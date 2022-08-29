In 1995, a young nanny went on a first date. She was never seen again.

Erin Gilbert Facebook

Erin Gilbert lived in Anchorage, Alaska with her sister Stephanie, Stephanie’s husband, and their two young children. Originally from Baltimore, the 24-year-old quickly found work as a nanny and enrolled in beauty school. Erin was a social butterfly who was never afraid to speak her mind.

Since Erin was new in town, she went to a local bar called Chilkoot Charlie’s to meet new people. While there, Erin gave her number to a man named David.

A few days later, David called Erin and asked her to be his date to the Girdwood Forest Fair , a popular annual celebration with food trucks, games, and live music an hour’s drive away in Girdwood, Alaska.

David picked Erin up on July 1, 1995, and she was never seen again.

Erin Gilbert Facebook

Stephanie received a bizarre call from David early the next morning. He told her that he couldn’t find Erin and asked whether she made it home. Stephanie rushed to Erin’s bedroom and realized that her bed hadn’t been slept in. Panicked, she put her children in the car and drove to the fair.

When Stephanie arrived, she ran into David. He was eating a hotdog and enjoying the festivities, seemingly unbothered that his date, who didn’t have a cellphone or her own car, had apparently vanished without a trace. Unable to find Erin, Stephanie quickly reported her sister missing.

Erin was seen at the beer garden at 6 pm by some of David’s friends, who left soon after to attend a dinner party. Other witnesses saw Erin and David walk toward the parking lot sometime between 6 and 6:45 pm. It’s unclear exactly what took place after that last sighting.

David told investigators that he found his car battery dead after having accidentally left the headlights on. He told Erin he had a friend who lived nearby and asked her to wait by the car while he went to retrieve jumper cables. When he returned two hours later, Erin was gone.

David claimed he was unable to find his friend’s house and that when he returned to his car, it was working. He drove around searching for Erin but couldn’t find her. Assuming she found another ride home, he decided to stay and enjoy himself. David couldn’t explain why he didn’t ask another partygoer for help despite a full parking lot or why they were leaving two hours after they had arrived. Instead, he hired a lawyer and refused to take a polygraph.

Erin Gilbert Facebook