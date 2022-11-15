Green Bay, WI

24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l3thz_0j8bEb4p00
Amber WildeYouTube

Amber Wilde lived in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The 19-year-old pre-med student attended university on a full scholarship. She was an aspiring pediatrician who wanted to devote her life to helping others. Tragically, those hopes were dashed just three weeks later, when Amber vanished.

On September 23, 1998, Amber rear-ended another vehicle, resulting in a minor concussion. She called her father, Steve at 7:16 pm to let him know, and asked him to call her the next morning to make sure she woke up. But when Steve called the next day as planned, there was no answer.

Time and time again, Amber’s phone went straight to voicemail. After failing to get in touch with his daughter for 12 hours, Steve drove to Amber’s apartment and knocked on the door. Silence.

Using a spare key, Steve let himself in. Everything was in its place, however, Amber was nowhere to be found. Frantic, Steve reported her missing.

Amber’s 1988 Silver 4-door Subaru was found in the parking lot of a bar across the street from Lambeau Field on October 1. However, according to eyewitnesses, it had been parked there since September 28.

The car was unlocked, and the keys were in the ignition. Amber’s purse and cell phone were in the trunk. She was only 5'4" yet the driver’s seat was pushed all the way back. Another alarming discovery was 600 unaccounted-for miles on the car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imnak_0j8bEb4p00
Amber WildeFox News

When investigators searched Amber’s apartment for clues into her disappearance, they stumbled upon her diary in which she chronicled her entire life, and in her very last journal entry, Amber dropped a bombshell: She was four & 1/2 months pregnant.

The father was Matthew Schneider, a 20-year-old guy she met at a party in May. Unbeknownst to Amber, Matthew was engaged to his high school sweetheart, Heidi. He didn’t want anything to do with the baby, and he definitely didn’t want his fiancée to figure out what he was up to.

Matthew pressured Amber to get an abortion but she vehemently refused. Despite her young age, she was excited to become a mother — with or without Matthew. Amber even had a name picked out. Matthew threatened she would never see her child if she followed through with the pregnancy.

Amber eventually found out about Heidi and confronted Matthew, insisting he come clean. When Matthew refused, Amber took matters into her own hands. She contacted Heidi and told her about the pregnancy. Amber even wrote a letter about the situation to Matthew’s parents. He was enraged.

Amber wrote intimate details about her night with Matthew and how he made several attempts to meet with her after she revealed her pregnancy to Heidi and to his parents. Investigators corroborated every conversation Amber wrote she had with Matthew, using their phone records. Evidence showed they communicated more than 60 times.

Despite this, Matthew denied the affair. He insisted he barely knew Amber, and certainly never slept with her. Heidi, his now-wife of more than 20 years, said Amber had a “fatal attraction” type obsession with Matthew. Matthew refused to talk with investigators, however, a close friend claimed that Matthew told him he felt “guilty” about sleeping with Amber.

In 2016, the authorities named Matthew Schneider, a construction worker, the prime suspect in the case. However, multiple digs conducted along Hwy 29 where Matthew worked on a project in 1998, and on the Schneider family farm were proven to be fruitless. The investigation continues.

“I can pretty confidently say we have a lot of information on this case. We have a lot of theories, but we’re looking for a little help. We haven’t arrested someone. Obviously, that’s our goal, and our goal is to find Amber and to return Amber to her family, and we’re going to keep plugging away whether DNA turns up something new.” — Green Bay police Detective Lee Kingston

Amber Wilde was 5'4" and 135lbs. Her baby was due in February 1999. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact Green Bay Police Department at (920)-448-3200.

Comments / 26

