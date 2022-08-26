Missing 81-Year-Old Grandma With Dementia Last Seen on Eerie Doorbell Cam Footage

Heddie Dawkins WFMY

Heddie Dawkins lives in High Point, North Carolina. The 81-year-old suffers from severe Dementia and has been missing since Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Heddie was last seen at 1:30 am, at her home in the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court. At 3:30 am, she was captured on a Ring doorbell cam at a house 0.7 miles away in the 2900 block of Cloverwood Drive. The authorities say Heddie appeared injured in the footage and that she might need immediate medical assistance. She was reported missing by concerned loved ones at 10:45 am on August 24 — seven hours after she was last seen on the Ring doorbell cam footage.

North Point Police have deployed helicopters, ATVs, drones, boats, and scent-sniffing dogs to locate Heddie but have been unsuccessful. They are asking for anyone who lives near the locations mentioned above to review any surveillance footage and search their property including back patios, storage units, and vehicles.

“I’m so scared right now for my grandma because she’s by herself and she’s probably scared right now, and that’s scary for me because she’s so strong. She’s been my mom, my provider, make sure I go to church, always praying for me and she’d probably tell me now I’m gonna be alright, so I’m just, she’s so much, so I’m just praying that we’re gonna find her.” — Heddie’s eldest grandson, Cory Dawkins

Heddie was last seen wearing blue pajamas and slippers.

If you have any information, contact High Point Police at (336)-883-3224.