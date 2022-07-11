Should a 911 Operator Be Charged With Manslaughter for Failing to Dispatch an Ambulance?

Kelly Titchenell holding an urn with her mother Diania’s ashes USA Today

I underwent the grueling interview process for a 911 operator position several years ago in my early 20s. The hours were extremely long, the training was rigorous and the compensation was low. We were told horror stories of operators who developed post-traumatic stress disorder and the building even housed a counseling center with free access for all employees.

I chose not to proceed but a few former colleagues of mine did only to walk away a few weeks later. Needless to say, the job isn’t for the faint-hearted.

It is extremely rare for criminal charges to be filed against a 911 operator, especially manslaughter, which is exactly what happened in this case.

On July 1, 2020, Kelly Titchenell dialed 911 as she drove to her mother’s home in Sycamore, a rural Pennsylvania community that houses less than 4,000 residents. The nearest hospital is a half-hour away.

Kelly told the operator that her mother, 54-year-old Diania Kronk had recently lost a significant amount of weight and had even turned yellow. She requested an ambulance to meet her at Diania’s home, but the operator refused.

The operator questioned whether Diania would even agree to go to the hospital to which Kelly responded yes, otherwise she would die.

But the operator still didn’t dispatch an ambulance. Instead, he told Kelly to call 911 a second time when she arrived at her mother’s home.

When Kelly arrived, she found Diania lying on her front porch, disoriented and nude. She put a robe around her mother, who insisted that she was fine.

Kelly knew her mother was just being stubborn and that she wasn’t fine but she couldn’t call for help because Diania didn’t have a landline and there was no cellphone reception in the area. Kelly drove home only for her brother to find their mother’s body the next day due to internal bleeding.

In June 2022, Kelly filed a lawsuit against 50-year-old 911 operator, Leon Price and two supervisors alleging her mother would have lived had he dispatched an ambulance. On July 8, Leon was charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, official oppression, and obstruction.

The charges have brought mixed reactions. Many are appalled by Leon’s actions, or lack thereof, while some criticize Kelly herself. They question why she didn’t take Diania to the hospital herself rather than wait for an ambulance and why she didn’t call 911 a second time as she drove home.

Kelly claimed that Leon’s failure to act made her feel hopeless. Her interaction with him convinced her that calling for help a second time would be pointless.

But Kelly shouldn’t have been told to call for help a second time in the first place. 911 training doesn’t allow for an operator to dictate whether they should or shouldn’t dispatch an ambulance. The decision of whether an individual will be transported to a hospital is reserved for first responders.

Nevertheless, should Leon Price face such severe consequences compared to other 911 operators who mishandled emergency calls and failed to act, despite the fact that people lost their lives in each case?

In May 2022 , 911 operator Sheila E. Ayers scolded Tops Supermarket employee Latisha Rogers for whispering when she called for help during a racist mass shooting in Buffalo and ultimately hung up on her. 10 people were killed and it was the second mass shooting Latisha had witnessed in 12 years. Sheila was fired last month yet no criminal charges have been filed.

“She was yelling at me, saying, ‘Why are you whispering? You don’t have to whisper’ And I was telling her, ‘Ma’am, he’s still in the store. He’s shooting. I’m scared for my life. I don’t want him to hear me. Can you please send help?’ She got mad at me, hung up in my face.” — Latisha Rogers

In 2016 , Texas-based 911 operator Creshanda Williams hung up on multiple calls simply because she “didn’t feel like talking.” As a result, a man was killed during a robbery and a woman nearly lost her life after suffering a blood clot.

Creshanda was convicted of interfering with an emergency telephone call. She was sentenced to a mere 10 days in jail and 18 months of probation.

On February 20, 2006 , a 5-year-old Detroit boy dialed 911 after his mother, 46-year-old Sherrill Turner had a heart attack. Operator Sharon Nichol accused the child of playing a prank and refused to send help until she spoke to Sherrill, who was unconscious. Three hours later, the boy dialed 911 again. Instead of an ambulance, operator Terri Sutton dispatched an officer to scold the child. By the time the police officer arrived, Sherrill was already deceased.

Sharon Nichol was convicted of willful neglect of duty. She was sentenced to a year of probation, 100 hours of community service, and a $450 fine.

Lawyers for both Creshanda and Leon have stated that their clients were going through “personal problems” at the time of these incidents.

The fact that all of these incidents occurred in different states proves that the problem is much larger than we think and that it is not an isolated issue. 911 call centers are understaffed and plagued with exhaustion, high turnover, poor training, mental health issues, and low pay.

A 2012 study concluded that emergency operators suffer high levels of peritraumatic distress which often develops into post-traumatic stress disorder. The operator does not have to be at risk of physical harm themselves. A call about a child in distress or a domestic violence incident can easily cause PTSD which can alter the operator’s decision-making skills.

The national average turnover rate for 911 operators is somewhere between 14 and 17 percent. A 2021 study found that a low-cost anonymous workplace support system can reduce burnout and cut resignation statistics by more than half, yet many 911 call centers have failed to implement these strategies.

When you take on the burden of an emergency telecommunications operator countless lives rely on your ability to stay calm, appropriately assess the situation, and send help. Without external support, this can be a near-impossible task. Failure to change can mean the difference between life and death.