Partlow, VA

In 2015, a teen vanished while with her ex-stepfather. Later, loved ones received chilling texts from her phone.

Fatim Hemraj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UwSwe_0haRoDeU00
Katelin AkensTwitter

Katelin Akens lived in Arizona with her fiancée, Amber. On December 1, 2015, the 19-year-old traveled to Virginia, where she grew up, to meet her sister’s newborn baby, and to get her high school diploma from her mother, Lisa so that she could register for Cosmetology school. Katelin was supposed to return home four days later. She never boarded the plane.

Unable to get the day off, Lisa asked her ex-husband James, to drive Katelin to Washington’s Reagan National Airport. James agreed to drop the teen off by 1 pm since he had a shift at 3.

Lisa married James when Katelin was 7 years old. Her biological father left when she was a baby. Although the couple divorced six years later, James and Lisa maintained a cordial relationship. James continued to celebrate the holidays with his stepdaughters, Katelin and Gabby.

James lives in Partlow, Virginia. Lisa dropped Katelin off at his home at 9:20 am.

Tragically, she never saw her daughter again.

1:51 pm: James texts Lisa

James: I dropped Katelin off

Lisa: OK, thank you. How was the traffic?

James: Not too bad

James told Lisa that Katelin asked him to drop her off at Springfield Town Center because she wanted to kill some time before her 5:40 pm flight. He said that she planned to take the metro the rest of the way to the airport.

What followed were a series of bizarre text messages from Katelin’s phone.

2 pm: Lisa receives a text from Katelin's phone

Katelin: I’m at the airport. Battery dying, so won’t be able to text for a bit.

Lisa: OK let me know when you get on the plane

2 pm: Amber receives Facebook message from Katelin's phone

Katelin: Something came up. I’m not coming back today. I’ll let you know when I get a new flight..

7:15 pm: Lisa receives more texts from Katelin's phone

Katelin: Staying with a friend

Katelin: I need some time alone

Lisa: Call me.

Lisa: I’m very worried about you

Lisa: Please call me

Both Lisa and Amber insist the messages weren't written by Katelin; the punctuation was off and the messages were cold and short, unlike Katelin's usually bubbly and talkative personality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07scDD_0haRoDeU00
Katelin AkensThe Vanished Podcast

Lisa called Katelin several times but her phone went straight to voicemail. She then contacted the airport and discovered that Katelin never boarded her flight. Surveillance footage proved she was never at the airport or at Springfield Town Center on the day she vanished.

Neither was James and his story just didn't make sense. The commute from the train to the airport via the metro is over an hour long. If James dropped Katelin off at 1 pm so that she could kill some time, how did she get to the airport by two? According to Lisa, Katelin hadn’t taken the metro since she was six years old and it was unlike her to travel in unfamiliar places.

Panicked, Lisa tried to report Katelin missing but local authorities refused to create a file since Katelin was an adult at 19 and "allowed to go missing." They finally agreed to file a missing persons report two days later after a work crew found Katelin's suitcase in a drainage ditch 50 miles from James' home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vT2M4_0haRoDeU00
Google Maps

The suitcase was missing a wheel and it was covered in scuffs like it had been thrown out of a moving vehicle. Katelin’s identification card, bank card, phone charger, toothbrush and return ticket were found inside but her phone, clothes, glasses, and high school diploma remain missing.

The discovery of Katelin’s suitcase started what was the beginning of an intense investigation that uncovered several lies by the very person who saw her last: her former stepfather, James.

James was cooperative with the investigation, at first. He even agreed to take a polygraph test. But he quickly changed his mind after the authorities pinged Katelin’s phone and discovered that when she texted her mother she was at the airport, she was actually near James’ house. His phone also pinged near his home and an investigation revealed that James never went to work that day at all.

James quickly hired a lawyer. He stopped cooperating and refused to help search for Katelin. Lisa claimed he was unemotional over her disappearance. Despite their seemingly close relationship, Katelin told friends she felt uncomfortable and nervous around James, who was verbally abusive.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for James’ home and seized his vehicle, guns, computer, and phone, which is encrypted. He refuses to provide the passcode and to this day, authorities have never been able to access his phone which might contain the missing puzzle piece to locate Katelin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TKK7L_0haRoDeU00
A billboard for missing teen Katelin AkensCBS 19

While some speculate that Katelin left voluntarily, her loved ones are confident that she wouldn’t have abandoned everything and everyone she knew. Katelin was excited to get married and start school.

James never returned to his job. Although he has never been charged in connection with this case, he remains the prime suspect.

Katelin is 5'4" and 120 pounds with short blonde hair and blue eyes. She has five butterfly tattoos on her arm, three stars on her right foot, and several piercings. She would be 25 today.

If you have any information, contact Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at (540)-582-5822 or submit a tip to the FBI anonymously.

