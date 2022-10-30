Raynham, MA

Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.

Fatim Hemraj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=270LTM_0ipO523l00
Casey and Kristin Weaver at a vigil for their missing daughter, 16-year-old ColleenEnterprise News

When Kristen Weaver went to her daughter's bedroom to wake her up for school on October 18, 2022, 16-year-old Colleen was nowhere to be found. Panicked, Kristin and her husband, Casey called the police and reported Colleen missing. A week later, there has been no trace of the teen.

The Weavers adopted Colleen at birth. Loved ones described the teen as a spitfire with a heart of gold. Colleen suffers from a neurological disorder and has trouble with impulse control. Due to her condition, she was not allowed to have any electronic devices in her bedroom. She reportedly snuck her brother's laptop into her room and started talking with someone on Google Chats.

The individual impersonated a classmate of Colleen's and lured her to meet with him. Also found on the computer were screenshots of directions to their house and to nearby gas stations.

"We passed each other in the hallway at around 1 a.m. that night, and in the morning when I went to go wake her and her brother up for school at around 6 a.m., she was gone."- Kristin Weaver
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NK5OM_0ipO523l00
Missing poster for Colleen WeaverRaynham Police Department

The authorities believe Colleen left her Raynham, Massachusetts home sometime between 1 and 4 am, and that she is in danger. She didn't take any extra clothes, money or a phone with her. The FBI has since joined the search for Colleen who is approximately 5' and 120lbs with pinkish hair, and a nose ring. She was last seen wearing black-rimmed wearing glasses, a sweatshirt, and leggings.

A gofundme can be found here.

If you have any information, contact Raynham Police at (508)-824-2717.

