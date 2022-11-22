Philadelphia, PA

2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at Church

Fatim Hemraj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eDD49_0jGHDEuo00
A 2001 magazine cover of the caseOur Black Girls

Aesha Muhammad was a 23-year-old single mother who lived in Philadelphia. She attended Venus Beauty Academy and worked at a salon.

Aesha shared custody of her 2-year-old son, Amaru with her ex-boyfriend, 32-year-old handyman, Anthony McClain, and she rented a room at a boarding house owned by her uncle, 57-year-old Charles Dockins.

Amaru lived with his father during the week and his mother on the weekends. On November 23, 2000, Aesha called Anthony and told him she wanted to spend more time with their son. Aesha was ecstatic when Anthony agreed to let her keep Amaru from November 27 to December 8.

On Thursday, November 29, Aesha called her sister, Gadirah, and told her that she was desperate to move out because Charles was “getting on her nerves.” Gadirah told Aesha she could move in with her. They made plans to speak the next day but Gadirah wasn’t home when Aesha called.

On November 30, a frantic Aesha called her brother, Solomon, and told him that Charles had “gone crazy” and thrown her dinner in the garbage. Aesha told Solomon her things were packed and asked him to pick her up. Since he didn’t have a car, he asked their other sister, Wakhita, to get Aesha. Wakhita called Aesha several times but there was no answer.

Aesha spoke to her family every single day and it was unusual for her to take off without saying a word. By the weekend, her siblings were frantic.

Concerned, they called their father, David Muhammad, who lived in Atlanta. He immediately boarded a plane to Philadelphia and went to the boarding house in search of his missing daughter, and grandchild.

Aesha didn’t have access to a vehicle yet her room had already been cleaned out. Charles told his half-brother David that Aesha hastily packed up her belongings, and took off with Amaru. Where to, he had no idea.

3 days later, Amaru suddenly reappeared — 92 miles away from home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YT6x4_0jGHDEuo00
A newspaper clipping of the caseNewspapers.com

It was a cold winter morning on December 3, 2000, when a pastor at Liberty Temple Church in East Orange, New Jersey heard a loud bang at the door. He found a small child sobbing loudly on the front steps, all alone.

The 2-year-old boy was frightened and suffering from scabies. He said his name was Amaru Muhammad and that, “Mommy died. They were fighting. Mommy was bleeding. Mommy got hit by a rock.

The authorities worked diligently to locate Amaru’s parents. Wakhita was visiting her husband in a New Jersey prison on December 9 when he told her that he had seen a picture of Aesha’s son, Amaru on the news.

Hysterical, Wakhita called the police, and Amaru was returned to his father, Anthony who told news outlets, “I have never had to deal with this much stress. I am happy we found Amaru but we have to find out what’s up with Aesha. She would not drop off Amaru at that church unless it was life-threatening.”

Loved ones were now confident that something terrible had happened to Aesha, a doting mother who would never willingly abandon her child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZvE8h_0jGHDEuo00
Aesha Muhammad and her son, AmaruOur Black Girls

Charles has a lengthy record. He was released from prison in January 2000, just 10 months before Aesha vanished. He was on parole, and he changed his story several times.

The boarding house was searched with cadaver dogs but no evidence was found. Charles agreed to take a polygraph test. Instead, he went on the run for six months until he was arrested in New Jersey for violating his parole. He has never been charged in connection to Aesha’s disappearance.

Aesha remains missing nearly 22 years later and investigators suspect foul play.

“My daughter’s gone. I just want to recover her. If anyone could help bring this to closure, bring this to an end, they could bring peace to us.” — Aesha’s father, David Muhammad

Aesha was Black, 5'8", and 135lbs. If you have any information, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215–685–3257.

