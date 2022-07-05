Easy and Cheap Instant Pot Recipes

Instant Pot Pulled Pork The Author

I’ve always been really, really terrible at cooking. I bought an Instant Pot after someone told me it was idiot-proof and it’s hands down the best purchase I’ve ever made. Here are four easy, cheap and delicious Instant Pot recipes.

Instant Pot Yellow Split Pea Dal

Dal is a staple in Indian households. Not only is it delicious, but it’s also packed with protein and costs cents on the dollar to feed your whole family. I’ve made this several times for mine and I’m glad to say it’s mom-approved.

Ingredients

1/2 cup Yellow Split Peas rinsed and soaked for 15 minutes

1 tsp Mustard Seeds

1 Onion, chopped

1 tbsp Ginger paste

1 tbsp Garlic paste

2 Tomatoes, chopped

1 & 1/4 tsp Salt

1/2 tsp Turmeric powder

1 tbsp + 1/4 tsp Garam Masala powder

3/4 tsp Kashmiri Chili powder (less if you don’t like spicy food)

1 cup Water

Instructions

Set the Instant Pot to ‘Saute’ on Medium heat for 10 minutes.

When the IP reads ‘Hot’ add oil (any kind, I use light Olive oil) and Mustard seeds. Let the seeds sputter for about two minutes.

Add the onions along with the ginger and garlic paste, and saute for 2–3 minutes (if you add a dash of salt, the onions will cook faster).

Add the tomatoes along with the salt, turmeric, garam masala, and Kashmiri chili powder. Saute for 2–3 minutes.

Hit ‘Cancel’ and add 1 cup of water along with 1/2 cup of pre-soaked lentils, deglaze the pot and stir everything together.

Hit ‘Pressure Cook’ or ‘Manual’ depending on the model of Instant Pot you have and set it for 18 minutes on high. Let the pressure release naturally for 5 minutes, then quick release the remaining pressure.

Hit ‘Cancel’ and ‘Saute’ the dal on low heat for a minute or two to thicken up the consistency. If you like the consistency, leave it the way it is.

Voila! This comfort dish is usually enjoyed with rice, yogurt, and pita bread, however, toast also tastes amazing with it!

Instant Pot Italian Chicken

This is one of my go-to's for when it’s been a hectic week and I have zero patience for cooking. You’ll likely already have the ingredients on hand.

Ingredients

2 Chicken Breasts (or more depending on the size of your family).

2 tsp Italian Seasoning

1 tsp Paprika

1/2 tsp Salt

1/4 tsp Black Pepper

1 cup Chicken Broth (I use reduced salt).

Instructions

Mix all the spices together and marinate the chicken. Leave it aside in a bowl covered with saran wrap for at least 30 minutes.

Pour the chicken broth into the Instant Pot and add the marinated chicken. You can also use water but broth makes it much more flavorful.

Hit ‘Pressure Cook’ or ‘Manual’ depending on the model of Instant Pot you have and set it for 6 minutes on high. Quick-release the pressure.

That’s it!

You can enjoy this with any side; rice, steamed vegetables, mashed potatoes, etc. You can even add mini yellow potatoes to the Instant Pot along with the chicken and cook them simultaneously! Simply cut them in half, toss them in oil, salt, and pepper, and place them on top of a trivet, not in the broth.

Instant Pot Red Kidney Bean Curry

Also called Rajma Masala curry, this is another Indian/African staple I grew up eating. Like dal, it’s full of protein and very inexpensive.

Ingredients

1 cup Red Kidney Beans, soaked overnight with 2 cups of water

1 tsp Cumin seeds

1 Onion, chopped

2 Tomatoes, chopped

1 tbsp Ginger paste

1 tbsp Garlic paste

1 tsp Salt

1/2 tsp Turmeric powder

2 tsp Coriander powder

1 tsp Garam Masala powder

1/2 tsp Kashmiri Chili powder

Instructions

Set the Instant Pot to ‘Saute’ on Medium heat for 6 minutes.

When the IP reads ‘Hot’ add oil, Cumin seeds, onions, ginger paste, and Garlic paste. Saute for 2–3 minutes.

Add tomatoes, Coriander, Turmeric, Garam Masala, Salt, and Kashmiri Chili and saute for 2–3 minutes (the tomatoes should be mushy).

Hit ‘Cancel’ and add the Kidney Beans with the 2 cups of water they were soaked in. Mix everything well.

Hit the Bean/Chili button and set it for 30 minutes on high. Let the pressure release naturally.

At this point, you can stir in 1 tbsp of Kasoori Methi (Fenugreek leaves) and fresh Coriander. It adds a nice flavor but it is not mandatory.

Enjoy this dish with rice and yogurt!

Instant Pot Pulled Pork and Coleslaw

These pulled-pork sandwiches look like something you’d get at a restaurant but for a fraction of the cost. They will literally make your mouth water.

Pulled Pork Ingredients

1.5 lb Pork Tenderloin

Buns

1 tbsp Brown Sugar

2 tsp Paprika

2 tsp Garlic Powder

2 tsp Onion Powder

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Black Pepper

1/2 tsp ground Cumin

Whisk these together to make a sauce:

1/3 cup Apple Cider Vinegar

1 tbsp Worcestershire

1 cup BBQ sauce (I use Sweet Baby Ray’s Honey BBQ)

1 cup Beef broth (I used reduced salt).

Coleslaw Ingredients

Mix all of the ingredients below together in a bowl, cover it with saran wrap and let it marinate in the fridge for at least half an hour.

Cabbage, shredded (I use red. 1/4 of a head of cabbage will be more than enough for 4 people).

1 Carrot, shredded

1/2 tbsp Sugar

1/2 cup of Mayonnaise

Garlic powder, to taste

A handful of fresh cilantro leaves

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Instructions

Cut the Pork Tenderloin into 3–4 inch pieces

Marinate (rub) the meat with brown sugar, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, and cumin, and set it aside.

Set the Instant Pot to ‘Saute’ and brown the pieces of tenderloin (you will likely have to do this in batches) for about a minute or so on each side. Remove the pieces of meat and set them aside on a plate.

Hit ‘Cancel’ and deglaze the pot with a tbsp of beef broth, scraping the brown bits. It will add flavor to the pulled pork so no need to remove it.

Add the meat back into the Instant Pot along with the sauce mixture of apple cider vinegar, BBQ sauce, Worcestershire, and beef broth.

Hit ‘Pressure Cook’ or ‘Manual’ depending on the model of Instant Pot you have and set it for 3 minutes (no, that’s not a typo!) on high. Let the pressure release naturally for 12 minutes, then quick release.

Remove the meat and start shredding with two forks. At this point, I like to add some more BBQ sauce to the shredded meat (maybe 1/2 cup depending on preference) and mix everything together.

That’s all! Add some pulled pork with coleslaw on a bun and devour it! I guarantee this will be a family favorite and it also tastes great the next day!

I hope you enjoyed these easy, cheap, and delicious Instant Pot recipes. If you tried them, please let me know in the comments!