she wanted to run away or move in with her grandparents in Florida so she could be closer to Matthew. However, Leanne also wrote about several other boys she had been seeing, including a man named Deive who was 18 or 19.

In her room, Alan also found a piece of paper with a phone number for Bruins Transportation, where Barry worked. Bruins Transportation closed down after a fatal bus crash in December 1999.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F1vYf_0k2PfWP400
Leanne's apartment at 1516 67th St in BrooklynPhoto byGoogle Maps

Alan obtained phone records and determined that Leanne made a call to Strictly Car Services at 6 am that morning, asked for a ride, and said she would pay when she arrived at her destination.

It was determined that Leanne left their apartment at 9 am and walked to Strictly Car Services. The driver confirmed that a girl matching her description asked him to drive her to Liberty Ave and Alabama Ave where Bruins Transportation was located at the time, roughly an hour's drive away.

Phone records determined that Leanne called Barry a couple of times a week and that she called both Barry and her boyfriend Matthew the day before she was last seen. Matthew said they got into an argument and he hung up on Leanne while Barry denied ever speaking with her on the phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XOS1a_0k2PfWP400
Leanne with her parentsPhoto byLeanne Hausberg.Org

When Alan contacted Bruins Transporation, he was informed that Barry took off for Arizona. Barry admitted he knew Leanne but denied meeting with her on March 18, 1999. He was engaged to a teen girl named Laticia at the time, who he later married. Both were interviewed and Laticia claimed that it was she who got a ride to Bruins Transportation, not Leanne, however, she didn't live in Leanne's neighborhood near Strictly Car Services, which Leanne called the morning she was last seen

Leanne took a black purse with her but left all of her other personal belongings behind including some cash she had hidden in her room and it's unclear how she paid for the ride to Bruins Transporation. It is theorized that the person Leanne was meeting paid for it, however, this has not been confirmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T6hnh_0k2PfWP400
An age-progression photo of Leanne at 29Photo byNamus

Leanne Hausberg was last seen wearing a red and black jacket, a blue t-shirt, jeans, and blue Timberland boots. She is half Native American and half White. Leanne was 5'4" and 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Today, she would be 37 years old.

If you have any information, contact New York PD at 212-473-2042.

Thank you for reading. For more, follow me on Ko-Fi.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 96

Published by

30-something writer who lives in North America with her hubby & two fur babies ~ https://ko-fi.com/thewickedtruth

N/A
64550 followers

More from Fatim Hemraj

Parkersburg, WV

A month ago, a 27-year-old woman left a restaurant with an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Gretchen?

Gretchen Fleming lives in Vienna, West Virginia with her grandmother. She had recently moved back to the area from North Carolina where she went to university for political science. Gretchen worked at an H&M clothing store at Grand Central Mall and she turned 28 on December 28, 2022.

Read full story
11 comments
Glendale, AZ

In 2019, a 14-year-old girl with Autism was lured from her home by a stranger she met online. Where is Alicia Navarro?

14-year-old Alicia Navarro lived in Glendale, Arizona with her mother, stepfather, and two younger siblings. Alicia had high-functioning autism for which she took daily medication. She struggled with social interaction and often became overwhelmed. Alicia had trouble feeding herself or taking public transportation. She liked to wear the same long-sleeved sweatshirt and only ate familiar foods like Mcdonald's. Alicia had just begun high school when she left her home in the middle of the night.

Read full story
26 comments
Walton County, FL

In 1997, a 17-year-old girl got ready for bed but by the next morning, she was gone. What happened to Kemberly Ramer?

17-year-old Kemberly Ramer was a popular honor roll student and cheerleader who lived in Opp, Alabama, with her father, Kenny. Her parents were divorced and her mother, Sue, lived 30 miles away in Walton County, Florida with Kemberly's 19-year-old sister, Kristin. Kemberly played on the women's softball team and she was excited to begin her senior year when she suddenly vanished.

Read full story
7 comments
Tucson, AZ

In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?

7-year-old Karen Rosalba Grajeda lived in Tucson, Arizona with her mother and her little sister. She was in the first grade at Elvira Elementary and she loved to ride her bike and go roller skating.

Read full story
16 comments
Menomonee Falls, WI

In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?

20-year-old Sandra Bertolas lived in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin with her parents and siblings; she was the baby of the family as the youngest of eight. Sandra was a beautician who loved to express herself with makeup. She worked as a hairdresser part-time while she took classes to earn her business degree. Sandra dreamed of a life in New York with a career in fashion design.

Read full story
14 comments
Bloomfield, IN

In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen again

Marina Boelter lived in Bloomfield, Indiana. The 18-year-old had an 8-month-old son named Landen with her ex-boyfriend, DJ Lockhart, and she worked at the deli counter at IGA with dreams of becoming a pastry chef. At the time, Landen was in foster care, and Marina had visitation rights.

Read full story
73 comments
Greensboro, NC

In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?

19-year-old Tyarra Willaims lived at Stoneybrook Apartments in Greensboro, North Carolina with her grandmother. Her parents were divorced and her mother, Danielle, lived across the street with Tyarra's younger brother. Loved ones described the teen as a bubbly, spunky young woman who adored children. After high school, Tyarra took a gap year and ultimately enrolled in a local college to study early childhood development.

Read full story
100 comments
Stanwood, WA

In 2000, a grandmother went Christmas shopping and was never seen again. What happened to Shari Anderson?

Sharon "Shari" AndersonPhoto byJustice for Native People. 50-year-old Sharon "Shari" Christine Anderson lived in Stanwood, Washington with her husband of six years, John. John worked at Boeing while Shari was a social worker for 15 years. The couple had two adults daughters; their youngest daughter, Niki, had two sons that Shari adored.

Read full story
5 comments
Erie, PA

In 1981, a deaf mom of two told her husband she was leaving. She was never seen again. Where is Lonnie Rogers?

Born deaf, Lonene "Lonnie" Rogers joined the Erie Silence Club, a deaf community in Pennsylvania, to make new friends when she was 20 years old. She started dating Clinton "Bud" Randall Rogers, a fellow member of the club, and they tied the knot soon after in October 1972. The couple lived in Hayfield Township with their two children, 5-year-old Alison and 3-year-old Aaron, who were both of hearing. By age 3, Alison was signing for her parents and helping them communicate with others.

Read full story
11 comments
Enid, OK

A young mom was last seen with her boyfriend when she vanished without a trace. What happened to Kendra Battelo?

24-year-old Kendra Battelo lived in Enid, Oklahoma with her 25-year-old boyfriend, Colby Sheppard. The couple rented a room in a house at 1402 W Randolph Ave from 52-year-old Tanya Dixon Glasco.

Read full story
23 comments
Manhattan, NY

25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.

36-year-old Camden Sylvia lived in Manhattan, New York, with her boyfriend, 54-year-old Michael Sullivan. Camden was a painter who worked at a real estate agency while Michael was an actor who worked at an art gallery. The couple lived on the fifth floor of an apartment building on 76 Pearl Street in the financial district near several popular tourism areas. Since Michael had lived in the apartment for 21 years prior to Camden moving in, their 1,600 sq ft rent-controlled unit was only $304 a month, a dream for any New Yorker.

Read full story
114 comments
Catskill, NY

20 years ago, a young mom of 3 finished her nursing shift and headed home. She hasn't been seen since.

Audrey and Jeff HerronPhoto byThe Vanished Podcast. Audrey Herron lived in Catskill, New York with her husband, Jeff, and their three children. She had a 10-year-old daughter named Sonsia from a previous marriage, and the couple had a 4-year-old daughter named Katie, and a 2-year-old son named Quinn together. They met while working on a golf course owned by Jeff's family, tied the knot in 1997, and built their dream house on the property.

Read full story
85 comments
Memphis, TN

A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?

Jacqulin "Jackie" Vail is a 33-year-old mom of two 10-year-old twin girls who lives in Memphis, Tennessee. On November 12, 2022, Jackie's sister, Towanda Williams, watched the twins while Jackie ran errands. When Towanda arrived at Jackie's home later that evening to drop off the children as planned, no one was home. Towanda called her sister several times but there was no answer.

Read full story
20 comments
Newark, DE

In 2010, a pregnant 15-year-old girl vanished after she refused to get an abortion. Where is Janteyl Johnson?

Janteyl Johnson lived in Newark, Delaware with her parents and siblings. The 15-year-old dreamed of going to beauty school and eventually, opening her own hair salon. Janteyl loved to sing, dance, and prank her siblings for fun. She was a student at Glasgow High School where she ran track.

Read full story
72 comments
Gleason, TN

In 2001, a man said he lost his 11-year-old daughter at the mall. CCTV footage proved she was never even there.

Bethany Markowski with her mom, Jonnie CarterPhoto byWREG. Bethany Markowski was an 11-year-old girl who lived in Tennessee. She was born in 1990 to her parents, Jonnie Carter and Larry Markowski.

Read full story
101 comments
Moorcroft, WY

In 2019, a young husband and father went missing after an argument with his wife's relatives. Where is Chance Englebert?

Bailey and Chane Englebert with their son, BanksPhoto byCounty 17. Chance Englebert grew up in South Dakota alongside his two younger brothers. Chance and his siblings were raised on a ranch by their parents, Dawn and Everett. He participated in the local rodeo and earned himself a scholarship to college where he studied welding and diesel mechanics, eventually securing a sought-after position at a coal mining company. Chance loved to fish, hunt, and work on demolition derby cars.

Read full story
30 comments
Mankato, MN

In 2018, a mom went missing after an argument with her boyfriend. A month later, he sold his house and disappeared, too.

Wendy Khan with her daughter, Aneisah KhanPhoto byInForum. Wendy Khan was a 46-year-old divorced mom of two who lived in Mankato, Minnesota. She worked at a care home looking after people with disabilities and she had two cats that she adored. Wendy was very close with her 21-year-old daughter, Aneisah Khan, and she had a 7-year on-and-off relationship with her boyfriend, Mohammad Bilal Chughtai, a mechanic from Pakistan.

Read full story
35 comments
Portland, OR

In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.

Kyron Horman standing in front of his exhibit the day he went missingPhoto byKOIN 6. 7-year-old Kyron Horman lived in Portland, Oregon with his father, Kaine, his stepmother, Terri, and his 18-month-old stepsister, Kiara. Kyron's biological mother, Desiree, lived in Medford with her husband, Tony. Kaine and Desiree divorced in 2002 and they shared custody of Kyron.

Read full story
522 comments
Spring, TX

In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.

16-year-old Alexandria "Ali" Joy Lowitzer lived in Spring, Texas with her mom, Jo Ann, and her 18-year-old brother, Mason. Her parents were separated and her father, John, lived nearby. Ali loved to sing, and play softball. She was a Girl Scout who did well in school and had a small circle of friends.

Read full story
543 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy