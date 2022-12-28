A young mom was last seen with her boyfriend when she vanished without a trace. What happened to Kendra Battelo?

Kendra Battelo Photo by Instagram

24-year-old Kendra Battelo lived in Enid, Oklahoma with her 25-year-old boyfriend, Colby Sheppard. The couple rented a room in a house at 1402 W Randolph Ave from 52-year-old Tanya Dixon Glasco.

Colby was previously married to his ex-wife, Jessica Sheppard, and they share a 5-year-old son. They separated in October 2019 with allegations of D/V by Colby. In June 2022, Kendra also filed a D/V report against Colby. She vanished just a few days after he attended a bond hearing about the charge.

According to Kendra's grandmother, Lillian Reyes, she last saw Kendra on July 6, 2022, when she visited Kendra at her home at 11:30 pm; Colby was also there. Lillian said she left sometime after midnight. After she left, Lillian received a strange text message from Kendra; her landlord, Tanya, accused Lillian of stealing her dog and as retaliation, told Kendra she had to move out.

Kendra has not been seen or heard from since. The authorities interviewed Colby and Tanya several times but have not announced whether either of them is a person of interest. They executed several search warrants and deployed a drone to search local fields for Kendra, to no avail. She has not been active on social media since before she went missing and her cell phone goes straight to voicemail.

“Just come back and come home, or just call her grandmother or her sisters — reach out to one of us to let us know she’s OK. If she needs anything, she can always call me and reach out to me. I’ll be there in a minute — a heartbeat to get her. Whatever she needs, and, most of all, that we love her. We love her tremendously.”-Edna Reyes, Kendra’s cousin

Kendra, now 25, is a member of the Muscogee Nation. She has two young children under the age of five with a previous partner and she suffered from mental health issues and substance abuse at times. Kendra is 5'8" and 115 lbs. Her hair is buzzed short and she often wears different colored wigs.

If you have any information, contact Enid PD at (580)-242-7000.

