Moorcroft, WY

In 2019, a young husband and father went missing after an argument with his wife's relatives. Where is Chance Englebert?

Fatim Hemraj


Bailey and Chane Englebert with their son, BanksPhoto byCounty 17

Chance Englebert grew up in South Dakota alongside his two younger brothers. Chance and his siblings were raised on a ranch by their parents, Dawn and Everett. He participated in the local rodeo and earned himself a scholarship to college where he studied welding and diesel mechanics, eventually securing a sought-after position at a coal mining company. Chance loved to fish, hunt, and work on demolition derby cars.

Chance was close friends with his co-worker, Matt Miller. In October 2017, they drove to Scottsbluff, Nebraska to meet a girl named Bailey that Chance had been talking to online. After meeting for the first time in person, they started dating and tied the knot a year later in October 2018. Bailey gave birth to their son, Banks, in April 2019, and Chance was overcome with joy. He worked overtime to buy his family a house in Moorcroft, Wyoming.

Chance, Matt, and several other employees were laid off that summer. Fortunately, they were both able to find jobs working alongside one another at a propane company. Chance would have done anything to support his family and he didn’t mind that his new job came with a significant pay cut — but his in-laws didn’t exactly feel the same way.


Bailey and Chane EnglebertPhoto byFacebook

On Saturday, July 6, 2019, Chance, and Bailey took 3-month-old Banks to Gering, Nebraska, to visit her family for the weekend. That day, Chance went golfing with Bailey’s parents and her brother. When Bailey arrived with Banks later on in the evening, she found Chance fuming over a comment that one of her relatives made about his income at his new job, which Chance was supposed to start two days later, on Monday, July 8.

According to Bailey, Chance angrily told her to get in the car and that they were going home. At the time, they were staying with her grandparents. When Bailey pulled into their driveway at 7:30 pm, Chance told her that by “home” he meant their house, in Moorcroft, Wyoming.

Bailey said she couldn’t reason with Chance because he was angry and drunk. She told him they could go inside and pack but Chance walked off as she was taking Banks out of his car seat. Bailey said she ran inside, gave Banks to her grandmother, and went to look for Chance but he was gone.

Bailey said she called Chance several times until he finally picked up. She said he told her that he was headed north, and hung up. Bailey said she drove around town looking for Chance but couldn’t find him anywhere.

At 7:50 pm, Chance called Matt and asked him for a ride back to Wyoming. He mentioned the argument and told Matt that he was headed South. Matt couldn’t make the four-hour drive, so he called Chance’s mom, Dawn. Dawn tried calling and texting Chance, but there was no response.

Dawn’s sister, Chance’s aunt, Kate, sent him a text asking whether he was okay. She received a response an hour later at 9:08 pm but it was gibberish and didn’t make any sense. His phone was turned off or died shortly after.


The text exchange between Chance and his aunt, Kate — this was also his last contactPhoto byKendall Rae, YouTube

Surveillance footage showed Chance walking South toward Torrington, Wyoming, at 7:50 pm, just as he had told Matt. He was last seen on a ring camera at 10 pm, walking past businesses and restaurants in Terrytown, Nebraska, a tiny town of fewer than 1,000 residents. According to phone data, Chance only managed to walk 4 miles in two and a half hours.

There was a storm between 9:15 and 10 pm that night but loved ones do not believe that Chance was swept away or injured because he was a physically fit avid outdoorsman. A large scale-search was conducted via helicopters, cadaver dogs, and on foot, but there was simply no sign of Chance.

North Platte River, which runs near where Chance was last seen, was searched by divers but nothing was found and the case soon went cold.

A few days into his disappearance, Bailey reportedly attempted to get a death certificate for Chance in an effort to claim his life insurance policy. She said she needed the funds to take care of Banks since Chance was the sole breadwinner of the family; she was an unemployed nursing student at the time. Bailey also called his new boss at the propane company. She told him that he didn’t need to save Chance’s position and asked about his 401k.

While Bailey claims that she and her husband of eight months had a great marriage and never fought, mutual friends and Chance’s family members say the opposite. According to them, Bailey constantly accused Chance of cheating on her, even though he spent most of his time at work.

Dawn claims that Bailey often called her, screaming and venting about her son. Dawn suggested they enter marriage counseling but they refused and Chance told his mother to back off and give him space while they worked on their relationship. A few days later, Chance mysteriously vanished.


Chance with his mom, Dawn EnglebertPhoto byFacebook

According to the authorities, Bailey has cooperated with the investigation and neither she nor her relatives have been named suspects in the case. Sadly, the tragedy has caused a rift between the two families and as a result, Dawn and Everett have not seen their grandson since 2019.

In 2019, Chance was 25, and Bailey was 20. He turned 29 earlier this month.

Chance was last seen wearing a short-sleeved button-down shirt, blue jeans, a belt with “NRCA” on the buckle, black boots, and a white trucker cap. If you have any information, contact the Gering Police Department at 308-436-5088. A $220,000 reward is available for any relevant information.

