Eerie Doorbell Cam Footage Shows Last Moments of Missing Mom

Christina “Chrissy” Lee Powell Facebook

On July 5, 2022, 39-year-old mom of two Christina “Chrissy” Lee Powell called her boss to inform her that she was running late. Chrissy had just started a new job at a medical malpractice law firm a week earlier.

Bizarrely, she never made it to work and hasn’t been seen since.

At 1:30 pm , a concerned co-worker drove to Chrissy’s home and knocked on the door. Her 12-year-old son answered and told her that his mother had already left for work that morning. Eerie footage from Chrissy’s Ring doorbell cam confirmed that she left her San Antonio, Texas home at 10:34 am.

The co-worker then contacted Chrissy’s mother who found her cell phone sitting on the bathroom counter. She discovered that Chrissy had argued with the father of one of her children via text on July 3. The couple reportedly has an on-and-off relationship and fight “ like cats and dogs ” but authorities say that he is not a suspect . Chrissy is the mother of two boys, ages 12 and 3.

Chrissy, who has been classified as missing endangered, suffers from an unknown medical condition . She left her medication behind and her bank account has remained untouched since her disappearance.

Chrissy drives a black 2020 Nissan Rouge with the license plate PYJ 8564. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved top, and dark pants, holding a white tote bag. She is 5'2" and 115lbs with blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, contact the San Antonio Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 210–207–7660.