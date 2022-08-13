Doctor allegedly caught on camera pouring drain cleaner into her husband's lemonade

Yue “Emily” Yu allegedly poured Drano into her husband's lemonade NY Post

For months, California Radiologist Jack Chen suffered from an unexplainable illness. He decided to set up a nanny cam in the kitchen of the $2.7 million Irvine home he shared with his wife, 45-year-old Dermatologist Yue “Emily” Yu, and what he found was more than disturbing.

Footage from July 11, 2022, reportedly shows Yu as she retrieves a bottle of chemical drain cleaner ‘Drano’ from under the sink and allegedly pours it into her husband’s lemonade, which he then drinks.

Chen took the footage to the Irvine Police Department and Yu was detained on August 4 at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo where she works as a dermatologist.

Yu was released on $30,000 bail the next day.

According to ABC News , Chen first noticed a “chemical” taste in his drinks in March. He later went to a doctor who diagnosed him with two stomach ulcers, gastritis, and esophagitis.

Fortunately, Chen is expected to make a full recovery.

According to the New York Post , Chen has also accused Yu and her mother, Yuqin “Amy” Gu of mistreating both him and their children, a son and a daughter aged 7 and 8, on a constant basis.

Chen has since filed for divorce. The 53-year-old has been granted a restraining order against Yu on behalf of himself and their two young children, and he is requesting full custody.

Yu’s office remains closed and her online doctor profile has been removed. Google reviews left by former patients going back 4 years state she has no interpersonal skills, acted annoyed when treating them, charged over-the-top fees for very little work, and downplayed their medical conditions.

Yu has not yet been formally charged with any offense. She is due back in court on November 3 while the evidence is being examined.