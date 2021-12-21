San Marcos, TX

1 year ago, a student vanished while driving home to surprise his parents for Christmas. What happened to Jason Landry?

Fatim Hemraj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=294tCj_0dSm9VMX00
Jason took a short video of himself on the day he disappearedNBC News

Jason Landry was a student at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. An extrovert, the 21-year-old was an adventurous musician and artist who loved the outdoors and marched to the beat of his own drum.

After finishing up final exams, Jason decided to surprise his parents for the holidays. On December 13, 2020, he left San Marcos at 10:55 pm and began the 3-hour drive to Missouri City. Sadly, Jason never made it.

At 1:30 am, Kent and Lisa Landry received an alarming phone call — one they would never forget. Their son was missing.

An hour earlier, a volunteer firefighter stumbled upon Jason’s totalled Nissan Altima on the dark and desolate Salt Flat Road, 2 miles outside of Luling, Texas. The keys were in the ignition and the headlights were on but there was no sign of Jason.

According to The Vanished Podcast, An investigation concluded he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into both a tree and a barbed-wire fence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y9N6q_0dSm9VMX00
Jason Landry’s carNBC News

At 4:30 am, Kent arrived at Salt Flat Road and found his son’s clothing and backpack strewn about just 900 feet from his car. According to ABC News, the only blood found at the scene was a drop on the band of Jason’s underwear and shorts leading authorities to conclude any injuries he did sustain were survivable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebDza_0dSm9VMX00
Jason’s clothes and backpack were found 900 feet from his carNBC News

According to NBC News, Jason’s jacket, phone and wallet were found inside his car, along with a tumbler containing his dead Betta fish. Inside his backpack was a Playstation gaming console, a laptop and a small amount of marijuana.

An examination of Jason’s phone determined he was using an app called Waze for directions. At 11:24 pm, he was sitting at the intersection of Austin Street and Magnolia Avenue when he received a Snapchat. After Jason opened Snapchat, his digital footprint suddenly went silent.

Jason was supposed to make a right turn at the intersection. Instead, he continued straight for 4 miles, turned right at Soda Springs Road and ended up at Salt Flat Road, a poorly lit rural area surrounded by wells, ranchers and bodies of water. Jason’s parents believe he simply missed the turn and was attempting to turn around when he spun off the road and crashed his car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30znl4_0dSm9VMX00
Google Maps

It was unseasonably cold at the time and despite freezing temperatures of 24°F (-4°C), Jason was only wearing a t-shirt, shorts and sandals. Authorities theorized he removed his clothes in what is called paradoxical undressing, a common reaction to hypothermia.

Several bodies of water were drained, cadaver dogs were deployed, and searches were conducted via foot, helicopter, drones and even horseback within a 50-mile radius, but Jason was nowhere to be found.

According to News Nation Now, the Landrys hired private investigator Abel Pena, a former FBI agent, who believes Jason wasn’t alone in the car the night he went missing. He is confident a tower dump of all cellphones active in the area could either pinpoint a suspect or rule the theory out altogether.

Unfortunately, a tower dump requires a Geofence warrant but without any indication of a crime having occurred, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office refuses to grant a warrant application, citing an invasion of privacy.

A petition can be located here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUV6Z_0dSm9VMX00
Jason LandryFacebook

This month marks the 1 year anniversary of Jason's disappearance. Although his loved ones believe he is no longer alive, they continue to pray for a Christmas miracle.

Jason is 6'1" tall and 170 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He had facial hair at the time of his disappearance and was last wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts, slides and a ballcap. All of his clothes were recovered at the scene.

If you have any information regarding Jason Landry's disappearance, contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 398–6777 or Abel Pena at (726) 777–1359. A $10,000 reward is available.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 20

Published by

Former criminal justice major. TBI survivor. Get my free true crime newsletter: https://fatim.substack.com

19016 followers

More from Fatim Hemraj

Beaumont, TX

19 years ago, a woman was abducted on Christmas Eve. Was it a case of mistaken identity?

The holidays mean bringing family and friends together to eat, drink and create memories that leave lasting impressions, but for many, it’s a time where loneliness and resentment rear their ugly heads. Every Christmas, dangerous secrets and relentless animosity result in truly horrific crimes on what should be a joyous day.

Read full story
2 comments
La Vernia, TX

25 years ago, a mom vanished on Christmas Day after an argument with her estranged husband. Where is Patty Vaughan?

Patty Vaughan with her former husband, J.R. Vaughan and their three childrenDaily Mail. Patty Vaughan lived in La Vernia, Texas, with her husband Jerry Ray “J.R.” Vaughan and their three young children. The 32-year-old was a stay-at-home mom while J.R. worked as a building contractor.

Read full story
211 comments

20 years ago, a mom of three went Christmas shopping and never came home.

Michele Lyn Hundley SmithBring Michele Hundley Smith Home. Michele Hundley Smith lived with her husband and three children in Stoneville, a quaint North Carolina town known for its antique stores and mom-and-pop shops with a population of less than 1,000 at the time.

Read full story
262 comments
Willingboro, NJ

25 years ago, a pregnant 12-year-old disappeared two weeks before her due date. What happened to Celina Mays?

An age-progression photo of Celina Mays at 33National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Celina Janette Mays lived with her parents, stepsister and aunt in Willingboro, New Jersey. Her biological mother, Lynn Vitale passed away from a brain aneurysm in 1994. After Lynn’s death, Celina's father C.J. Mays took Celina and moved from Florida to New Jersey and found work as a bookkeeper at the Gospel of Christ Ministry where his sister, Cerita was the pastor.

Read full story
51 comments
Cape Coral, FL

The suspicious disappearance of Lauren Dumolo: young mom vanishes after a trip to the park

Lauren Dumolo lived in Cape Coral with her off-and-on boyfriend Gabriel Pena. The 29-year-old worked two jobs to make ends meet. Lauren’s loved ones described her as a spiritual, compassionate woman who always had a smile on her face and would give the shirt off her back to anyone.

Read full story
11 comments
Lynn, MA

25 years ago, a 6-year-old boy was lured away by a man with promises of a new bike. He was never seen alive again.

6-year-old Jesus De La Cruz was last seen on September 28, 1996, in Lynn, Massachusetts. According to The Charley Project, his friend told the police they were walking to Jesus’ home around 6 pm that evening when they were approached by a Caucasian man in his mid-20s. He had shoulder-length black hair and was walking a white and brown Collie dog.

Read full story
34 comments
Mendota, IL

The baffling disappearance of Veronica Jill Blumhorst: vanished after the night shift

21-year-old Veronica Jill Blumhorst lived with her parents and brother in Mendota, Illinois. According to The Charley Project, she was scheduled to work the night shift at the Super Valu grocery store on 1207 13th Avenue on September 20, 1990, but she felt ill and clocked out early at 1:07 am.

Read full story
4 comments
Bolingbrook, IL

Detectives find disturbing journal entry after 13-year-old vanishes from her home.

January 31, 1996, was a particularly frigid winter day in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Facing -20°F weather and not wanting to leave the warmth of her bed, 13-year-old Rachel Marie Mellon decided to stay home from school and rest her sore throat. Rachel’s mother, Amy, left for work early that morning; she kissed her daughter goodbye unaware it would be her last time.

Read full story
178 comments
Woburn, MA

32 years ago, 14-year-old Melanie Melanson vanished after a late-night party in the woods.

It was October 27, 1989, and 14-year-old Melanie Jo Melanson had many reasons to be excited. According to The Charley Project, her birthday was in just 5 days, and the teenager was about to have her braces removed. It was also Friday and Melanie planned to start her weekend early. She and her best friend, Carmen Gonzalez left Woburn High School eager to attend a party later that night.

Read full story
1 comments

Barefoot and Missing: The Strange Disappearance of Emma Fillipoff

Emma Fillipoff grew up in Perth, Ontario, with three siblings. Her parents were divorced and Emma lived with her father. She was an artist as well as a photographer, a writer and a talented chef. Emma was described by her loved ones as a free-spirited, compassionate soul who marched to the beat of her own drum.

Read full story
16 comments
Mesa, AZ

Mikelle vanished while waiting for an ice cream truck in 1999. Years later, an eerie message surfaced on a $1 bill.

Mikelle Biggs lived in Mesa, Arizona, with her parents and three siblings. According to Find a Grave, the 11-year-old was an honour student at Lindbergh Elementary School. She loved to sketch and dreamed of becoming an animator for Disney.

Read full story
61 comments
Windber, PA

34 years ago, a teen vanished into thin air after an argument with her father over child support payments.

Alicia Markovich lived with her mother Marcie in Windber, Pennsylvania. According to The Charley Project, The 15-year-old was a freshman at Windber High School where she was a member of the track team. Alicia’s parents divorced in 1980 and she often visited with her father John who lived in the nearby town of Blairsville.

Read full story
7 comments
Gilbert, AZ

30 years ago, Lisa Jameson was nervous to tell her husband she was pregnant. Then, she disappeared.

Lisa Dianne Jameson lived with her husband Alan and their 18-month-old son Kyle in Gilbert, Arizona. According to The Charley Project, on November 4, 1991, at 7:15 am, the 23-year-old finished a graveyard shift at Motay Electronics in the nearby city of Chandler, hopped into her red 1989 Pontiac LeMans, and headed for home. Sadly, the young mom would never make it.

Read full story
16 comments

Carole Baskin says Don Lewis has been found safe in Costa Rica. Police say he never made it out of the state alive.

You may or may not already be familiar with Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist who appeared on the Netflix docuseries Tiger King alongside her arch-nemesis, Oklahoma zoo operator, Joe Exotic. The show ended with Joe in prison for 17 counts of animal abuse and 2 counts of murder-for-hire after he paid a man to kill Carole — twice.

Read full story
Morenci, MI

The Skelton brothers vanished 11 years ago. Their father said he gave them away to an "underground sanctuary."

John Skelton and Tanya Zuvers tied the knot in 2002 and settled in Morenci, a small city near the Michigan-Ohio border. The Skeltons’ had three children together: Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner. Sadly, their marriage fell apart by 2010 and in September of that year, Tanya filed for divorce.

Read full story
36 comments
Bellevue, WA

10 years ago, 2-year-old Sky Metalwala vanished into thin air. His mother still refuses to explain what happened to him.

Julia V. Biryukova and Sky Elijah MetalwalaNY Daily News. In 1994, 12-year-old Julia Biryukova and her parents emigrated to Bellevue, Washington, from Ukraine. At 15, she met 21-year-old Solomon Metalwala, who owned a successful convenience store. The pair began dating and eventually married in 2003. Julia worked at the store alongside her husband.

Read full story
28 comments
Orlando, FL

10 years ago, a mom of 3 vanished after appearing on 'The People's Court' with her abusive ex-fiancé

33-year-old Michelle Parker lived in Orlando, Florida, with her 3-year-old twin sons whom she shared custody of with her ex-fiancé, then 40-year-old Dale Smith Jr., and her 11-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Read full story
2 comments
Flint, MI

24 years ago, an 88-year-old widowed candy maker vanished from her home. A 41-year-old man is now in custody.

Mary Frances Hromcik was born in Czechoslovakia. At the age of eight, she moved to Flint, Michigan, with her parents and siblings. It was there she met and fell in love with Leonard Prieur. The couple married and moved to Lennon where they opened Sweet Marie’s, a candy shop.

Read full story
49 comments
Bridgeport, CT

20 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.

10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing and had a pet hamster named Nina.

Read full story
105 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy