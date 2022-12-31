In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?

Tyarra Williams Photo by Facebook

19-year-old Tyarra Willaims lived at Stoneybrook Apartments in Greensboro, North Carolina with her grandmother. Her parents were divorced and her mother, Danielle, lived across the street with Tyarra's younger brother. Loved ones described the teen as a bubbly, spunky young woman who adored children. After high school, Tyarra took a gap year and ultimately enrolled in a local college to study early childhood development.

On January 7, 2016, Tyarra went to Guilford Technical Community College to register for classes; school was scheduled to begin a week later but sadly, Tyarra would never show up.

After registering for classes, Tyarra went to her mother's apartment and helped her little brother dismantle the Christmas tree. At 6 pm, Tyarra's boyfriend, Aaron, came over and had dinner with her family. They spent the rest of the evening watching television together. At 8:30 pm, Tyarra told her grandmother that she was going to visit a friend and that she would be back in an hour; Tyarra told Aaron that the friend's name was Travis and that he lived in the same apartment complex.

Aaron went back to Tyarra's grandmother's apartment at 9:30 pm but she hadn't returned. He went back a second time the next day because she hadn't responded to any of his texts. Tyarra's grandmother tried to call her but her phone went straight to voicemail. Concerned, Danielle reported her daughter missing, and Aaron mentioned that Tyarra was going to see someone named Travis. Danielle logged into Tyarra's Facebook account and determined that she had been chatting with her ex-boyfriend, who went by the alias Travis; his real name has not been revealed to the public.

Travis admitted that he met up with Tyarra on the night she went missing; he said they sat in his car and talked for 30 minutes before she took off in the direction of her grandmother's apartment. His vehicle was searched but nothing relevant was found. Phone records determined that Tyarra's phone was disconnected or ran out of battery shortly after she arrived to meet her ex-boyfriend.

Nearly 7 years later, the search for Tyarra Williams continues. She was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, a pink top, blue jeans, and white Jordans. She is 5'5" and 120 lbs. Today, she would be 26.

If you have any information, contact Greensboro PD at 336-373-2222.

