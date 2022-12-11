Berkeley, CA

In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.

Shemika Cosey

Shemika "Mika" Cosey was a vibrant, 16-year-old who lived in Berkeley, Missouri with her mom, Paula, and her three sisters. Aside from Mika, Paula had two older daughters and a 10-month-old baby girl; Mika was the fun-loving middle child. Mika adored kids and she looked after her baby sister while Paula, a single mom, worked late to support the family of four.

Mika was very close with her family but the 10th-grader was frustrated that Paula wouldn’t let her date or have a cell phone. Mika told her mother that she was over-protective. She wanted more independence but like most parents, Paula wanted to protect her daughter from unseen dangers.

On December 28, 2008, Mika decided to have a sleepover with her cousins, two sisters. They spent the night hanging out and watching TV. At 8 am the next morning, Mika’s aunt and her boyfriend, Terry, noticed that Mika was no longer in the house and that the front door was unlocked.

Mika left her overnight bag behind and took only her jacket and purse with her, insinuating that she was planning on coming back but she never did. Mika was treated as a runaway but Paula insisted that she was in trouble, especially after what she found while searching through Mika’s belongings.

Paula Hill with photos of her daughter, Shemika Cosey

Paula found a fake ID in Mika’s purse and discovered that she had been going clubbing with another girl who lived in their apartment complex. The girl, also a minor, told Paula that they only went to a club one time.

Paula also heard rumors that Mika was dating an older man who was in the military and she thought back to an incident five months earlier when she saw Mika get into a car with a strange man. Paula confronted her daughter, who insisted that he was just a friend. His identity remains a mystery.

Three years later, Paula made a startling discovery She found a journal belonging to Mika. Inside were notes that Mika and a friend had written to each other while in class.

One entry, in particular, sent chills down her spine.

An entry from Shemika's journal about a possible pregnancy

Mika wrote about a boy she was secretly dating named LB. Mika told LB that she might be pregnant with his baby and he wasn’t too thrilled about it. Mika wrote, “I can’t allow him to feel like he got power over me.”

Paula handed the journal in to the police. LB was interviewed. He insulted Mika and called her demeaning names. LB said that Mika was seeing plenty of guys and going to strip clubs. After investigators spoke with LB, they told Paula that Mika probably ran off with a guy.

Paula believes they failed to search for her daughter because of how LB portrayed Mika. She thinks that Mika left voluntarily to meet up with someone and became a victim of S/T because Mika never would have abandoned her family, especially her baby sister whom she adored.

An age-progression photo of Shemika at 26

This month marks the 14th anniversary of Shemika Cosey’s disappearance. She was last seen wearing a tan Old Navy jacket, a black long-sleeved t-shirt, and blue jeans. Today, she would 30-years-old. If you have any information, contact Berkeley Police Department at (314)-524-3311.

