5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?

Jenna Van Gelderen Atlanta Jewish Times

Jenna Van Gelderen grew up in Atlanta, Georgia alongside her older brother, Will. The 25-year-old has high-functioning autism and according to her parents, Leon and Roseanne, she is too trusting of strangers and a bit naive. Jenna is also vulnerable to manipulation. Despite her struggles, she graduated from college with a certificate in office administration in 2016.

Jenna worked at a pet shop for four years, however, she was fired in April 2017 for stealing $3,000. Jenna was reportedly coerced into stealing the money for her new friends, who her parents weren't particularly fond of. When they confronted Jenna, she became angry and moved out of their home. Jenna rented a room from a male acquaintance and refused to give her parents the address.

Jenna had a cellphone under a family plan, however, after she moved out, she obtained a second cellphone that her parents didn't know about. They learned about the phone after she vanished.

In August, Jenna packed her suitcase and went to her parent's home to house-sit for three days while they went on vacation. On the morning of August 19, Will stopped by and discovered that the cat hadn't been fed. The lights and television were on but Jenna and her car were nowhere to be found.

Bizarrely, a 5-foot Egyptian tapestry that had been hanging in the living room was also missing. Someone had removed it from the glass frame. Although it was not worth more than a couple of hundred dollars, the tapestry had sentimental value. The Van Gelderen family is Jewish and Jenna's grandfather brought it home during the WWII era. Like Jenna, the tapestry was never seen again.

On September 5, a passerby found Jenna's blue 2010 Mazda 6 abandoned by the side of the road in Atlanta. It was unlocked and almost out of gas. Her suitcase, shoes, wallet, and glasses were inside. Also found inside were a pair of shoes and a cellphone charger that did not belong to Jenna.

Jenna's car Twitter

It appeared as though Jenna had run away, however, some of her belongings including her cell phone chargers, and makeup was left behind at her parent's home, leading them to believe someone staged her disappearance. The driver's seat was pushed all the way back despite her 4'11" height.

According to phone records, Jenna called a close female friend at 10:30 pm on August 18 and told her that she was going to visit a friend. At 2 am, the same friend received a text from Jenna stating she was getting into bed. The phone was shut off shortly after. Jenna's second cellphone last pinged to a tower in Fairburn, Georgia the next morning at 7:45 am. Both phones remain missing.

Jenna's bank account and her social media accounts have not been accessed since that day.

Jenna Van Gelderen wsbtv

Investigators spoke with Jenna's boyfriend. At first, he said he hadn't seen her. Later, he changed his statement, claiming he broke up with Jenna when she showed up at his home unannounced the night before she disappeared. He also accused Jenna of being a drug addict and a prostitute. He has not been named a suspect in the case, however, he refuses to cooperate with the police.

Jenna's roommate threatened to throw her things out because she hadn't paid her rent for September. Her parents were able to retrieve the items instead and noticed there was no bedding included. The roommate said that Jenna slept on the ground and did not have a bed.

On the night she disappeared, Jenna also spoke to someone on Google chats who pushed her to go back to her apartment to meet. Unfortunately, this person has never been identified.

Jenna was last seen wearing a green t-shirt that read "San Antonio" on the front in white letters and black yoga pants. She is 4'11" and 140lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Jenna has a star of David tattoo on her thigh. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-579-8477. A $50,000 reward is available for any tips leading to her whereabouts.

Thank you for reading! To support my work, buy me a coffee on Ko-Fi.