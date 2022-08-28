In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.

Rachel Cooke FBI

It was a chilly winter morning in Georgetown, Texas when Rachel Cooke decided to head out for her daily 4-mile run. The 19-year-old fashion design student was visiting family while on winter break from San Diego Mesa College and had plans to attend a wedding later that week.

On January 10, 2002, Rachel put on a green sports bra, grey sweats, and a pair of white Asics running sneakers. Taking only her yellow Sony Walkman, the cross-country runner left her family home at 9:30 am, waving hello to several neighbors along her usual route.

Robert Cooke returned home from work at 3 pm to take his daughter shopping for the wedding. Rachel’s phone and wallet were there but she herself was nowhere to be found.

Robert called Wildfire, a local steakhouse where Rachel worked while in town, to see if the teen had picked up a shift. An employee told Robert that Rachel was in fact at work. Relieved, the Cookes went about their day but by the time 1 am rolled around, Rachel still wasn’t home.

A second call to Wildfire revealed that it was a different Rachel who was working the day before. Janet Cooke frantically reported her daughter missing. Tragically, a simple error had set the investigation back nearly 24 hours — an eternity when a loved one vanishes without a trace.

Neighbors saw Rachel 200 yards away from her family home at 11:30 am. Shortly afterward, several witnesses saw a white late-model Pontiac Trans Am in the neighborhood. Also seen was a white pickup truck; both vehicles stopped to exchange words shortly after Rachel was last seen.

In 2019, the authorities were finally able to track down a white 1998 Pontiac Trans Am linked to four unnamed persons of interest. In January 2021, they announced they were looking for a suspect who lived in Georgetown in 2002, was an acquaintance of Rachel’s, and possibly worked in the horse and cattle industry. The investigation continues.

Rachel was 5'3" and 120 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has two heart-shaped cherry tattoos on her left shoulder and a black star on her left foot. If you have any information, contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip online. A $100,000 reward is available.