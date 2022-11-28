20 years ago, a student disappeared on campus, revealing a secret double life. What happened to Joshua Guimond?

Joshua Guimond Photo by Cosmopolitan

Joshua Guimond was raised in the tiny town of Maple Lake, Minnesota. He was an only child to his parents, Brian and Lisa, who divorced when he was 12. By age 20, Josh was a 3rd-year political science major at St. John’s University in Collegeville. Josh dreamed of becoming a lawyer and eventually, the president. He was intelligent, ambitious, and driven.

St. John’s University is a religious, private, all-male college in a remote area, surrounded by lakes, and swamps. Josh lived on campus at a dorm called St. Maur House with five roommates including his best friend, Nick. The dorm could only be accessed with a key card and all entries were recorded.

Josh and his girlfriend, Katie, broke up in the summer of 2002. They were childhood best friends who dated for four and a half years from sophomore year of high school well into college. They remained friends after their break up, went to colleges near each other, and had the same social circle.

Josh, Katie, and Nick Photo by Netflix

On November 9, 2002, Katie invited Josh and Nick to hang out at her apartment. Nick decided to go but Josh already had other plans.

Josh shared a few beers with his roommates, Alex and Greg, in the living room. At 11 pm, Josh, Alex, and Greg made the 5-minute walk to Metten Court Apartments where Josh’s friend, Nate, was hosting a poker party.

At 11:06 pm, Josh used his key card for the last time when he returned to his dorm room to grab some more beer. By 11:30, Josh was at Nate’s apartment with 10 to 12 other guests, most of whom he knew.

However, things took a bizarre turn when at around midnight, Josh suddenly got up and left. He didn’t tell anyone where he was going. His friends assumed he got tired and decided to walk back to his dorm.

The next afternoon, Josh missed an important meeting, which was very uncharacteristic. Several friends reported him missing that day.

Josh left his glasses, car keys, and wallet in his dorm room, and his car was parked in its usual spot on campus. A large-scale search was conducted by horseback, helicopter, and by foot but there was simply no sign of him.

A map of Josh’s last known locations Photo by Simply Vanished Podcast

K9 dogs tracked Josh’s scent to a bridge next to Stumpf Lake which runs in-between Nate’s apartment and Josh’s dorm. Two students saw a man matching Josh’s description walk across the bridge between 12 and 12:30 AM, around the same time that Josh abruptly left the poker party.

From there, Josh seemingly vanished into the night.

Initially, it was believed that Josh drunkenly fell into Stumpf Lake but his friends said he wasn’t very intoxicated and no evidence was found in the water when it was searched multiple times.

On December 29, 2002, Josh’s family hired an independent K9 handler. A bloodhound tracked Josh’s scent from Nate’s apartment to Stumpf Lake, back to Josh’s dorm, and finally to St. John’s Abbey, a monastery.

They were barred from continuing the search inside until the authorities got involved. Josh’s scent was found in the back of the monastery.

A newspaper clipping Photo by Screen Rant

A month before Josh disappeared, two civil lawsuits were filed against St. John’s Abbey, alleging S/A by monks dating back 40 years. Two other former students later filed lawsuits as well. Josh was reportedly upset by the news and the fact the misconduct had been covered up by the university.

However, investigators were skeptical of the bloodhound’s abilities and ultimately determined that the S/A scandal was not connected to Josh’s disappearance. Instead, they theorized that Josh was harmed by someone he was close to. Maybe even someone he lived with.

A witness said he heard an argument between Josh and Nick the night he disappeared —over Josh’s ex-girlfriend, Katie. Josh and Katie had only been broken up for a couple of months when Nick told Katie he had feelings for her. They kissed a few times but ultimately decided to remain friends.

Nick initially told the police that he left Katie’s apartment at 2:30 AM and his key card showed he entered his dorm at 2:42. However, Katie said Nick actually left between 1 and 1:30 AM. An entire hour was unaccounted for.

Nick said he refused to take a polygraph test since they can be unreliable and aren’t admissible in court. He denied having any involvement in Josh’s disappearance and Katie didn’t believe he was involved, either. Nick is now the Chief of Criminal Division in Washington County, Minnesota.

The authorities failed to close off access to Josh’s room or seize any personal belongings for evidence such as his computer. Investigators later found that someone installed a program on Josh’s computer days after his disappearance, and deleted several unknown files from his hard drive.

In 2008 , investigators used new technology to extract more information from Josh’s hard drive and what they found was difficult for many to accept. It turned out that Josh spent the month before his disappearance chatting with strangers on Yahoo! Personals, late into the night.

Josh had three accounts. One was his personal account. With the other two, Josh portrayed himself as a woman and spent time in chat rooms talking to both men and women.

On October 28, 2002, Josh had a 27-minute phone call with an unidentified person, reported a user on Yahoo! Personals for misconduct, and deleted all three accounts. Two weeks later, he vanished.

Josh had the photos of 28 different men on his computer Photo by Yahoo

Unbeknownst to Josh, his hard drive saved the pictures of 28 different men he had been chatting with online during the month of October. The authorities released these images recently in the hopes the men could be identified, and possibly help them determine what happened to Josh.

Investigators theorized that Josh arranged a secret meeting with someone he spoke to online. It could explain why he didn't tell his friends where he was going when he left the party.

Shortly before Josh vanished, campus security had two suspicious encounters with the driver of an orange Pontiac Sunfire. The vehicle was crushed before it could be searched for any evidence Josh had been inside it. The driver’s picture was not among those found on Josh’s computer.

Joshua Guimond Photo by Netflix