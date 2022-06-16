An Artist Vanished During a “Work Trip” — 1 Month Later, Her Mother Received a Terrifying Call

TiJae Baker El Heraldo

TiJae Baker lived in Brooklyn, New York with her mother, Toquanna. The 23-year-old art major was in her final semester of college. A talented artist, TiJae sold her artwork online through social media and pop-up shows.

On May 1, 2022, at 3:36 pm, TiJae boarded a bus to Washington, D.C. She told her mother she had been hired by a woman through Instagram to design posters . Tijae may have also planned to attend an art convention while in D.C.

TiJae’s phone was shut off shortly after she got on the bus. Toquanna reported her daughter missing when she failed to return home the next day as planned.

CCTV footage captured TiJae’s arrival at D.C.’s Union Station.

After that, the trail went cold.

Exactly one month later on June 1st, Toquanna received a disturbing call from her daughter. She spoke in a whisper and said that she was scared. TiJae told Toquanna to pick her up at a nail salon in Lanham, Maryland right away.

When Toquanna arrived, TiJae was nowhere to be found.

TiJae on CCTV footage at a nail salon 1 month after her disappearance 247 News

TiJae was captured on CCTV footage at the nail salon. She paced back and forth nervously as she talked on the phone — likely with her mother.

Toquanna believes TiJae was lured by a woman named “ Radisha Brown ” — the same individual who supposedly hired her to design posters.

TiJae’s final Instagram post was made on April 21. In the caption, she thanked someone named Kahlisi for “blessings."

TiJae Baker’s final Instagram post Instagram

In another post made nearly six months ago, TiJae tags the same account and writes, “My shamanic healing ceremony with Kahlisi/Kali Ma was eye opening. It connected me more with my true self, the dark, the light, and my shadows. It opened me up to the truth and stepping more into myself…”

More posts suggest TiJae may have been interested in the occult and may have been manipulated by this person. The account has since been deleted.

Instagram

Toquanna believes her daughter was lured by S/T's or a cult. It’s possible she left voluntarily and called home once she realized she was in danger. TiJae may have even been groomed online for several months.

“My baby is out there, and traumatized, and scared. It’s been over a month. I just want my baby home.” — Toquanna Baker

At the time of her disappearance, TiJae Baker was wearing gray shorts, a white top, and a black sweater. She is 5'7" and 130lbs. If you have any information, contact the New York Police Department at 800-577-TIPS.