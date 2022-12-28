Manhattan, NY

25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.

Fatim Hemraj

Camden Sylvia and Michael SullivanPhoto byThe NYT

36-year-old Camden Sylvia lived in Manhattan, New York, with her boyfriend, 54-year-old Michael Sullivan. Camden was a painter who worked at a real estate agency while Michael was an actor who worked at an art gallery. The couple lived on the fifth floor of an apartment building on 76 Pearl Street in the financial district near several popular tourism areas. Since Michael had lived in the apartment for 21 years prior to Camden moving in, their 1,600 sq ft rent-controlled unit was only $304 a month, a dream for any New Yorker.

The owner and landlord of the apartment building was Robert Rodriguez. The 56-year-old lived on a 7-acre property in Orange County with his wife and three children. He also had four grandchildren. Robert bought the apartment building in 1993 and he owned a locksmith shop on the first floor.

Many tenants didn't get along with Robert because he refused to turn up the heat in the fall and winter. It was an argument the tenants had with their landlord every single year and by the fall of 1997, Michael and Camden were fed up. It was unseasonably cold that year yet Robert refused to turn on the heat, prompting the couple to threaten a rent strike. They garnered signatures from several other tenants and planned to report the issue to the city. At the time, Robert owed $32,000 in back taxes on the property and he wanted several rent-controlled tenants to move out; Robert could have rented the couple's unit for 10x their rent since it was in a highly sought-after area of the city.

Camden and Michael got into an argument over the issue with Robert and a few days later, they vanished without a trace. Not only that, it was the same day that they delivered two letters to Robert; one outlined the rent strike while the second letter demanded he installs a thermostat in their unit.

On November 7, 1997, Camden and Michael dropped off the letters and visited a video store near their apartment to rent Addicted to Love. That was the last confirmed sighting of the couple.

They were never seen or heard from again.

Camden Sylvia and Michael SullivanPhoto byPix 11

After failing to contact her daughter for five days, Camden's mother, Laurie, made her way to the couple's apartment on November 13. Michael's wallet, one set of keys to the apartment, and the Addicted to Love VHS were there, indicating that the couple made it back to their apartment after the video store, but left again, intending to return shortly. The couple's running shoes were missing from the home, leading investigators to believe they went out for an evening jog.

However, there were no sightings of the couple. No one saw them leave the apartment and no one saw them jogging. Their bank account and credit cards were never used again after November 7.

Laurie reported the couple missing and on November 15, the authorities reached out to their landlord, Robert Rodriguez, after learning of the argument from Camden and Michael's neighbors. Robert agreed to let investigators search the apartment building, however, when they contacted him the following day to ask him to participate in an interview back at the station, Robert's family told them that he was missing. On November 16, his car was found abandoned in a parking garage.

Robert suddenly re-surfaced ten days later, with a lawyer. He refused to cooperate with the investigation and sold the apartment building. The new owners allowed the authorities to search the property and although nothing related to this case was located, other findings led to Robert's arrest for tax fraud and larceny. He ultimately served six years before being released in August 2004. During this time, his ex-wife filed for divorce and sold their home, which was also searched, to no avail.

Camden and Michael aren't the only people to go missing after an argument with Robert. Robert's former employee, 31-year-old David King, vanished six years earlier in 1991. At the time, David was his co-defendant in a $13 million fraud lawsuit. Robert had agreed to make David his business partner but it wasn't official when he suddenly stopped showing up to work. He was never seen again.

Robert Rodriguez is now 81 years old and he lives in East Harlem. He remains the prime person of interest, however, he continues to maintain his innocence in both cases.

If you have any information, contact senior investigator Robert Delaney of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office at (212)-335-8957.

