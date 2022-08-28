Georgetown, TX

In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.

Fatim Hemraj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ua5T6_0hYmtYgv00
Rachel CookeFBI

It was a chilly winter morning in Georgetown, Texas when Rachel Cooke decided to head out for her daily 4-mile run. The 19-year-old fashion design student was visiting family while on winter break from San Diego Mesa College and had plans to attend a wedding later that week.

On January 10, 2002, Rachel put on a green sports bra, grey sweats, and a pair of white Asics running sneakers. Taking only her yellow Sony Walkman, the cross-country runner left her family home at 9:30 am, waving hello to several neighbors along her usual route.

Robert Cooke returned home from work at 3 pm to take his daughter shopping for the wedding. Rachel’s phone and wallet were there but she herself was nowhere to be found.

Robert called Wildfire, a local steakhouse where Rachel worked while in town, to see if the teen had picked up a shift. An employee told Robert that Rachel was in fact at work. Relieved, the Cookes went about their day but by the time 1 am rolled around, Rachel still wasn’t home.

A second call to Wildfire revealed that it was a different Rachel who was working the day before. Janet Cooke frantically reported her daughter missing. Tragically, a simple error had set the investigation back nearly 24 hours — an eternity when a loved one vanishes without a trace.

Neighbors saw Rachel 200 yards away from her family home at 11:30 am. Shortly afterward, several witnesses saw a white late-model Pontiac Trans Am in the neighborhood. Also seen was a white pickup truck; both vehicles stopped to exchange words shortly after Rachel was last seen.

In 2019, the authorities were finally able to track down a white 1998 Pontiac Trans Am linked to four unnamed persons of interest. In January 2021, they announced they were looking for a suspect who lived in Georgetown in 2002, was an acquaintance of Rachel’s, and possibly worked in the horse and cattle industry. The investigation continues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07u6vU_0hYmtYgv00
Rachel CookeCrime Junkie Podcast

Rachel was 5'3" and 120 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has two heart-shaped cherry tattoos on her left shoulder and a black star on her left foot. If you have any information, contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip online. A $100,000 reward is available.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 9

Published by

Hi, I'm a full-time true crime writer on Medium and NewsBreak.

N/A
45374 followers

More from Fatim Hemraj

In 2015, a teen vanished while with her ex-stepfather. Later, loved ones received chilling texts from her phone.

Katelin Akens lived in Arizona with her fiancée, Amber. On December 1, 2015, the 19-year-old traveled to Virginia, where she grew up, to meet her sister’s newborn baby, and to get her high school diploma from her mother, Lisa so that she could register for Cosmetology school. Katelin was supposed to return home four days later. She never boarded the plane.

Read full story
50 comments
San Marcos, TX

In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.

Jason Landry was a student at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. The 21-year-old was an adventurous musician and artist who loved the outdoors and marched to the beat of his own drum.

Read full story
24 comments
Anchorage, AK

In 1995, a young nanny went on a first date. She was never seen again.

Erin Gilbert lived in Anchorage, Alaska with her sister Stephanie, Stephanie’s husband, and their two young children. Originally from Baltimore, the 24-year-old quickly found work as a nanny and enrolled in beauty school. Erin was a social butterfly who was never afraid to speak her mind.

Read full story
9 comments
High Point, NC

Missing 81-Year-Old Grandma With Dementia Last Seen on Eerie Doorbell Cam Footage

Heddie Dawkins lives in High Point, North Carolina. The 81-year-old suffers from severe Dementia and has been missing since Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Heddie was last seen at 1:30 am, at her home in the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court. At 3:30 am, she was captured on a Ring doorbell cam at a house 0.7 miles away in the 2900 block of Cloverwood Drive. The authorities say Heddie appeared injured in the footage and that she might need immediate medical assistance. She was reported missing by concerned loved ones at 10:45 am on August 24 — seven hours after she was last seen on the Ring doorbell cam footage.

Read full story
27 comments

14 years ago, a young father sent a cryptic last text to his girlfriend. He was never seen again.

Daniel Reaves lived in Madison, Indiana. The 25-year-old college student had a 1-year-old child with his girlfriend of seven years, Sara Schafer. Daniel lived with his parents while Sara had her own home. The couple planned to marry after graduation. Daniel was described as a shy but happy person who suffered from social anxiety and loved anything to do with computers.

Read full story
58 comments
Mesa, AZ

In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.

Mikelle Biggs lived in Mesa, Arizona, with her parents, and three siblings. The 11-year-old was an honor student. She loved to sketch and dreamed of working for Disney as an animator.

Read full story
33 comments

In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.

Tabitha Tuders lived in Nashville, Tennessee with her parents, Debra and Bo. The 13-year-old was a straight-A student, a member of the church choir, and the youngest of three siblings. The Tuders loved to spoil their last born, who they described as a bright-eyed child that enjoyed singing and cracking jokes.

Read full story
48 comments
Windber, PA

In 1987, a teen stormed out of her father's house after an argument. She hasn't been seen since.

Alicia Markovich lived with her mother Marcie in Windber, Pennsylvania. The 15-year-old freshman was a member of the track team. She loved reading Agatha Christie novels and was known for her spunky personality. Alicia had a boyfriend and a tight-knit group of friends who adored her.

Read full story
239 comments
Gallup, NM

In 1986, a 9-year-old girl answered the door in the middle of the night. She hasn't been seen in over three decades.

Anthonette Cayedito lived in Gallup, New Mexico, with her mother Penny, and her two younger sisters, Wendy and Sadie. The 9-year-old was nicknamed “Squirrel” and her favorite color was purple. Loved ones described her as a devoted girl who was wise beyond her years and had a caregiver's heart; by age six, Anthonette was already cooking for her sisters and taking care of them while Penny worked.

Read full story
614 comments
Stoneville, NC

A mom of 3 went out to do some last-minute shopping and never came home. That was over 20 years ago.

Michele Lyn Hundley Smith lived with her husband and 3 children in Stoneville, a quaint North Carolina town known for antique stores and mom-and-pop shops with a population of less than 1,000.

Read full story
116 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.

52-year-old Dee Ann Warner lived in Tecumseh, Michigan with her husband, Dale, and their 9-year-old daughter, Angelina. The couple ran a farm together and Dee Ann has four adult children from a previous marriage.

Read full story
518 comments
Surfside Beach, SC

29 Years Ago, A 2-Year-Old Made a Chilling Claim After Her Mother Vanished Without a Trace

Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children, 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.

Read full story
97 comments
Bridgeport, CT

21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.

10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.

Read full story
1247 comments
Marysville, OH

21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.

Between being a single mother and holding down a full-time job at a Honda factory in Marysville, Ohio, 29-year-old Patti Adkins led a busy life with little to no room for much else, let alone a love life. However, she wouldn’t have to look far. A year before she went missing, she became completely enamored with a married co-worker and began an illicit affair.

Read full story
835 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Heroic Mom Rescues Daughter Missing for Nearly 2 Months

In June 2022, I covered the disappearance of 23-year-old art student, TiJae Baker. On May 1, TiJae told her mother, Toquanna, that she was going to Washington, D.C. to design posters for a woman she met on Instagram. Her phone was shut off shortly after she boarded a bus near her home in Brooklyn.

Read full story
320 comments
Queens, NY

20 years ago, a loving mom vanished from her home during a bitter divorce battle. Where is Lian-Fong Feng?

On July 19, 2002, Jena Liang arrived at the Queens, New York apartment of her mother, 52-year-old Lian-Fong Feng. She was nowhere to be found and it was obvious someone had attempted to clean up evidence of a crime. Jena frantically called the police and reported her mother missing.

Read full story
4 comments
San Antonio, TX

Eerie Doorbell Cam Footage Shows Last Moments of Missing Mom

On July 5, 2022, 39-year-old mom of two Christina “Chrissy” Lee Powell called her boss to inform her that she was running late. Chrissy had just started a new job at a medical malpractice law firm a week earlier.

Read full story
15 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Five Days Ago, a Father Took His 3 Young Children on a Fishing Trip. They Haven’t Been Seen Since.

Kyle Moorman and his three children vanished on July 6, 2022.WRTV. On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 27-year-old father Kyle Moorman told his loved ones that he was taking his three young children on a short trip.

Read full story
430 comments

In 2014, Actor Sandra Bullock Narrowly Escaped Her Stalker in the Middle of the Night

On June 8, 2014, Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock was fast asleep when was awoken by a loud noise. When she poked her head into the hallway, she found herself face to face with a strange man in dark clothing. Sandra slammed her bedroom door shut, locked it, and hid in the closet.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy