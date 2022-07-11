Should a 911 Operator Be Charged With Manslaughter for Failing to Dispatch an Ambulance?

Fatim Hemraj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ngklK_0gavlY4t00
Kelly Titchenell holding an urn with her mother Diania’s ashesUSA Today

I underwent the grueling interview process for a 911 operator position several years ago in my early 20s. The hours were extremely long, the training was rigorous and the compensation was low. We were told horror stories of operators who developed post-traumatic stress disorder and the building even housed a counseling center with free access for all employees.

I chose not to proceed but a few former colleagues of mine did only to walk away a few weeks later. Needless to say, the job isn’t for the faint-hearted.

It is extremely rare for criminal charges to be filed against a 911 operator, especially manslaughter, which is exactly what happened in this case.

On July 1, 2020, Kelly Titchenell dialed 911 as she drove to her mother’s home in Sycamore, a rural Pennsylvania community that houses less than 4,000 residents. The nearest hospital is a half-hour away.

Kelly told the operator that her mother, 54-year-old Diania Kronk had recently lost a significant amount of weight and had even turned yellow. She requested an ambulance to meet her at Diania’s home, but the operator refused.

The operator questioned whether Diania would even agree to go to the hospital to which Kelly responded yes, otherwise she would die.

But the operator still didn’t dispatch an ambulance. Instead, he told Kelly to call 911 a second time when she arrived at her mother’s home.

When Kelly arrived, she found Diania lying on her front porch, disoriented and nude. She put a robe around her mother, who insisted that she was fine.

Kelly knew her mother was just being stubborn and that she wasn’t fine but she couldn’t call for help because Diania didn’t have a landline and there was no cellphone reception in the area. Kelly drove home only for her brother to find their mother’s body the next day due to internal bleeding.

In June 2022, Kelly filed a lawsuit against 50-year-old 911 operator, Leon Price and two supervisors alleging her mother would have lived had he dispatched an ambulance. On July 8, Leon was charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, official oppression, and obstruction.

The charges have brought mixed reactions. Many are appalled by Leon’s actions, or lack thereof, while some criticize Kelly herself. They question why she didn’t take Diania to the hospital herself rather than wait for an ambulance and why she didn’t call 911 a second time as she drove home.

Kelly claimed that Leon’s failure to act made her feel hopeless. Her interaction with him convinced her that calling for help a second time would be pointless.

But Kelly shouldn’t have been told to call for help a second time in the first place. 911 training doesn’t allow for an operator to dictate whether they should or shouldn’t dispatch an ambulance. The decision of whether an individual will be transported to a hospital is reserved for first responders.

Nevertheless, should Leon Price face such severe consequences compared to other 911 operators who mishandled emergency calls and failed to act, despite the fact that people lost their lives in each case?

In May 2022, 911 operator Sheila E. Ayers scolded Tops Supermarket employee Latisha Rogers for whispering when she called for help during a racist mass shooting in Buffalo and ultimately hung up on her. 10 people were killed and it was the second mass shooting Latisha had witnessed in 12 years. Sheila was fired last month yet no criminal charges have been filed.

“She was yelling at me, saying, ‘Why are you whispering? You don’t have to whisper’ And I was telling her, ‘Ma’am, he’s still in the store. He’s shooting. I’m scared for my life. I don’t want him to hear me. Can you please send help?’ She got mad at me, hung up in my face.” — Latisha Rogers

In 2016, Texas-based 911 operator Creshanda Williams hung up on multiple calls simply because she “didn’t feel like talking.” As a result, a man was killed during a robbery and a woman nearly lost her life after suffering a blood clot.

Creshanda was convicted of interfering with an emergency telephone call. She was sentenced to a mere 10 days in jail and 18 months of probation.

On February 20, 2006, a 5-year-old Detroit boy dialed 911 after his mother, 46-year-old Sherrill Turner had a heart attack. Operator Sharon Nichol accused the child of playing a prank and refused to send help until she spoke to Sherrill, who was unconscious. Three hours later, the boy dialed 911 again. Instead of an ambulance, operator Terri Sutton dispatched an officer to scold the child. By the time the police officer arrived, Sherrill was already deceased.

Sharon Nichol was convicted of willful neglect of duty. She was sentenced to a year of probation, 100 hours of community service, and a $450 fine.

Lawyers for both Creshanda and Leon have stated that their clients were going through “personal problems” at the time of these incidents.

The fact that all of these incidents occurred in different states proves that the problem is much larger than we think and that it is not an isolated issue. 911 call centers are understaffed and plagued with exhaustion, high turnover, poor training, mental health issues, and low pay.

A 2012 study concluded that emergency operators suffer high levels of peritraumatic distress which often develops into post-traumatic stress disorder. The operator does not have to be at risk of physical harm themselves. A call about a child in distress or a domestic violence incident can easily cause PTSD which can alter the operator’s decision-making skills.

The national average turnover rate for 911 operators is somewhere between 14 and 17 percent. A 2021 study found that a low-cost anonymous workplace support system can reduce burnout and cut resignation statistics by more than half, yet many 911 call centers have failed to implement these strategies.

When you take on the burden of an emergency telecommunications operator countless lives rely on your ability to stay calm, appropriately assess the situation, and send help. Without external support, this can be a near-impossible task. Failure to change can mean the difference between life and death.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 19

Published by

True Crime Blogger

N/A
30210 followers

More from Fatim Hemraj

Indianapolis, IN

Five Days Ago, a Father Took His 3 Young Children on a Fishing Trip. They Haven’t Been Seen Since.

Kyle Moorman and his three children vanished on July 6, 2022.WRTV. On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 27-year-old father Kyle Moorman told his loved ones that he was taking his three young children on a short trip.

Read full story
321 comments

In 2014, Actor Sandra Bullock Narrowly Escaped Her Stalker in the Middle of the Night

On June 8, 2014, Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock was fast asleep when was awoken by a loud noise. When she poked her head into the hallway, she found herself face to face with a strange man in dark clothing. Sandra slammed her bedroom door shut, locked it, and hid in the closet.

Read full story
23 comments

A 911 operator hung up thousands of calls because she didn't "feel like talking."

Each year, 240 million calls are placed to 911 in the United States. Known as one of the most stressful and traumatic jobs around, 911 operators undergo grueling training programs and work all hours of the day and night for a meager salary. As a society, we rely on them to help us in our time of need.

Read full story
975 comments

After visiting with his mother, Marshal spent hours trying to access a storage unit. Then, he vanished forever.

On November 17, 2019, Marshal Iwaasa drove two hours from Calgary, Alberta where he lived, to his hometown of Lethbridge to visit his mother. At 11 pm, Marshal hugged his mother goodbye. He told her he needed to retrieve something from a storage unit he shared with his sister, Paige. The 26-year-old planned to return home to Calgary afterward.

Read full story
90 comments
Brooklyn, NY

An Artist Vanished During a “Work Trip” — 1 Month Later, Her Mother Received a Terrifying Call

TiJae Baker lived in Brooklyn, New York with her mother, Toquanna. The 23-year-old art major was in her final semester of college. A talented artist, TiJae sold her artwork online through social media and pop-up shows.

Read full story
352 comments
Anchorage, AK

27 years ago, a woman went to a festival on a first date. She never came home. What happened to Erin Gilbert?

Erin Gilbert lived in Anchorage, Alaska with her sister Stephanie, her husband, and their two young children. The 24-year-old relocated from Baltimore. She quickly found work as a nanny and planned to attend beauty school. Erin was a social butterfly and she was never afraid to speak her mind.

Read full story
17 comments
Chisholm, MN

19 years ago, a 5-year-old girl vanished while walking to a friend's home alone. What happened to LeeAnna Warner?

It was June 14, 2003. After a long summer day at the lake, Kaelin Warner returned to her Chisholm, Minnesota home with her 5-year-old daughter, LeeAnna. It was 4:30 pm, almost time to begin preparing dinner and wind down for the evening, but LeeAnna still had some energy left and she begged her mother to let her play with a friend who lived just down the block.

Read full story
44 comments
Canon City, CO

When a Special Agent Vanished 18 Years Ago, His Wife’s Story Quickly Fell Apart [With Source & Unseen Photos]

An only child, Eugene Francis Fish, commonly referred to as Gene, was born in Upstate New York to his parents, Bill and Agnes. He graduated from Siena College and went on to have a successful career, first as an Air Force pilot and then as a Federal Agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Read full story
8 comments
Mountain Center, CA

The Curse of Bonita Vista: The Mysterious Disappearance of Dia Abrams and the Death of Jodi Newkirk

Lydia “Dia” Abrams lived on Bonita Vista Ranch, a 115-acre property she owned in Mountain Center, California. The 65-year-old is widowed and has two adult children. She is described by her loved ones as a lively, vivacious woman and a kind lover of all animals who always saw the best in everyone.

Read full story
4 comments
Edwards, MO

Two years ago, a mom of four vanished on Mother's Day after befriending a neighbor. What happened to Echo Lloyd?

On May 10, 2020, Echo Lloyd's daughter, Kelsey, dropped by to wish her a happy Mother’s Day with a card and a pot of flowers. According to Bring Echo Home, Kelsey knocked on the door but there was no answer and the 47-year-old’s car wasn’t in the driveway.

Read full story
30 comments
Pine Bluff, AR

28 years ago, a teen vanished from a doctor's office on mother's day weekend. Where is Cleashindra Hall?

According to Find Cleashindra, Clea Hall lived in Pine Bluff, Arkansas with her parents and two younger brothers. An honour student and valedictorian of her class, she had just turned 18 and was only two weeks away from graduation. Sadly, Clea wouldn’t make it across the stage.

Read full story
83 comments
Carmel Hamlet, NY

27 years ago, a 17-year-old girl vanished while visiting an older friend at the mall. Where is Robin Frances Murphy?

Robin Frances Murphy lived in Carmel, New York with her parents and three siblings. According to The Charley Project, the 17-year-old loved to play guitar and write poetry. She had dropped out of high school but planned to re-enroll in order to attend college and realize her dream of becoming a journalist. Sadly, Robin vanished without a trace before that could happen.

Read full story
6 comments
Surfside Beach, SC

29 Years Ago, A 2-Year-Old Made a Chilling Claim After Her Mother Vanished Without a Trace

Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children; 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.

Read full story
342 comments
Redding, CA

24 years ago, a homecoming queen disappeared. A letter found in her room revealed the truth.

16-year-old Tera Smith lived in Redding, California, with her parents and three siblings. According to SF GATE, she was a prolific writer, nature lover, basketball player and freshmen year homecoming queen. She was also harbouring a dark secret.

Read full story
194 comments
Tecumseh, MI

Last year, a woman asked her husband for a divorce and vanished without a trace. Where is Dee Ann Warner?

Dee Ann Warner, with her brother Gregg HardyNBC News. 52-year-old Dee Ann Warner lived in Tecumseh, Michigan with her husband, Dale and their 8-year-old daughter, Angelina. The couple ran a farm together and Dee has four adult children from a previous marriage.

Read full story
20 comments
Newport News, VA

5 years ago, a woman and her 8-month-old baby vanished after a trip to the beach. What happened to Keir and Chloe?

On April 30, 2017, 34-year-old Keir Johnson told her mother that she was taking her 8-month-old baby, Chloe, to Buckroe Beach to spend the day with a friend. The beach was only a 4-minute drive from Keir's home in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive in Hampton, Virginia, however, According to The Charley Project, Keir and Chloe never arrived. Five years later, they remain missing.

Read full story
82 comments
Stockbridge, MA

High school English teacher vanishes after checking into a hotel alone: Where is Meghan Marohn?

On Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10th-grade English teacher Meghan Marohn drove from her hometown of Latham, New York to Stockbridge, Massachusetts. The 42-year-old poet checked into the Red Lion Inn.

Read full story
31 comments
Boulder, CO

"Daddy put mommy by a tree": 3-year-old makes shocking claim after mom vanishes without a trace during a bitter divorce.

Nancy and Steve Shoupp had been married for five years when she packed her bags and moved out of their Boulder, Colorado townhouse. The 26-year-old told loved ones that her estranged husband was abusive and that he had threatened to keep their two young children away from her, for good.

Read full story
174 comments

One Man Spent 36 Years in Prison for Stealing $50. Another Served 6 Days for Faking a Hate Crime.

On January 29, 2019, then 36-year-old Empire actor Jussie Smollett filed a police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime. Jussie told responding officers he was walking home from a Subway restaurant at 2 am when two white men wearing black ski masks began hurling racist and homophobic slurs at him. Jussie claimed he was then beaten, doused in bleach, and had a noose placed around his neck by the two assailants as they shouted, “MAGA country!” and fled the scene.

Read full story
430 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy