A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?

Miles Stanton with his mother, Laura 10 News

Miles Stanton grew up in San Diego with his mother Laura, a nurse practitioner, and his two brothers. His father died in 2005 when he was just four years old, and his mother re-married in 2018.

Shortly after Miles moved to Hawaii for university in 2020, all of the students were sent home due to the pandemic. In October 2022, Miles relocated to Oregon, where he had always dreamed of living. He moved in with his old high school friend, RJ White in Tualatin, and found a job at FedEx.

18 days later, Miles vanished without a trace.

On October 24, RJ contacted Laura and told her he hadn't seen Miles in 4 days. Laura contacted all of her son's friends but no one had seen or heard from him, and when she contacted FedEx, she learned that Miles last worked a shift on October 20th. At 3:30 pm that day, he drove to 76 gas station in Aurora, Oregon, where he used the restroom, bought a snack, and put gas in his car.

By 4 pm, Miles' phone was shut off. It last pinged along Hwy 211 near Pudding River, a rural area 10 miles from the gas station. No one has seen or heard from Miles since, and according to his mother, the 21-year-old would never take off without contacting his friends and family first.

Miles Stanton missing flyer Reddit

Miles was driving a black 1997 Honda CR-V with Utah license plate number U203HR, and anime stickers on the back. He is 5’10” and 165 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, and black sneakers. He has two tattoos, one on each thigh above the knee. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Tualatin Police Department at 503-629-0111.