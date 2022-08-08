Bridgeport, CT

21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.

Fatim Hemraj

Bianca Elaine Lebron

10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.

On November 7, 2001, shortly before 8:30 am, Bianca and Janissa arrived at Elias Howe School. Bianca told her friends and teacher not to expect her in class because her uncle was picking her up for a shopping spree at the mall. A few moments later, a two-toned van with tinted windows pulled up and Bianca got inside. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Bianca’s teacher didn’t question her so-called “uncle” — she simply marked her absent for the day and watched her drive off with the strange man. Had she called Bianca’s mother to confirm the identity of the man, she would have learned that Bianca didn’t have an uncle.

Bianca’s parents first became worried when she failed to return home by 4:30, but assumed she had visited a friend after school as she often did. It wasn’t until 8:30 pm that they called the police and reported her missing.

The mysterious driver was described as being in his 20s or 30s, with dark curly hair, long sideburns, and a beard. According to The Charley Project, he wore a blue long-sleeved shirt with “Gap” embroidered on the front, jeans with the cartoon character “Fat Albert” on the rear left pocket, and brown Timberland boots.

Roughly six months later, authorities announced a person of interest: 20-year-old Jason Lara, who often went by the last name Gonzalez. According to The True Case Files, Bianca’s friends claimed that Jason was her “secret older boyfriend” and that the two had been seen kissing in the past, despite the fact she was only 10 years old.

Jason reportedly had a friend who owned a van similar to the one Bianca was last seen in and he fled Bridgeport just a month after she disappeared.

A year later, authorities tracked Jason down in Florida and charged him with second-degree forgery in an unrelated case. He denied any involvement in Bianca’s disappearance and was ruled out as a suspect after a lengthy interrogation in which his alibi was confirmed.

Bianca’s teacher was suspended for allowing her to leave with her abductor. Her parents sued Elias Howe and received a $750,000 settlement; the school is now closed. No other suspects have been named in Bianca’s disappearance. She has since been declared legally dead.


An age-progression photo of what Bianca may look like at age 30

According to Namus, Bianca is Hispanic and has a small birthmark on her forehead. She was last seen wearing khaki pants, a green and beige camo shirt, a denim jacket, and black boots. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" and 115lbs. If alive, Bianca would be 31 years old today.

A $62,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and or conviction of the individual responsible for the disappearance of Bianca Lebron. If you have any information, contact the Bridgeport police department at 203–576–7671 or leave an anonymous tip here.

