21 years ago, a mom of four was lured on a shopping trip by a former friend. She was never seen again.

Stephanie Hartwell lived in Columbia, Mississippi. The 25-year-old was a mother to four young children including a set of twin boys. Stephanie worked at a warehouse and she was from a tight-knit family. She lived in the same apartment complex as her sister, Sandoria, and their mother.

Stephanie was dating a man named Katron who was the cousin of her friend, Lawanda. Lawanda often went by the nickname “Peach.”

In November 2001, Stephanie told Sandoria that she was going to break up with Katron because he was physically abusive. Stephanie showed her best friend, Shanetta, bruises on her body.

Around this time, Stephanie also told loved ones that she had a falling out with Lawanda. She didn’t explain what the argument was about, only that they were no longer friends.

A few weeks later, Stephanie disappeared without a trace.

On the morning of November 28, Stephanie woke up and got her children ready for school. The children’s grandmother walked them to the bus stop.

Since Sandoria had a job interview at 10 am, Stephanie offered to babysit her nephew. While she waited for them to arrive, Stephanie drew a bath and called Shanetta to chat.

Stephanie told Shanetta that Katron had called her several times the night before and wouldn’t leave her alone. During their conversation, Stephanie put Shanetta on hold to answer a call from Lawanda. Stephanie told Shanetta that Lawanda was outside and that she would call her back later.

Leaving her purse behind, Stephanie asked a neighbor to tell Sandoria that she was going to the store with Lawanda and would be right back. The neighbor watched as Stephanie got into a green 4-door Saturn with tinted windows sometime between 8:30 and 9 am. She never returned.

Sandoria arrived with her son a few minutes later. She found Stephanie’s apartment unlocked. The tub was filled with water and there were clothes laid out for her son. Sandoria knew something was wrong when she returned from her job interview and Stephanie still hadn’t come home.

After speaking with Shanetta, Sandoria called Lawanda. Lawanda denied calling Stephanie or picking her up, despite statements by Shanetta and Stephanie’s neighbor. Sandoria reported Stephanie missing that same day.

The authorities spoke with Katron and Lawanda. Katron agreed to take a polygraph test but never showed up, while Lawanda flat-out refused. Both denied any involvement in Stephanie’s disappearance and neither of them has ever been charged with a crime in connection to the case.

21 years later, Stephanie Hartwell remains missing. Loved ones described her as a kind woman who loved basketball and listening to music. All of her children are now grown adults, some with children of their own.

Stephanie was Black, 5'5", and 145lbs. She has a tattoo of the initials R.J.J.T. on her right forearm, a butterfly on her right bicep, “Steph” on her left bicep, and a heart on her left thigh. If you have any information, contact Marion County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-731–3782.

