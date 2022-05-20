Two years ago, a mom of four vanished on Mother's Day after befriending a neighbor. What happened to Echo Lloyd?

Echo Michelle Lloyd Facebook

On May 10, 2020, Echo Lloyd's daughter, Kelsey, dropped by to wish her a happy Mother’s Day with a card and a pot of flowers. According to Bring Echo Home, Kelsey knocked on the door but there was no answer and the 47-year-old’s car wasn’t in the driveway.

After separating from Kelsey’s stepfather, Echo moved to rural Edwards, Missouri, 16 miles from town and with a population of less than 2,500. She owned a 10-acre property and her closest neighbor lived down the street. He’ll play a big part in this case.

For the next five days, Kelsey continued to call Echo but it went straight to voicemail. Concerned, she returned on May 15th and this time, her mother’s car was there. After banging on the door and receiving no response, Kelsey broke in through a window. According to Vanished podcast, she found her mother’s purse on the nightstand along with a brand of cigarettes that she usually doesn’t smoke.

Echo was known to be a neat freak and yet her home was in a state of disarray. There was mouldy food lying about and the air conditioner was on full blast. Her prescription medication, cellphone and keys were missing. She was also missing a pistol.

It was at this point that Kelsey reported her mother missing.

Shortly after moving to Edwards, Missouri, Echo befriended her neighbor. The pair became close but she insisted that their relationship was platonic. Three weeks prior to her disappearance, Echo showed up at Kelsey’s doorstep claiming that he had completely taken over her life.

Echo told Kelsey that he had asked to borrow her cellphone but refused to return it or let her use it to contact her children. She claimed that he had even taken control of her finances. Echo told her daughter that she was going to “take back her home” and Kelsey suggested that she take her pistol along, just in case. It was later found dumped in the woods on Echo’s property.

Did Echo try to end her friendship with her neighbor before she vanished without a trace?

On The Vanished podcast , Kelsey claimed that while walking to her car, she spotted Echo's phone on the ground near her tire. As she bent over to pick it up, Echo's neighbor allegedly raced over and snatched it out of her hand, claiming that she had given it to him.

Kelsey said that when she confronted the neighbor, he denied any knowledge of Echo's whereabouts, and insisted he hadn’t seen her for days. Before officers could arrive, he vanished.

While friends and family were out searching for Echo, her neighbor was nowhere to be found, despite the fact that he claimed they were close friends. He later told the police he was taking a nap.

The neighbor lived with his grandfather. Two weeks after Echo disappeared, the man was found deceased in the basement. He reportedly died of a broken back. Disturbingly, Echo’s missing prescription medication and keys were also found in the basement.

Despite this development, Kelsey told The Vanished podcast that the police have been little to no help. They haven’t obtained a search warrant for the home of Echo’s neighbor despite his behaviour and the fact that her medication, phone and keys were found in his possession/home.

The authorities say that the last known sighting of Echo was at a local gas station on May 14th. When Kelsey reached out to the clerk, she learned that the woman had never been contacted by law enforcement. The clerk told Kelsey that Echo came in to buy a prepaid phone, stating that she needed it to contact her kids. After Echo’s cheque failed to go through, she said that her bank account had been “wiped out” by someone. Echo also told the clerk that there were “people waiting outside” for her. Her behaviour was described as “scatter-brained” and “rushed.”

Who was waiting outside for Echo? Did she know that she was in danger?

This year marks the second Mother’s Day Echo’s children have had to endure without knowing where she is or what happened to her. Echo and her ex-husband ended on good terms. He has reportedly participated in the searches and loved ones don’t believe he is a suspect.

According to The Charley Project, Echo is 5'4" and 100lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She has the names Kelsey, Kace, Kaitlyn and Kylie tattooed on her right wrist. Her other tattoos are a blue ribbon, a rose, a butterfly and the words “Let It Be.”

If you have any information, please contact Missouri State Highway Patrol at (573)-526-6178.