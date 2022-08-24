In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.

Tabitha Danielle Tuders Nashville

Tabitha Tuders lived in Nashville, Tennessee with her parents, Debra and Bo. The 13-year-old was a straight-A student, a member of the church choir, and the youngest of three siblings. The Tuders loved to spoil their last born, who they described as a bright-eyed child that enjoyed singing and cracking jokes.

On April 29, 2003, at 5 am, Debra left for work at a nearby elementary school. At 7, Bo woke Tabitha up for school and left for his job as a trucker. It was supposed to be just another ordinary day. Instead, their lives changed forever.

Debra and Bo Tuders on the front porch of their Tennessee home Tennessean

Tabitha left her home at 7:50 to begin her 10-minute walk to the bus stop. When the Tuders returned home from work, they were surprised to find it empty. Panic set in as they rushed to the bus stop and searched the neighborhood for their daughter, who was nowhere to be found.

At 6 pm, the Tuders called the school and learned that Tabitha had been absent. Not only did she miss school — she never even got on the bus.

The Tuders reported Tabitha missing and an intense city-wide search began.

“I never got a phone call. They had eight hours to get anywhere before I realize my child was gone.” — Debra Tuders

During the investigation, the authorities found a curious hand-written note in Tabitha’s room that read: “T.D.T. -N- M.T.L.” T.D.T are Tabitha’s initials but the identity of M.T.L. remains a mystery to this day, and it’s unclear whether the note has anything to do with her disappearance, at all.

Soon, a classmate of Tabitha’s came forward with information that sent chills down the spines of her loved ones. He claimed that he saw the teen get into a red car driven by a Black man in his 30s or 40s wearing a baseball cap in an alley near the bus stop at 7:45. He drove in the direction of Tabitha’s school.

Police dogs followed Tabitha’s scent down the same route and into the alley where the trail went cold, leading investigators to believe she likely got into a vehicle, as her classmate had described. The Tuders insist that Tabitha must have known the man because she knew not to get into a car with a stranger.

In October 2003, a trucker reported that he saw a man with two disheveled teenage girls in Linton, Indiana and that one of them resembled Tabitha. A Linton hotel clerk also called the police and reported the same sighting. The sightings were never confirmed and the case soon went cold.

Tabitha Tuders/age-progression photos Facebook

At the time of her disappearance, Tabitha was 5'1" and 100 lbs with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, jeans, and white Reebok brand sneakers. Today, Tabitha would be 31 years old.

“The hardest part is not knowing. We know that it’s a 50/50 chance that our daughter might not be with us anymore, but I can’t go there. I can’t let myself go there. Because, in my heart, I know my daughter’s still out there somewhere. And we’re going to find her.” — Debra Tuders

If you have any information, call Nashville Police Department at 615-862-8600 or submit an anonymous tip online. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for any information leading to Tabitha’s whereabouts.