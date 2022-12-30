In 2000, a grandmother went Christmas shopping and was never seen again. What happened to Shari Anderson?

Sharon "Shari" Anderson Photo by Justice for Native People

50-year-old Sharon "Shari" Christine Anderson lived in Stanwood, Washington with her husband of six years, John. John worked at Boeing while Shari was a social worker for 15 years. The couple had two adults daughters; their youngest daughter, Niki, had two sons that Shari adored.

On December 2, 2000, at 9 am, Shari allegedly told John that she was going to run a few errands followed by a visit to Everett Mall 30 miles away to purchase Christmas presents. According to John, Shari planned to return home by 4 pm since they had plans to drive to Seattle for dinner and a motorcycle show at 5:30 pm; the Andersons were reportedly big Harley Davidson fans.

At 6 pm, John called Shari's best friend, Mary, and asked whether his wife was with her; John claimed that he woke up from a nap at 5:30 pm only to discover that Shari hadn't returned home.

Since Shari spoke on the phone with her daughter, Niki, every night at 9:30 pm, Niki knew exactly where her mother was headed that day. According to Niki, Shari planned to head to McDonald's for breakfast, followed by a trip to a photo lab to pick up some photos she had developed. Afterward, Shari planned to go to Walmart and lastly, to Everett Mall. Mary, Niki, and other loved ones began driving around town to places where they knew Shari would have likely gone.

At 10 pm, Mary found Shari's brand new truck in the parking lot of Everett Mall. There were no Christmas presents inside, indicating that Shari never made it into the mall, however, her purse and a f/a that Shari used for protection were in the vehicle. She was reported missing that night.

A large-scale search was conducted all the way to Oregon but there was simply no sign of Shari. Her bank account, credit cards, and social security number were never used again.

Loved ones and colleagues described Shari as a very responsible and dependable woman who adored her two little grandsons, ages 6 and 8. Friends and family said that Shari and John did not have any marital problems. He filed for divorce only a year later claiming he needed to "move on."

Sharon "Shari" Anderson Photo by Uncovered

Shari was Caucasian and Cherokee Indian. She was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers. She was 5'8" and 130 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Today, she would be 72.

If you have any information, contact Everett PD at 425-257-8483.

For more, follow me on Ko-Fi.