29 Years Ago, A 2-Year-Old Made a Chilling Claim After Her Mother Vanished Without a Trace

Andrea Lynn Hayslette WPDE

Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children; 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.

On April 24, 1993, Andrea's parents, Selma and Bill Reburn took Ryan to Disney World. While in Florida, the Reburns called their daughter several times but they were never able to get a hold of her. Aware that Larry had a 1990 conviction of domestic violence against his wife, they immediately became fearful for her safety and rushed to her home. According to The Doe Network, when Selma and Bill arrived, Larry was home with Katie but Andrea was nowhere to be found.

Andrea's Chevrolet pick-up truck and her Dodge van were still parked in the driveway but her purse, suitcase and toothbrush were missing. All of her clothing and jewelry were left behind along with her debit card. She missed her final exams and never picked up her last paycheque.

Selma and Bill reported their daughter missing on April 28. They insisted Andrea adored her children and that she wouldn't have left them behind. According to Greensboro News & Record, Larry packed his bags and moved to West Virginia just six weeks later. Fortunately, the Reburns were given full custody of their grandchildren, who continue the search for their mother nearly 30 years later.

Katie suffered from nightmares for years after her mother vanished. At one point, she told her grandparents that "Daddy put mommy in the bushes" and "Daddy took a shovel and put dirt on mommy." According to ABC 15 News, Katie's statement was not admissible in court due to her young age. In 1995, Larry served prison time after he forged Andrea's name on the title of her pick-up truck and attempted to sell it in West Virginia.

At the time of her disappearance, Andrea was 5'4" and 100 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white silk top, white shorts and white Reebok sneakers. If alive, she would be 58 today. If you have any information, contact Horry County Police Department at 843-915-5350.