Mountain Center, CA

The Curse of Bonita Vista: The Mysterious Disappearance of Dia Abrams and the Death of Jodi Newkirk

Fatim Hemraj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z9zPE_0fne5m3500
Lydia “Dia” Abrams and Keith HarperCBS 8

Lydia “Dia” Abrams lived on Bonita Vista Ranch, a 115-acre property she owned in Mountain Center, California. The 65-year-old is widowed and has two adult children. She is described by her loved ones as a lively, vivacious woman and a kind lover of all animals who always saw the best in everyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MCwQd_0fne5m3500
58111 Bonita Vista Road, Dia’s home/ranch where she lived with KeithThe Knot

On June 6, 2020, Keith Harper reported Dia missing. The 72-year-old claimed he was her fiancé and that they lived together. He told detectives he was eating lunch with Dia at 2:30 pm when she told him she needed to talk to him about something. Keith asked if they could speak after he finished his work on the ranch but when he returned at 7:30 pm, she was gone.

Dia left her cell phone, purse, keys and Ford truck behind.

Several intensive searches were conducted but there was no sign of Dia. Warrants state her disappearance is suspicious and that foul play is suspected.

The Trust | The Amendment

At the time of her disappearance, Dia was embroiled in a multi-million dollar legal battle with her son, Clinton and her daughter, Crisara. Dia’s husband, Clem Abrams, a wealthy California developer and the breadwinner of the family, passed away in 2018, leaving all of his assets behind to their children.

In 2016, Dia put all four of her properties, a 2006 Lexus and all the funds in a Chase bank account in a trust, naming her children beneficiaries. After her husband’s passing, the mom-of-two fought their prenuptial agreement, claiming the rights to $6.7 million. Dia’s children contested her request.

In response, Dia amended her trust in May of 2020 and cut both of them out. In their place, she named Keith the primary trustee, beneficiary and executor of her will. Dia named her 54-year-old neighbor, Diana Fedder, the co-trustee.

The amendment states, “Trust leaves nothing but her love and affection to her son Clinton Abrams and daughter Crisara Abrams.” Instead, Dia left $5,000 to long-time ranch employee, Isidro Garcia, and $5,000 to a woman named Julie Stanford. The remaining assets are to be given solely to Keith. To this day, he continues to live on and run the ranch which he rents out for weddings.

The amendment was made just 15 days before Dia vanished without a trace.

The Fiancé

Keith Harper is a former Utah state correctional officer. He also has a disturbing criminal record going back to 2000 when he was charged with S/A of his ex-wife. In 2011, three women accused Keith of S/A during a snowmobile tour at his business, Outlaw River and Jeep Tours. Keith was found guilty by a jury of 2 out of the 3 assaults. He was sentenced to 4 years of probation.

Keith drove an RV from California to New Mexico two days after Dia disappeared. The authorities ultimately impounded the RV and took a portion of the front seat as evidence.

Detectives also seized a tan bedsheet as well as two spent bullet casings, and two handwritten letters from Dia and Keith’s home. Also confiscated was a pillow Dia’s son found inside her truck.

Keith denies any involvement in Dia’s sudden disappearance stating, “I have no reason to bring harm to her. I love that woman.” According to him, her children are to blame.

The Neighbor

Diana Fedder is a retired secret service agent of 30 years. She was also Dia’s neighbor.

Diana claims Dia was afraid her children were going to “come in and take everything.” She alleges Dia once told her if anything were to happen to her, they would be at fault stating, “she made me promise they wouldn’t be allowed in the home.”

Diana denies allegations she was romantic with Keith.

In a secretly recorded interview with a private investigator hired by Dia’s son, Diana admits stealing a .38 revolver she found in Dia’s truck and keeping it in her possession for two months before handing it over to Keith. After Dia vanished, Diana sold her home and moved to Georgia.

The Son

Clinton Abrams insists he had no knowledge of Keith’s existence until after Dia vanished. He is adamant his mother wasn't engaged and didn’t want to re-marry. According to him, in one of the letters found in her home, Dia wrote she was in fear for her life. He did not reveal who she was afraid of.

Clinton stated that Dia’s decision to remove him and his sister from her trust was expected and not personal. He insists they spoke regularly stating, “there was only deep love between all of us…I loved her so deeply and tenderly.”

On March 9, 2021, Clinton and his sister, Crisara filed a petition to have Keith and Diana removed from Dia’s trust. The document alleges Keith is a potential perpetrator of a crime that led to Dia’s disappearance and that he was romantically involved with Diana since the beginning of their relationship.

Nine months later, a different woman was lost on the ranch.

The New Employee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HGJ06_0fne5m3500
Jodi Newkirk | Keith showed up to Jodi’s memorial despite being forewarned he was not welcome — the memorial did not begin until he left theCBS 8

On December 23, 2021, Keith placed a call to 911 and reported that mom-of-two, Jodi Newkirk had been killed in an ATV rollover accident. The 46-year-old was a skilled horse handler who had been employed at the ranch for 4 months. She lived in a home owned by Dia and paid rent to Keith.

First responders arrived shortly after 5:40 pm and found what they later called “unexplained injuries.”

While packing her belongings, Jodi’s relatives found several journal entries and letters in her home addressed to Keith. Many revealed that there may have been a romantic relationship between the pair that turned hostile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28rfZh_0fne5m3500
A letter Jodi wrote to KeithCBS 8

In the letters, Jodi wrote that Keith wasn’t the person he pretended to be and insinuated she hadn’t been getting paid for her work on the ranch. Jodi also mentioned feeling strange about a text he sent her in which he wrote he was going to miss her, writing, “What the hell was that about & you never did elaborate? Anyhow, I don’t like the way that sounds. Not a bit. It’s weird.”

What we had wasn’t really all that to you probably cause you have no idea what you had and never will…I may not be perfect but I am true, honest, loyal and sincere…I loved (love) you anyway. You will see when I’m gone and I’m already gone.
Good Bye.
P.S. I’m heart broken completely I am so… lost & sad worse than that I thought of you as my closest friend & my only close friend lately the only person in my life I truly want to be with & enjoy being around. Very very sad :( I [heart] you.
— Excerpt from a letter addressed to Keith dated Sept 22/2021

As of today, autopsy and toxicology findings remain sealed and her passing is listed as “suspicious.”

Two years later, one woman is missing, another is found with unexplained injuries and several questions remain unanswered. Is Bonita Vista cursed or is there more to this morbid story?

Dia was last seen wearing a black and turquoise windbreaker jacket, a yellow shirt, and blue jeans. She is 5'5" and 130lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. If you have any information regarding her disappearance, contact Riverside Sheriff’s Department at (760)-578-2101. If you have information regarding Jodi’s death, you are asked to call the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-277.

