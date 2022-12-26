A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?

Jacqulin "Jackie" Vail Photo by Actions News 5

Jacqulin "Jackie" Vail is a 33-year-old mom of two 10-year-old twin girls who lives in Memphis, Tennessee. On November 12, 2022, Jackie's sister, Towanda Williams, watched the twins while Jackie ran errands. When Towanda arrived at Jackie's home later that evening to drop off the children as planned, no one was home. Towanda called her sister several times but there was no answer.

Jackie last spoke to her family earlier that day. She told them she was with her boyfriend, 34-year-old Ivory Lee Hearnes, and they could hear him in the background. Jackie was last seen on surveillance footage at SuperLo Foods at 4:44 pm. She was wearing a grey tracksuit, a grey toque, and a red wig.

Jackie Vail on CCTV Photo by Local Memphis

Two days later, loved ones tracked Jackie's phone to the parking lot of an abandoned building at 3523 Lamar Ave, just an 8-minute drive from SuperLo Foods, and they found her white Impala. Aside from her cell phone, all of Jackie's personal belongings were inside the car including her purse.

On November 29, local authorities executed a search warrant at Ivory's home and he was detained on unrelated charges. He remains in custody and he has two previous offenses on his record.

No one knows where she is. We’ve been out just looking and looking and we can’t find her anywhere, and this is very difficult because I do have her kids, and I’m trying not to, you know...I’ve got to be strong and look for her all at the same time, and not break down in front of them.-Towanda Williams, Jackie Vail's sister

Jacqulin "Jackie" Vail is 5'7" and 140 lbs with black hair, and brown eyes.

If you have any information, contact Memphis PD at 901-545-2677.

Thank you for reading. For more, follow & support me on Ko-Fi.