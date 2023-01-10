In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?

Karen Rosalba Grajeda Photo by The Detective

7-year-old Karen Rosalba Grajeda lived in Tucson, Arizona with her mother and her little sister. She was in the first grade at Elvira Elementary and she loved to ride her bike and go roller skating.

On January 11, 1996, Karen came home from school, cleaned her bedroom, and played video games. Later that afternoon, she went roller skating with her sister and their friends in front of their apartment complex. At 5:45 pm, Karen returned home to drop off her skates and asked her mother if she could play a little longer. Her mother agreed but told her to be back by 6:30 pm for dinner. When she called her daughter inside at 6:30, Karen was nowhere to be found. She was never seen again.

Frantic, Karen's mother reported her missing immediately. Several members of the community volunteered to aid the search but there was simply no sign of Karen. Her sister and their friends claimed they did not see where Karen went nor did they hear or see any signs of a struggle.

Karen's mother was ruled out of any involvement along with her biological father who lived in Mexico. They believe her disappearance may be related to other similar cases in Tucson in the 90s involving an unknown male. He is described as Hispanic, 35 to 40 years old, 5'8", and roughly 170 pounds.

An age-progression photo of Karen Grajeda at 28 Photo by Namus

Karen was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt, floral shorts, and Guess brand shoes. She wore a gold chain, a gold ring with the initial "K" and another gold ring with a red stone. Today, she would be 34.

If you have any information, contact Tucson PD at 520-791-4444.

Thank you for reading. For more, follow me on Ko-Fi.