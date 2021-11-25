Gilbert, AZ

30 years ago, Lisa Jameson was nervous to tell her husband she was pregnant. Then, she disappeared.

Fatim Hemraj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yRf70_0d6Rg94m00
Lisa Dianne JamesonCrime Watchers

Lisa Dianne Jameson lived with her husband Alan and their 18-month-old son Kyle in Gilbert, Arizona. According to The Charley Project, on November 4, 1991, at 7:15 am, the 23-year-old finished a graveyard shift at Motay Electronics in the nearby city of Chandler, hopped into her red 1989 Pontiac LeMans, and headed for home. Sadly, the young mom would never make it.

Alan, a 29-year-old jail guard, reported his wife missing several hours later at 5 pm. Her car was found abandoned in the parking lot of Pleasure World in nearby Phoenix five weeks later. According to news reports, It was clear a violent struggle had taken place. There were footprints on top of the car, the rearview mirror was smashed, the emergency shift was bent and in the backseat was a large brown stain and a red fingernail. The lock to the trunk was also broken off.

The day before her disappearance, Lisa told her mother she believed she was pregnant. She was nervous about how Alan would react as he was strictly against having more children. Lisa’s loved ones insisted he was responsible for her disappearance, but authorities ultimately ruled him out as a suspect.

Two years later, Alan abandoned his son, moved to Bolivia and re-married. Kyle was adopted by Lisa’s parents and became a successful musician.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11yiIJ_0d6Rg94m00
Lisa Dianne JamesonWhereabouts Still Unknown

According to authorities, Lisa left all her belongings behind and her bank account remains untouched since that early Monday morning 30 years ago. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a silver necklace. Her maiden name is Collins.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Lisa Dianne Jameson call the Gilbert Police Department at (480) 503–6500.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 13

Published by

Former criminal justice major. TBI survivor. Get my free true crime newsletter: https://fatim.substack.com

17125 followers

More from Fatim Hemraj

Barefoot and Missing: The Strange Disappearance of Emma Fillipoff

Emma Fillipoff grew up in Perth, Ontario, with three siblings. Her parents were divorced and Emma lived with her father. She was an artist as well as a photographer, a writer and a talented chef. Emma was described by her loved ones as a free-spirited, compassionate soul who marched to the beat of her own drum.

Read full story
16 comments
Mesa, AZ

Mikelle vanished while waiting for an ice cream truck in 1999. Years later, an eerie message surfaced on a $1 bill.

Mikelle Biggs lived in Mesa, Arizona, with her parents and three siblings. According to Find a Grave, the 11-year-old was an honour student at Lindbergh Elementary School. She loved to sketch and dreamed of becoming an animator for Disney.

Read full story
51 comments
Windber, PA

34 years ago, a teen vanished into thin air after an argument with her father over child support payments.

Alicia Markovich lived with her mother Marcie in Windber, Pennsylvania. According to The Charley Project, The 15-year-old was a freshman at Windber High School where she was a member of the track team. Alicia’s parents divorced in 1980 and she often visited with her father John who lived in the nearby town of Blairsville.

Read full story
7 comments

Carole Baskin says Don Lewis has been found safe in Costa Rica. Police say he never made it out of the state alive.

You may or may not already be familiar with Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist who appeared on the Netflix docuseries Tiger King alongside her arch-nemesis, Oklahoma zoo operator, Joe Exotic. The show ended with Joe in prison for 17 counts of animal abuse and 2 counts of murder-for-hire after he paid a man to kill Carole — twice.

Read full story
Morenci, MI

The Skelton brothers vanished 11 years ago. Their father said he gave them away to an "underground sanctuary."

John Skelton and Tanya Zuvers tied the knot in 2002 and settled in Morenci, a small city near the Michigan-Ohio border. The Skeltons’ had three children together: Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner. Sadly, their marriage fell apart by 2010 and in September of that year, Tanya filed for divorce.

Read full story
30 comments
Bellevue, WA

10 years ago, 2-year-old Sky Metalwala vanished into thin air. His mother still refuses to explain what happened to him.

Julia V. Biryukova and Sky Elijah MetalwalaNY Daily News. In 1994, 12-year-old Julia Biryukova and her parents emigrated to Bellevue, Washington, from Ukraine. At 15, she met 21-year-old Solomon Metalwala, who owned a successful convenience store. The pair began dating and eventually married in 2003. Julia worked at the store alongside her husband.

Read full story
28 comments
Orlando, FL

10 years ago, a mom of 3 vanished after appearing on 'The People's Court' with her abusive ex-fiancé

33-year-old Michelle Parker lived in Orlando, Florida, with her 3-year-old twin sons whom she shared custody of with her ex-fiancé, then 40-year-old Dale Smith Jr., and her 11-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Read full story
2 comments
Flint, MI

24 years ago, an 88-year-old widowed candy maker vanished from her home. A 41-year-old man is now in custody.

Mary Frances Hromcik was born in Czechoslovakia. At the age of eight, she moved to Flint, Michigan, with her parents and siblings. It was there she met and fell in love with Leonard Prieur. The couple married and moved to Lennon where they opened Sweet Marie’s, a candy shop.

Read full story
49 comments
Bridgeport, CT

20 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.

10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing and had a pet hamster named Nina.

Read full story
100 comments
Huntsville, TX

A family waited years for their daughter to come home. 41 years later, she has been identified as Walker County Jane Doe

Sherri Ann JarvisMontgomery County Police Reporter. On November 1, 1980, at 9:20 am, a trucker was driving past the Sam Houston National Forest in Hunstville, Texas when he stumbled upon the remains of a girl. A pair of red and brown leather strappy heels were found nearby. Left without a name, she has been referred to as Walker County Jane Doe for the last 41 years.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

18 years ago, 13-year-old Tabitha Tuders vanished on her way to school. She was last seen getting into a red car.

Tabitha Danielle Tuders lived on the 1300 block of Lillian Street in East Nashville, Tennessee with her parents, Debra and Bo. The 13-year-old had two adult siblings who lived on their own. Tabitha was a straight-A student at Bailey Middle School and a member of the Eastland Baptist Church choir.

Read full story
6 comments
Burlington, NJ

Teen vanishes after placing babysitting ad in the local newspaper: What happened to Margaret Ellen Fox?

14-year-old Margaret Ellen Fox lived with her parents and five siblings in Burlington, New Jersey. On June 19, 1974, Margaret and her cousin placed a babysitting ad in the local newspaper offering their services.

Read full story
7 comments
Valley Stream, NY

32 years ago, 13-year-old Kelly Ann Tinyes visited a neighbor and never came home. Her killer is now up for parole.

Kelly Ann Tinyes with her dog, ArbutusFind a Grave. Kelly Ann Tinyes lived in Valley Stream, New York, with her parents, 8-year-old brother, Richard, and her faithful dog, Arbutus. The 13-year-old was a student at Woodmere Middle School.

Read full story
23 comments
Gallup, NM

35 years ago, a 9-year-old girl was taken from her home in the middle of the night. Where is Anthonette Cayedito?

Anthonette Christine Cayedito lived at 204 Arnold Circle in Gallup, New Mexico, with her mother Penny, and two younger sisters, Wendy and Sadie. According to The Charley Project, the 9-year-old was nicknamed “Squirrel” and her favourite colour was purple; she was described by her loved ones as a deeply devoted girl who was wise beyond her years and had a caregiver's heart; by age six, Anthonette was already cooking for her sisters and taking care of them while Penny worked.

Read full story
35 comments
Castro Valley, CA

27 years ago, gifted teen violist Jenny Lin was killed in her own home. Her case remains unsolved.

Jennifer “Jenny” Han-chi Lin lived with her parents and older sister in Castro Valley, California. She was a straight-A student who dreamed of becoming a marine biologist. In addition to being a talented dancer and pianist, Jenny was also a gifted violist and the youngest member of the Castro Valley Orchestra. Her loved ones described her as a vibrant girl with a vivacious and easy-going personality. On May 25, 1994, Jenny celebrated her 14th birthday with her family. Two days later, she was gone forever.

Read full story
9 comments

A TikToker murdered his estranged wife and her friend after installing a spy app on his 5-year-old daughter's iPad

Ana Marie Abulaban was born in Okinawa, Japan. The 28-year-old obtained a bachelor’s degree in Science from the Technological University of the Philippines. Following graduation, she moved to Virginia where she met 29-year-old social media content creator Ali Abulaban, who would later become both her husband and the man who would take her life.

Read full story
9 comments
Oil City, PA

29 years ago, 11-year-old Shauna Howe was abducted as she walked home from a Halloween party.

On Halloween night, 1992, vampires, witches and fairies went door to door screaming “trick-or-treat!” Their little eyes gleamed at fun dip and full-sized candy bars. They rushed home to pick out their favourite pieces, ate until their stomachs hurt and went to bed with a smile. Shauna Howe wasn’t one of those children, but she should have been.

Read full story
20 comments

A U.S. Airman murdered a Sunday school teacher because he held a grudge against Mennonites

27-year-old Sasha Krause was a devout Mennonite described as a soft-spoken bookworm and a light in the community. She enjoyed writing poems and hymns and learning new languages. After teaching in Texas for six years, Sasha moved to Farmington, New Mexico, for a job with Lamp & Light Publishers and a position as a Sunday School teacher at Farmington Mennonite Church. Sadly, Sasha would lose her life just 18 months later.

Read full story
1 comments
Bay Village, OH

32 years ago, a man asked 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic to help him buy a gift at the mall. She was never seen alive again.

10-year-old Amy Renee Mihaljevic lived with her parents and her 13-year-old brother Jason in Bay Village, Ohio. Every day at 3 pm, the siblings would call their mother Margaret at work to let her know they had returned home from school safely. But on October 27, 1989, she received a very different call.

Read full story
78 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy