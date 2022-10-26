The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in America

Carla with her parents, Orlando and Tânia Brazilian Times

On January 19, 2006, Carla Vicentini arrived in New Jersey on a 5-month student exchange program. The 22-year-old grew up in the small Brazilian town of Goioerê and she was excited to experience big city life. Carla spent years saving for what she thought was going to be the trip of a lifetime. Instead, it turned out to be the last one she would ever take.

Carla was the eldest of three daughters to her parents, Orlando and Tânia who live in Brazil. They described her as a kind, focused yet a somewhat naive young woman with an infectious laugh and big dreams.

At first, Carla’s big move to the city wasn’t exactly what she had pictured. The student exchange program assigned her a job at White Castle, a fast-food restaurant, in rural Ledgewood, a town smaller than from where she came. Carla was paired with Maria Eduarda , a fellow member of the program, and the young women were given a room at a seedy motel.

Unhappy with her living situation, Carla called her father who arranged for her and Maria to stay with a friend of his named Jose, a 75-year-old accountant originally from Brazil. He lived in an apartment on Ferry Street in Newark, a popular tourism area lined with restaurants, bars, and shops.

Carla Vicentini Zaginieni

The girls moved into Jose’s apartment on February 6th and Carla found a new job at a restaurant called Mediterranean Manor just a few blocks away. Carla told loved ones back home that things were finally starting to turn around. Three days later, she vanished without a trace.

It was a cold, snowy night on February 9, 2006 , when Carla finished her shift at the Mediterranean Manor. At 10:30 pm, she walked into the nearby Adega Bar and Grill to visit Maria on her first day there as a cocktail waitress. At some point, Carla walked home to change out of her work clothes, and when she returned, Maria noticed that she was intoxicated.

Maria watched as Carla struck up a conversation with a stocky white man in his 30s whom she described as “quiet” and “strange.” He was 5'9" and roughly 200lbs with salt-and-pepper hair and a short beard.

It was 2:30 am and Maria was getting ready to close up the bar when Carla told her that she was going to the man’s car to see a photograph. Carla told Maria she would see her at home and walked out with the unknown man.

The Adega Bar & Grill in 2006 iTrueReview

When Maria arrived at the apartment, Carla wasn’t there. Her jacket, passport, and wallet were in her room but she was nowhere to be found.

“She told me that she was going to go out with this guy and that later she would go home. That in ten minutes at most she would be home and open the door for me to come in. I tried to talk to the guy. He didn’t speak a word of Portuguese and she didn’t speak a word of English. She had no papers, no money, nothing.” — Maria Eduarda

Maria reported Carla missing the next day. She told the police that Carla gave her a piece of paper with the strange man’s number on it before they left the bar. Maria said she misplaced the note that very same night.

Several days later , Carla’s boss said he received a disturbing call from a woman screaming for help before the line suddenly went dead. The authorities also received a tip from someone claiming that Carla was being held against her will in a motel in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The caller was never identified and investigators said they weren’t sure if the tip was credible.

Some witnesses said that they saw Carla walking alone. Others said she got into a car with a man. There was no surveillance footage or phone data to rely on — only a spine-chilling story from Carla’s boyfriend, Tiago.

Tiago lived in Brazil. He told Carla’s parents that she called him the day before her disappearance and told him that Jose had touched her inappropriately. Tiago said Carla was hysterical and couldn’t stop crying. She told Tiago she found a new place and was going to move out of Jose’s apartment on Monday—which would have been only 3 days after she went missing.

Jose told the police that he was asleep and didn’t hear Carla return to the apartment. Curiously, he moved back to Brazil four days after she disappeared and cut off all contact with her parents. He refused to hand his phone over to the police, nor did he aid in the search for Carla.

Carla’s disappearance made headlines all over Brazil but got very little media attention in the United States despite suspicious circumstances. Back home, her parents went to the U.S. Embassy and pleaded with them. Eventually, the FBI joined the case, which quickly turned cold.

Carla’s parents wrote to the Brazilian Senate and Jose was ordered to testify before a grand jury about what happened the night she vanished. Jose said he was awoken when two men dropped Carla off at the apartment. He said he heard her enter and then leave again a few moments later — a different story from the one he originally told the police and the FBI years earlier.

Jose was never charged in connection with Carla’s disappearance or her allegation of S/A. Both Jose and Maria were ruled out as suspects, though it’s unclear exactly what led investigators to that conclusion.

A sketch of the man Carla’s roommate said she left the bar with Marisa Romanova

In 2015, the FBI announced a $20,000 reward for any information leading to Carla’s whereabouts and erected billboards throughout New Jersey. The strange man from the Adega Bar & Grill was named the prime suspect, however, he has never been identified or located.

Carla was 5'7" and 140lbs with blond hair and brown eyes. She has several piercings and tattoos including a red and yellow chameleon, an angel, and a tribal design. She was last seen wearing a blue Hugo Boss jacket which was found in her room, a white sleeveless top, and blue or white jeans. Carla’s native language is Portuguese and she speaks very little English.

“I think that Carla isn’t alive because she would never stay more than two days without contacting the family. Someone destroyed her dream.”-Carla's mother, Tânia Vicentini

17 years later, the search for Carla Vicentini continues. Today, she would be 39. If you have any information, contact Newark PD at (973)-733-4336 or the FBI’s Newark Division at (973)-792-3000.