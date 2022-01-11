Two years ago, a mom-of-three disappeared while taking out the trash. What happened to April Jean Bailey?

April Jean Bailey People

On the evening of January 15, 2020, mother of three, April Jean Bailey, stepped out of her apartment to throw away the trash. According to The Charley Project, the 36-year-old was only wearing a pair of slippers, black sweatpants and a black jacket with a fur-trimmed hood indicating she hadn't planned to stay out too long, yet April was never seen again. Her phone and purse were left behind.

In a matter of seconds, April was simply gone, as if she had vanished into thin air. Her children are tormented each day, wondering what happened to her.

The FBI joined the investigation nearly a year later, referring to April’s disappearance as “suspicious.” According to Patch, police dive teams searched a body of water near her home i n April 2021 , yet nothing of relevance was located.

The search for April continues two years later.

“Our family always sticks together, and without her, there is a big piece of the family gone. We are lost. We keep hoping, we keep praying we’ll find her alive. She had such a good heart, and her children are her world.” — April’s twin sister, Nicole

April with her son, Isiah who called her, “the best mom ever.” People

According to The Charley Project, April had tattoos of the names Isiah, Savahna, Manuel and Damien as well as the word “sister” and a butterfly. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'3" and 130 lbs with black hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding April’s disappearance, contact Nashua police at (603)-589-1663, Boston FBI at 857–386-2000 or online at tips.fbi.gov.