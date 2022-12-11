Family Man Who Vanished in 2013 Faked His Own Disappearance

Robert and Lori Hoagland Photo by The Sun

Robert Hoagland lived in Sandy Hook, Connecticut with his wife Lori, and their two sons, 22-year-old Max and 24-year-old, Sam. Their eldest son, 26-year-old Christopher, lived in South Carolina. Robert was a former chef who worked at a law firm while Lori was a high school culinary arts teacher.

In July 2013, Lori went on a 17-day trip to Turkey with some friends. Robert was supposed to pick his wife up from the airport on July 29 but he never showed up. Lori called Robert several times but his phone went straight to voicemail. She waited around for two hours before she finally called a taxi.

Lori soon discovered that Robert never made it to work that morning, either. Both vehicles were in the driveway and all of his personal belongings including his phone, passport, and prescription medication were in the home but the father of three was nowhere to be found. Ten days later, Lori found Robert's wallet and keys hidden under a doll on a chair in their bedroom.

Robert was last seen a day earlier on July 28. That morning, he withdrew $600 and bought bagels and a map from a gas station. Robert returned home and had breakfast with Max. A few hours later, he went outside to mow the lawn. Max told him that he had an errand to run and took off.

It was the last confirmed sighting of Robert.

The Hoagland family appealed to the public, asking for anyone who may have seen Robert to come forward. Several sightings were reported but none were credible. Lori admitted that although they had briefly separated, the couple ultimately reconciled and were planning their retirement. For years, their children waited for Robert to walk through the door. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case.

Lori was convinced that her husband was in trouble and told news outlets that perhaps one day, someone would stumble upon Robert’s remains and bring the family closure. That’s what happened nearly a decade later, though, not in the way that she thought it would.

On December 5, 2022, a man in Rock Hill, New York reported that he came home to find his roommate, Richard King, unresponsive. The 59-year-old went into cardiac arrest and passed away.

Since the authorities could not find any identification belonging to Richard, they searched through his belongings and found paperwork under the name Robert Hoagland. It turned out Robert had been living under the alias Richard King since November 2013 when he moved to Rock Hill.

Naturally, the Hoagland family was stunned. All this time, Robert was living just an hour’s drive away, under a fake name. Christopher, who is now 35 and lives in Minnesota, told NBC , “It’s pretty confusing. We’re trying to handle it right now to be honest. Haven’t really figured out any details.”

Although the case has now come to a close, more questions remain such as why Robert left and how he managed to stay under the radar. With his passing, it’s unlikely we’ll ever know the truth behind a loving family man’s decision to fake his own disappearance and start a brand new life.

