In 2014, Actor Sandra Bullock Narrowly Escaped Her Stalker in the Middle of the Night

On June 8, 2014, Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock was fast asleep when was awoken by a loud noise. When she poked her head into the hallway, she found herself face to face with a strange man in dark clothing. Sandra slammed her bedroom door shut, locked it, and hid in the closet.

The man, 39-year-old Joshua Corbett jumped the fence and broke in through a sunroom after stalking Sandra for days, unbeknownst to her.

Sandra dialed 911 and officers rushed to her Hollywood Hills home where they arrested Joshua as he screamed, “Sandy! Sandy, I’m sorry, please don’t press charges!” In his pocket was a disturbing love letter in which he referred to Sandra as his wife, and to her 4-year-old adopted son, Louis as his child.

“Sandy,

You could of had me today however you choose other people over me. I’ll be around as you know. I love you. You are very special to me and without you in my life there is only misery. I’ve waited and waited and you never come, perhaps this is all suppose to happen some other way. Perhaps Hawaii or a run in on the street who knows. I have no idea. I love you and Louie and only want to be part of your lifes. I miss you very much and think of you every moment of every day. You are my girl! I saw you come home after the AFI gala and only wished I was at the entrance to your heart when you came home…”

The authorities found 8 firearms including a machine gun and an assault rifle in Joshua’s home as well as a morbid notebook in which he detailed his plan to S/A Sandra writing, “You are my wife. You belong to me, and me to you.” He was sentenced to 5 years of probation for 26 felony charges.

Sandra was granted a 10-year protective order but it didn’t prevent her from constantly feeling unsafe in her own home. She developed post-traumatic stress disorder and often found herself bursting into tears at a moment's notice. Fortunately, she found closure and healed with the help of therapy.