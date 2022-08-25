14 years ago, a young father sent a cryptic last text to his girlfriend. He was never seen again.

Sara Schafer and Daniel Reaves YouTube

Daniel Reaves lived in Madison, Indiana. The 25-year-old college student had a 1-year-old child with his girlfriend of seven years, Sara Schafer. Daniel lived with his parents while Sara had her own home. The couple planned to marry after graduation. Daniel was described as a shy but happy person who suffered from social anxiety and loved anything to do with computers.

On May 3, 2008, Daniel and Sara were watching television at her house. At around 2 am, Sara fell asleep. At 4 am, she was awoken by a text message from Daniel that simply read, “I love you.” He was gone and his car was no longer in the driveway. Sara called Daniel but he didn’t answer.

Daniel Reaves Uncovered

Daniel’s parents reported him missing the next day when he failed to return home. On May 10th, the authorities found his gold 1999 Chrysler Sebring parked 6 miles away from Sara’s home, in a residential neighborhood.

Daniel’s car was unlocked. His wallet was found inside along with his credit cards, ID, and some cash. Daniel’s phone and keys were nowhere to be found.

The car was found 1/2 mile away from Clifty Falls State Park where Daniel often went hiking, leading some to believe he was met with foul play while on a hike. But it was a chilly night, Daniel was wearing shorts and there were plenty of closer places to park. Plus, the park would have already been closed.

Daniel’s parents insist he was not depressed and they reject the theory that he took his own life. In June 2008, Sara said they had a very loving relationship and that Daniel didn’t seem troubled or upset.

“We’re a very affectionate couple, constantly together, haven’t got sick of each other yet. Haven’t gone more than a couple of days without speaking for the past 6 or 7 years…Somebody has to know something. He didn’t disappear. He didn’t disintegrate. Somebody has some information.” — Sara Schafer

14 years later, the search for Daniel continues. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and khaki shorts. He may have also been wearing a dark leather jacket. He is 5'11" and 145lbs. Today, Daniel would be 40 years old. If you have any information, contact Indiana State Police at (800)-566-6704.