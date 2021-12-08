Bolingbrook, IL

Detectives find disturbing journal entry after 13-year-old vanishes from her home.

Fatim Hemraj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yxjsV_0dErEsKR00
Rachel Marie MellonProject Sunlight

January 31, 1996, was a particularly frigid winter day in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Facing -20°F weather and not wanting to leave the warmth of her bed, 13-year-old Rachel Marie Mellon decided to stay home from school and rest her sore throat. Rachel’s mother, Amy, left for work early that morning; she kissed her daughter goodbye unaware it would be her last time.

According to The Charley Project, when Amy returned home at 5 pm, Rachel was nowhere to be found and her unemployed stepfather, Vince Mellon, claimed he had no idea the 7th grader was even missing. Amy called all of Rachel’s friends but no one had seen her; she frantically dialled 911 and reported the teen missing.

When authorities attended the Mellon home they found Vince covered in scratches; he claimed he injured himself while repairing his vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21AJXT_0dErEsKR00
Vincent MellonCrime Watchers

Vince told authorities he spent the afternoon playing Nintendo with Rachel in the living room. After she fell asleep on the couch at 2:30 pm, he took the family German Shepherd, Duke, on a walk. Vince claimed the leash slipped out of his hand and the dog went chasing after a rabbit, causing him to be late.

Vince claimed he left the door unlocked and when he returned home at 3, Rachel was no longer lying on the couch covered in a blue blanket as he had left her. Rather than check the house for his stepdaughter, Vince assumed Rachel was in her bedroom and went about his day.

According to The Morbid Library, Rachel’s winter coat, shoes, and purse were all left behind while two pillows and the blue blanket were missing from the home. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a pink top, yellow sweatpants and red house slippers and likely wouldn’t have survived long in the cold.

While searching for clues, detectives stumbled upon a disturbing entry in Rachel’s diary. Months prior to her disappearance, she wrote her stepfather had kissed and touched her inappropriately. She ran away from home around that time but returned a few days later. According to authorities, Vince failed a polygraph test regarding Rachel’s whereabouts and has a history of domestic violence.

The investigation was reignited when Rachel’s case appeared on an episode of America’s Most Wanted. On January 29, 2000, authorities served Vince with a warrant for his DNA. After nine hours of questioning, he was released. A few days later, the Mellons were forced to attend a grand jury hearing. No charges were filed as a result and 25 years later, Rachel remains missing.

Vince and Amy separated for a brief period following Rachel’s disappearance but later got back together and moved away to Tennessee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rxVE_0dErEsKR00
Rachel’s biological father Jeff and her mother Amy during happier timesCrime Watchers

According to The Charley Project, Rachel’s biological father, Jeff Skemp, lived in Dallas, Texas at the time of her disappearance. Jeff and Amy Mellon separated when Rachel was just a toddler. He told local news outlets he believes Rachel was met with foul play and claims he knows the person responsible for the teen’s disappearance.

“Whoever did this, and I have my suspicions about what happened, did a really good job of covering up. I think that if the police searched, their (the Mellon) garage the night that they first got called there, especially knowing how many times they’ve been called to that house, if they searched that garage and opened up the trunk of that car that didn’t run, I bet they find her, right then and there.” — Jeff Skemp

Jeff runs Remembering Rachel, a site dedicated to spreading information about his daughter’s disappearance. He has kept the same home phone number ever since, in the hopes she is still alive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pkScW_0dErEsKR00
An age-progression photo of Rachel Mellon at 38National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Rachel was an honour student at Warn Middle School. She was described as a silly, fun-loving girl with an old soul and a big heart whose favourite subject was science. She loved nature and encouraged others to recycle. Rachel was 5'0" and weighed 80 lbs. She was of mixed-race ethnicity; her mother is Filipino while her father is Caucasian. If alive, she would be 39 today.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Rachel Marie Mellon, contact the Bolingbrook Police Department at 630 226 8620.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 136

Published by

Former criminal justice major. TBI survivor. Get my free true crime newsletter: https://fatim.substack.com

17422 followers

More from Fatim Hemraj

Cape Coral, FL

The suspicious disappearance of Lauren Dumolo: young mom vanishes after a trip to the park

Lauren Dumolo lived in Cape Coral with her off-and-on boyfriend Gabriel Pena. The 29-year-old worked two jobs to make ends meet. Lauren’s loved ones described her as a spiritual, compassionate woman who always had a smile on her face and would give the shirt off her back to anyone.

Read full story
2 comments
Lynn, MA

25 years ago, a 6-year-old boy was lured away by a man with promises of a new bike. He was never seen alive again.

6-year-old Jesus De La Cruz was last seen on September 28, 1996, in Lynn, Massachusetts. According to The Charley Project, his friend told the police they were walking to Jesus’ home around 6 pm that evening when they were approached by a Caucasian man in his mid-20s. He had shoulder-length black hair and was walking a white and brown Collie dog.

Read full story
22 comments
Mendota, IL

The baffling disappearance of Veronica Jill Blumhorst: vanished after the night shift

21-year-old Veronica Jill Blumhorst lived with her parents and brother in Mendota, Illinois. According to The Charley Project, she was scheduled to work the night shift at the Super Valu grocery store on 1207 13th Avenue on September 20, 1990, but she felt ill and clocked out early at 1:07 am.

Read full story
3 comments
Woburn, MA

32 years ago, 14-year-old Melanie Melanson vanished after a late-night party in the woods.

It was October 27, 1989, and 14-year-old Melanie Jo Melanson had many reasons to be excited. According to The Charley Project, her birthday was in just 5 days, and the teenager was about to have her braces removed. It was also Friday and Melanie planned to start her weekend early. She and her best friend, Carmen Gonzalez left Woburn High School eager to attend a party later that night.

Read full story
1 comments

Barefoot and Missing: The Strange Disappearance of Emma Fillipoff

Emma Fillipoff grew up in Perth, Ontario, with three siblings. Her parents were divorced and Emma lived with her father. She was an artist as well as a photographer, a writer and a talented chef. Emma was described by her loved ones as a free-spirited, compassionate soul who marched to the beat of her own drum.

Read full story
16 comments
Mesa, AZ

Mikelle vanished while waiting for an ice cream truck in 1999. Years later, an eerie message surfaced on a $1 bill.

Mikelle Biggs lived in Mesa, Arizona, with her parents and three siblings. According to Find a Grave, the 11-year-old was an honour student at Lindbergh Elementary School. She loved to sketch and dreamed of becoming an animator for Disney.

Read full story
53 comments
Windber, PA

34 years ago, a teen vanished into thin air after an argument with her father over child support payments.

Alicia Markovich lived with her mother Marcie in Windber, Pennsylvania. According to The Charley Project, The 15-year-old was a freshman at Windber High School where she was a member of the track team. Alicia’s parents divorced in 1980 and she often visited with her father John who lived in the nearby town of Blairsville.

Read full story
7 comments
Gilbert, AZ

30 years ago, Lisa Jameson was nervous to tell her husband she was pregnant. Then, she disappeared.

Lisa Dianne Jameson lived with her husband Alan and their 18-month-old son Kyle in Gilbert, Arizona. According to The Charley Project, on November 4, 1991, at 7:15 am, the 23-year-old finished a graveyard shift at Motay Electronics in the nearby city of Chandler, hopped into her red 1989 Pontiac LeMans, and headed for home. Sadly, the young mom would never make it.

Read full story
14 comments

Carole Baskin says Don Lewis has been found safe in Costa Rica. Police say he never made it out of the state alive.

You may or may not already be familiar with Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist who appeared on the Netflix docuseries Tiger King alongside her arch-nemesis, Oklahoma zoo operator, Joe Exotic. The show ended with Joe in prison for 17 counts of animal abuse and 2 counts of murder-for-hire after he paid a man to kill Carole — twice.

Read full story
Morenci, MI

The Skelton brothers vanished 11 years ago. Their father said he gave them away to an "underground sanctuary."

John Skelton and Tanya Zuvers tied the knot in 2002 and settled in Morenci, a small city near the Michigan-Ohio border. The Skeltons’ had three children together: Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner. Sadly, their marriage fell apart by 2010 and in September of that year, Tanya filed for divorce.

Read full story
34 comments
Bellevue, WA

10 years ago, 2-year-old Sky Metalwala vanished into thin air. His mother still refuses to explain what happened to him.

Julia V. Biryukova and Sky Elijah MetalwalaNY Daily News. In 1994, 12-year-old Julia Biryukova and her parents emigrated to Bellevue, Washington, from Ukraine. At 15, she met 21-year-old Solomon Metalwala, who owned a successful convenience store. The pair began dating and eventually married in 2003. Julia worked at the store alongside her husband.

Read full story
28 comments
Orlando, FL

10 years ago, a mom of 3 vanished after appearing on 'The People's Court' with her abusive ex-fiancé

33-year-old Michelle Parker lived in Orlando, Florida, with her 3-year-old twin sons whom she shared custody of with her ex-fiancé, then 40-year-old Dale Smith Jr., and her 11-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Read full story
2 comments
Flint, MI

24 years ago, an 88-year-old widowed candy maker vanished from her home. A 41-year-old man is now in custody.

Mary Frances Hromcik was born in Czechoslovakia. At the age of eight, she moved to Flint, Michigan, with her parents and siblings. It was there she met and fell in love with Leonard Prieur. The couple married and moved to Lennon where they opened Sweet Marie’s, a candy shop.

Read full story
49 comments
Bridgeport, CT

20 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.

10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing and had a pet hamster named Nina.

Read full story
103 comments
Huntsville, TX

A family waited years for their daughter to come home. 41 years later, she has been identified as Walker County Jane Doe

Sherri Ann JarvisMontgomery County Police Reporter. On November 1, 1980, at 9:20 am, a trucker was driving past the Sam Houston National Forest in Hunstville, Texas when he stumbled upon the remains of a girl. A pair of red and brown leather strappy heels were found nearby. Left without a name, she has been referred to as Walker County Jane Doe for the last 41 years.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

18 years ago, 13-year-old Tabitha Tuders vanished on her way to school. She was last seen getting into a red car.

Tabitha Danielle Tuders lived on the 1300 block of Lillian Street in East Nashville, Tennessee with her parents, Debra and Bo. The 13-year-old had two adult siblings who lived on their own. Tabitha was a straight-A student at Bailey Middle School and a member of the Eastland Baptist Church choir.

Read full story
6 comments
Burlington, NJ

Teen vanishes after placing babysitting ad in the local newspaper: What happened to Margaret Ellen Fox?

14-year-old Margaret Ellen Fox lived with her parents and five siblings in Burlington, New Jersey. On June 19, 1974, Margaret and her cousin placed a babysitting ad in the local newspaper offering their services.

Read full story
7 comments
Valley Stream, NY

32 years ago, 13-year-old Kelly Ann Tinyes visited a neighbor and never came home. Her killer is now up for parole.

Kelly Ann Tinyes with her dog, ArbutusFind a Grave. Kelly Ann Tinyes lived in Valley Stream, New York, with her parents, 8-year-old brother, Richard, and her faithful dog, Arbutus. The 13-year-old was a student at Woodmere Middle School.

Read full story
23 comments
Gallup, NM

35 years ago, a 9-year-old girl was taken from her home in the middle of the night. Where is Anthonette Cayedito?

Anthonette Christine Cayedito lived at 204 Arnold Circle in Gallup, New Mexico, with her mother Penny, and two younger sisters, Wendy and Sadie. According to The Charley Project, the 9-year-old was nicknamed “Squirrel” and her favourite colour was purple; she was described by her loved ones as a deeply devoted girl who was wise beyond her years and had a caregiver's heart; by age six, Anthonette was already cooking for her sisters and taking care of them while Penny worked.

Read full story
35 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy