Newark, DE

In 2010, a pregnant 15-year-old girl vanished after she refused to get an abortion. Where is Janteyl Johnson?

Fatim Hemraj

Janteyl Johnson lived in Newark, Delaware with her parents and siblings. The 15-year-old dreamed of going to beauty school and eventually, opening her own hair salon. Janteyl loved to sing, dance, and prank her siblings for fun. She was a student at Glasgow High School where she ran track.

In the fall of 2009, Janteyl had just turned 15 when she learned that she was pregnant. She told her parents who were disappointed, but ultimately supported her decision to keep the baby.

The father of the baby turned out to be 27 years old; Janteyl said he lied about his age when they first met. Janteyl told her parents that the man, who has not been publically identified, wanted her to get an abortion because he didn't want anyone to find out that he had impregnated a minor.

Janteyl refused. She was excited to become a mother and she was especially excited to find out the gender of her baby. Unfortunately, Janteyl never made it to her appointment.

Janteyl JohnsonPhoto byDisappeared Blog

On February 3, 2010, Janteyl went to school as normal. She was five months pregnant. At noon, she called her mom, Kyma, and told her that she was going home early because she was feeling sick. Janteyl planned to take a nap before attending church service with her family later that evening.

Janteyl was last seen at 12:31 pm when she purchased candy at a grocery store. It's clear she made it home because there were signs that she had taken a nap and cooked food. However, when Janteyl's brother, Prennis Jr., came by to pick her up for church, Janteyl was nowhere to be found.

The front door to the apartment was unlocked and all of Janteyl's personal belongings were left behind including her purse, glasses, and contact lenses. It appeared as though she had left the apartment in a rush, intending to return quickly. Janteyl was reported missing at 10 pm.

Phone records showed that Janteyl was chatting with three older men the day she went missing, including the father of her unborn child. Since the last call she answered came from a burner phone, the caller could not be identified. However, Janteyl's phone last pinged near a home belonging to the mother of the unborn baby's father. The unnamed man refused to cooperate with the investigation.

An age progression photo of Janteyl at 23Photo byMissing & Exploited

Today, Janteyl would be 28 years old. Loved ones believe the father of Janteyl Johnson's unborn child lured her outside, however, he has not been named a suspect in the case.

If you have any information, contact the New Castle County Police Department at 302-395-8171.

