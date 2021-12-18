Mari Ann Fowler: A Christmas Eve Abduction

Mari Ann Fowler Missing Persons of America

The holidays mean bringing family and friends together to eat, drink and create memories that leave lasting impressions, but for many, it’s a time where loneliness and resentment rear their ugly heads. Every Christmas, dangerous secrets and relentless animosity result in truly horrific crimes on what should be a joyous day.

61-year-old Jerry Fowler was a disgraced former Elections Commissioner who in November 2000 pleaded guilty to several charges including conspiracy to commit money laundering and falsifying tax returns. He was sentenced to 5 years to be served at the Federal Correctional Institution in Beaumont, Texas. Jerry was not going to be having the ideal Christmas, to say the least. However, not everything was as hopeless as it seemed because there was something for him to look forward to and she was making the long trip up to visit him…

On Christmas Eve 2002 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 65-year-old Mari Ann Fowler hit the road in her Mazda, Sedan with a back seat full of newly wrapped Christmas presents. Mari Ann had a long drive ahead of her in order to make it to Beaumont on time to see her husband Jerry on Christmas Day.

Around 5:40 pm, Mari Ann parked at a Subway shop at a strip mall in Port Allen, Louisiana. She would never be seen again. Evidence left behind at the scene showed signs of a violent struggle as Mari Ann’s keys, purse, an uneaten sandwich, and several acrylic fingernails were left scattered all over the ground next to her car.

Robbery was ruled out as Mari Ann’s Christmas gifts were still in the back seat. While detectives were unable to locate any witnesses that saw or heard the abduction, they found tire tracks they theorized could belong to the abductor’s vehicle.

Detectives scoured the area for any additional evidence and were able to locate surveillance footage from a liquor store near the Subway. Since the footage was in black and white and not of the best quality, it was sent to the FBI to be enhanced.

Surveillance footage of Mari Ann’s abduction The Advocate

The FBI was able to unearth one more piece of evidence and a horrifying one at that. The enhanced footage showed a man emerging from a dark-coloured Chevy pickup truck behind Mari Ann, grabbing her and throwing her into the vehicle. Additional footage showed the abductor getting back into the truck and speeding away from the scene.

Despite all of the FBI’s findings, they failed to identify the prime suspect as only the back of his head was shown on all available surveillance footage.

Derrick Todd Lee claimed the lives of 7 women between 1992 and 2003 in Baton Rouge and was sentenced to death on October 14, 2004. A great deal of circumstantial evidence points to Derrick.

Derrick Todd Lee, the Baton Rouge serial killer ABC News

According to Derrick’s wife Jackie, Derrick was not home on Christmas Eve, leaving him without an alibi. Derrick’s cell phone pinged off a tower 14 miles outside of Port Allen, he drove a dark red Chevy which looked a lot like the one in the surveillance footage and sold the truck almost immediately after Mari Ann’s abduction.

Detectives believe it’s entirely possible for the abduction to be a case of mistaken identity. Lynne Marino was the mother of Pamela Kinamore, a victim of Derrick’s.

Lynne Marino holding up a photo of her daughter The Advocate

Lynne often made media appearances speaking about her daughter’s killer and she looked strikingly similar to Mari Ann. Did Derrick abduct Mari Ann believing she was Lynne? Unfortunately, we’ll never know. Derrick died on January 21, 2016, from heart disease while on death row.

Shortly before his death, Derrick was asked whether he was involved in Mari Ann’s disappearance. He became furious and refused to speak any further. The case remains unsolved.

Sources: The Charley Project, Trail Went Cold, The Advocate