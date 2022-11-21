Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife Disappears

Taveta Hobbs when she was in the navy Daily Mail

Taveta Hobbs lived in Raleigh, North Carolina with her husband of 17 years, Phil. The 43-year-old navy veteran worked in sales while training to become a stenographer. Taveta had a younger brother named Clinton who lived in California with their mother, and they were incredibly close.

In late 2007, Taveta flew to California for a family reunion. She had a disagreement with Clinton that caused their relationship to become strained and distant. After 7 to 8 months passed by with no word from Taveta, Clinton became concerned and decided to reach out.

Phil answered instead, and he told his brother-in-law a disturbing story.

Taveta and Phil Hobbs on their wedding day 92' Dateline

Phil said Taveta moved to Burbank, California to start a new life after she caught him cheating on her. He said she took off just a few days before Thanksgiving on November 24, 2008, with two suitcases and a little cash.

That same day, a text was sent from Taveta’s phone to her boss. It said she was quitting effective immediately and wouldn’t be coming back. Her phone was shut off shortly after and it was never used again.

Clinton officially reported Taveta missing in October 2009.

The last confirmed sighting of Taveta was by her boss on November 17, and he told investigators he found it odd she quit considering she loved her job.

Taveta lived with her husband Phil Hobbs at 5812 Edgebury Rd Google Maps

Taveta left her car, eyeglasses, computer, and diary behind. Investigators also found a firearm in the home. They checked with local airports and bus terminals but there was no evidence that Taveta ever left the state.

Phil said he didn’t report Taveta missing because she often took off for long periods of time. Since Taveta was estranged from her brother at the time and had no social circle, only Phil could verify whether that was true.

Shortly after Taveta disappeared, Phil moved out of their home and moved in with another woman. He was charged with domestic violence against that woman in February 2010. Investigators searched their home as well and found mail belonging to Taveta and photos of her and Phil together.

Taveta Hobbs 2004 Namus

Taveta has never attempted to use her social security number and her bank account remains untouched since November 2008. Foul play is suspected and the authorities do not believe that Taveta is alive. If you have any information, contact Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3555.

