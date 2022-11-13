Atlanta, GA

5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?

Fatim Hemraj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qf8zx_0j8nT9Av00
Jenna Van GelderenAtlanta Jewish Times

Jenna Van Gelderen grew up in Atlanta, Georgia alongside her older brother, Will. The 25-year-old has high-functioning autism and according to her parents, Leon and Roseanne, she is too trusting of strangers and a bit naive. Jenna is also vulnerable to manipulation. Despite her struggles, she graduated from college with a certificate in office administration in 2016.

Jenna worked at a pet shop for four years, however, she was fired in April 2017 for stealing $3,000. Jenna was reportedly coerced into stealing the money for her new friends, who her parents weren't particularly fond of. When they confronted Jenna, she became angry and moved out of their home. Jenna rented a room from a male acquaintance and refused to give her parents the address.

Jenna had a cellphone under a family plan, however, after she moved out, she obtained a second cellphone that her parents didn't know about. They learned about the phone after she vanished.

In August, Jenna packed her suitcase and went to her parent's home to house-sit for three days while they went on vacation. On the morning of August 19, Will stopped by and discovered that the cat hadn't been fed. The lights and television were on but Jenna and her car were nowhere to be found.

Bizarrely, a 5-foot Egyptian tapestry that had been hanging in the living room was also missing. Someone had removed it from the glass frame. Although it was not worth more than a couple of hundred dollars, the tapestry had sentimental value. The Van Gelderen family is Jewish and Jenna's grandfather brought it home during the WWII era. Like Jenna, the tapestry was never seen again.

On September 5, a passerby found Jenna's blue 2010 Mazda 6 abandoned by the side of the road in Atlanta. It was unlocked and almost out of gas. Her suitcase, shoes, wallet, and glasses were inside. Also found inside were a pair of shoes and a cellphone charger that did not belong to Jenna.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWHQO_0j8nT9Av00
Jenna's carTwitter

It appeared as though Jenna had run away, however, some of her belongings including her cell phone chargers, and makeup was left behind at her parent's home, leading them to believe someone staged her disappearance. The driver's seat was pushed all the way back despite her 4'11" height.

According to phone records, Jenna called a close female friend at 10:30 pm on August 18 and told her that she was going to visit a friend. At 2 am, the same friend received a text from Jenna stating she was getting into bed. The phone was shut off shortly after. Jenna's second cellphone last pinged to a tower in Fairburn, Georgia the next morning at 7:45 am. Both phones remain missing.

Jenna's bank account and her social media accounts have not been accessed since that day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14BHiU_0j8nT9Av00
Jenna Van Gelderenwsbtv

Investigators spoke with Jenna's boyfriend. At first, he said he hadn't seen her. Later, he changed his statement, claiming he broke up with Jenna when she showed up at his home unannounced the night before she disappeared. He also accused Jenna of being a drug addict and a prostitute. He has not been named a suspect in the case, however, he refuses to cooperate with the police.

Jenna's roommate threatened to throw her things out because she hadn't paid her rent for September. Her parents were able to retrieve the items instead and noticed there was no bedding included. The roommate said that Jenna slept on the ground and did not have a bed.

On the night she disappeared, Jenna also spoke to someone on Google chats who pushed her to go back to her apartment to meet. Unfortunately, this person has never been identified.

Jenna was last seen wearing a green t-shirt that read "San Antonio" on the front in white letters and black yoga pants. She is 4'11" and 140lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Jenna has a star of David tattoo on her thigh. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-579-8477. A $50,000 reward is available for any tips leading to her whereabouts.

Thank you for reading! To support my work, buy me a coffee on Ko-Fi.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 14

Published by

https://ko-fi.com/thewickedtruth

N/A
48999 followers

More from Fatim Hemraj

Green Bay, WI

24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?

Amber Wilde lived in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The 19-year-old pre-med student attended university on a full scholarship. She was an aspiring pediatrician who wanted to devote her life to helping others. Tragically, those hopes were dashed just three weeks later, when Amber vanished.

Read full story
26 comments
Tualatin, OR

A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?

Miles Stanton grew up in San Diego with his mother Laura, a nurse practitioner, and his two brothers. His father died in 2005 when he was just four years old, and his mother re-married in 2018.

Read full story
112 comments
Raynham, MA

Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.

Casey and Kristin Weaver at a vigil for their missing daughter, 16-year-old ColleenEnterprise News. When Kristen Weaver went to her daughter's bedroom to wake her up for school on October 18, 2022, 16-year-old Colleen was nowhere to be found. Panicked, Kristin and her husband, Casey called the police and reported Colleen missing. A week later, there has been no trace of the teen.

Read full story
32 comments
Newark, NJ

16 years ago, a Brazilian exchange student moved to America. 21 days later, she vanished. What happened to Carla?

Carla with her parents, Orlando and TâniaBrazilian Times. On January 19, 2006, Carla Vicentini arrived in New Jersey on a 5-month student exchange program. The 22-year-old grew up in the small Brazilian town of Goioerê and she was excited to experience big city life. Carla spent years saving for what she thought was going to be the trip of a lifetime. Instead, it turned out to be the last one she would ever take.

Read full story
18 comments
Challis, ID

29 Years Ago, a Woman Dropped Her 9-Year-Old Daughter Off at a Bowling Alley. She Was Never Seen Again.

Stephanie Crane lived in the small town of Challis, Idaho with her parents, Sandi and Ben, and her two younger sisters. The outdoorsy 9-year-old was a member of her school's youth bowling league and she was described as a tomboy who loved fishing and hunting with her father.

Read full story
218 comments
Boulder, CO

“Daddy Put Mommy by a Tree” – 3-Year-Old Makes Shocking Claim After Mom Vanishes Without a Trace During a Bitter Divorce

In 1990, 26-year-old mom of two, Nancy Shoupp, left her husband Steve and moved out of their Boulder, Colorado home alleging D/V. She moved into an apartment with their children, 3-year-old Geoffrey, and 2-year-old, Mattie. During the next five weeks, Steve called Nancy at all hours of the day at night and stalked her. Nancy vanished without a trace just 10 days after she served him with divorce papers.

Read full story
53 comments
Beaumont, TX

31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.

Kristin Smith lived in Beaumont, Texas with her husband, John. The 20-year-old met John while working for him at his pawn shop. John was wealthy and charming. The 43-year-old showered Kristin with extravagant gifts and soon, they tied the knot. The couple had only been married for one year when Kristin disappeared, and it was a tumultuous one at that.

Read full story
63 comments
Las Vegas, NV

23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.

When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.

Read full story
495 comments
Bridgeton, NJ

Three years ago, a teen mom took her two children to the playground. Only one returned home.

Noema Alavez-Perez was only 14 when she gave birth to her daughter, Dulce. When she became pregnant with Dulce’s half-brother, Manuel at 16, Noema dropped out of high school and began to abuse drugs and alcohol. Fed up with her behavior, her parents soon kicked her out of the house.

Read full story
391 comments
Partlow, VA

In 2015, a teen vanished while with her ex-stepfather. Later, loved ones received chilling texts from her phone.

Katelin Akens lived in Arizona with her fiancée, Amber. On December 1, 2015, the 19-year-old traveled to Virginia, where she grew up, to meet her sister’s newborn baby, and to get her high school diploma from her mother, Lisa so that she could register for Cosmetology school. Katelin was supposed to return home four days later. She never boarded the plane.

Read full story
71 comments
San Marcos, TX

In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.

Jason Landry was a student at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. The 21-year-old was an adventurous musician and artist who loved the outdoors and marched to the beat of his own drum.

Read full story
37 comments
Anchorage, AK

In 1995, a young nanny went on a first date. She was never seen again.

Erin Gilbert lived in Anchorage, Alaska with her sister Stephanie, Stephanie’s husband, and their two young children. Originally from Baltimore, the 24-year-old quickly found work as a nanny and enrolled in beauty school. Erin was a social butterfly who was never afraid to speak her mind.

Read full story
16 comments
Georgetown, TX

In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.

It was a chilly winter morning in Georgetown, Texas when Rachel Cooke decided to head out for her daily 4-mile run. The 19-year-old fashion design student was visiting family while on winter break from San Diego Mesa College and had plans to attend a wedding later that week.

Read full story
12 comments
High Point, NC

Missing 81-Year-Old Grandma With Dementia Last Seen on Eerie Doorbell Cam Footage

Heddie Dawkins lives in High Point, North Carolina. The 81-year-old suffers from severe Dementia and has been missing since Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Heddie was last seen at 1:30 am, at her home in the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court. At 3:30 am, she was captured on a Ring doorbell cam at a house 0.7 miles away in the 2900 block of Cloverwood Drive. The authorities say Heddie appeared injured in the footage and that she might need immediate medical assistance. She was reported missing by concerned loved ones at 10:45 am on August 24 — seven hours after she was last seen on the Ring doorbell cam footage.

Read full story
28 comments
Madison, IN

14 years ago, a young father sent a cryptic last text to his girlfriend. He was never seen again.

Daniel Reaves lived in Madison, Indiana. The 25-year-old college student had a 1-year-old child with his girlfriend of seven years, Sara Schafer. Daniel lived with his parents while Sara had her own home. The couple planned to marry after graduation. Daniel was described as a shy but happy person who suffered from social anxiety and loved anything to do with computers.

Read full story
63 comments
Mesa, AZ

In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.

Mikelle Biggs lived in Mesa, Arizona, with her parents, and three siblings. The 11-year-old was an honor student. She loved to sketch and dreamed of working for Disney as an animator.

Read full story
42 comments
Nashville, TN

In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.

Tabitha Tuders lived in Nashville, Tennessee with her parents, Debra and Bo. The 13-year-old was a straight-A student, a member of the church choir, and the youngest of three siblings. The Tuders loved to spoil their last born, who they described as a bright-eyed child that enjoyed singing and cracking jokes.

Read full story
55 comments
Windber, PA

In 1987, a teen stormed out of her father's house after an argument. She hasn't been seen since.

Alicia Markovich lived with her mother Marcie in Windber, Pennsylvania. The 15-year-old freshman was a member of the track team. She loved reading Agatha Christie novels and was known for her spunky personality. Alicia had a boyfriend and a tight-knit group of friends who adored her.

Read full story
247 comments
Gallup, NM

In 1986, a 9-year-old girl answered the door in the middle of the night. She hasn't been seen in over three decades.

Anthonette Cayedito lived in Gallup, New Mexico, with her mother Penny, and her two younger sisters, Wendy and Sadie. The 9-year-old was nicknamed “Squirrel” and her favorite color was purple. Loved ones described her as a devoted girl who was wise beyond her years and had a caregiver's heart; by age six, Anthonette was already cooking for her sisters and taking care of them while Penny worked.

Read full story
626 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy