Plano, TX

The Disappearance of a Real-Life Cinderella: What Happened to Courtney Holden?

Fatim Hemraj

Courtney Holden

On December 19, 2019, police in Plano, Texas, arrested 40-year-old Joshua Holden and 74-year-old Judy Holden. Both were charged with identity theft and custodial interference. The mother-son duo was found living with one of Judy’s daughters and a young boy they simply referred to as “Forrest.” Child Protective Services immediately took custody of the boy and successfully reunited him with his father — but who were the Holdens, and whose identity did they steal?

Missing For Two Years

Courtney Corrine Holden was born on February 28, 1992, and after being placed into the foster care system at a very young age, she was ultimately adopted by Judy Holden. Courtney lived in Spokane, Washington with Judy, her adoptive brother, Joshua, and her 7-year-old son.

In the Summer of 2018, a neighbour saw Courtney carry a large duffel bag to the front of the house as she was furiously being chased by Judy. Her mother screamed, “Get back in the house!” to which Courtney yelled back, “I’m not staying here anymore!” Suddenly, Joshua who stood over 6 feet tall and weighed well over 300lbs, emerged from the house, picked Courtney up and took her back inside.

According to The Charley Project, Courtney had been taking prescription medication at the time of her disappearance and the last refill she received was in July of 2018. Despite money being withdrawn from her bank account and her food stamps being used regularly, this would be the last time she would ever be seen.

In October 2019, the father of Courtney’s son filed a missing person’s report citing he hadn’t seen or heard from Courtney in over 2 years. When the police performed a welfare check at the home of Judy Holden they stated neither Joshua nor Judy wanted to cooperate. Judy did allow detectives to look in Courtney’s room but then abruptly asked them to leave her property.

Are the Holdens responsible for Courtney's sudden disappearance? While we don’t know for sure, there are more than a few occurrences that may prove this theory.

The Facts of The Case

The very same day the missing person’s report was filed, Judy and Joshua withdrew $600 from Courtney’s bank account. Later that day, a woman called a Crime Tip Line claiming to be Courtney and said that she was safe. The police quickly determined the caller was actually one of Courtney’s adoptive sisters impersonating her.

Courtney had confided in a neighbour that she wasn’t allowed to have a cell phone, a Facebook account, talk to anyone outside the family, drive a car, or leave the house at any time without permission from Joshua. When the same neighbour noticed bruises on Courtney, she said they were from her adoptive brother. Several neighbours described him as a violent and unpredictable man.

Courtney lived at this home in Spokane, Washington with the Holdens and her 7-year-old son

According to Stories of the Unsolved, visitors to the Holden home often heard both Judy and Joshua mockingly refer to Courtney as Cinderella because much like the timeless fairytale character, she was made to complete any and all chores around the home. Those same visitors also stated Joshua made Courtney’s son call him “Daddy” and Judy “Mom.”

Joshua and Judy have been caught telling numerous conflicting stories in order to explain Courtney’s absence including; Courtney ran off with a long-haul truck driver, she ran off with an unnamed fiance, and even that she was actually at home with them all along but just wanted to be left alone.

On October 24, 2019, the police, armed with a search warrant, came to the Holdens home but to their surprise, learned that both Joshua and Judy had moved away taking with them the DVR from the surveillance system that Joshua has plastered throughout the property.

Police utilized cadaver dogs but were unsuccessful. It has been said by Courtney’s loved ones that she would never willingly let herself be away from her son for this long.

Judy and Joshua Holden

Joshua and Judy sit in a Texas jail today. While they haven’t been charged in Courtney’s disappearance, they have been named prime suspects in the case. They refuse to discuss the case and according to kHQ News, detectives no longer believe Courtney is alive.

Courtney was 26-years-old at the time of her disappearance. According to The Charley Project, she was 5’5" and weighed 160lbs. Anyone with information regarding her disappearance can contact the Spokane Police Department at 509-755-2489.

