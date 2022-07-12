Five Days Ago, a Father Took His 3 Young Children on a Fishing Trip. They Haven’t Been Seen Since.

Kyle Moorman and his three children vanished on July 6, 2022. WRTV

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 27-year-old father Kyle Moorman told his loved ones that he was taking his three young children on a short trip.

Kyle left his Indianapolis home with the children at 11 pm. He left without clothes for his children, diapers, or medication for his 5-year-old son who has chronic Asthma, and his phone was turned off just two hours later.

Kyle planned to go fishing with his brother while his nieces watched his children, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland, and 1-year-old Kyran Holland, but they never made it to his brother’s home.

Kyle and the children haven’t been seen or heard from since and his family members say it’s out of the ordinary to go even one day without speaking.

“He did not fight this hard to get full custody of these babies for something to happen to them. This is totally out of character. Something’s not right. Something’s wrong. I really feel it in my gut. There’s something wrong with my baby. He’s hurt somewhere and he can’t get to us.”-Kyle’s mother, Natasha Hayes

Kyle often went fishing at White River, Wildwood Farms, and various ponds in Wanamaker. White River was searched but nothing was found. Authorities have asked locals to keep an eye out for anything unusual. Kyle drives a black 2009 4-door Saab. He is 5'10" and 125lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317–327–6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317–262–8477 or (TIPS).