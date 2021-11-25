30 years ago, Lisa Jameson was nervous to tell her husband she was pregnant. Then, she disappeared.

Lisa Dianne Jameson Crime Watchers

Lisa Dianne Jameson lived with her husband Alan and their 18-month-old son Kyle in Gilbert, Arizona. According to The Charley Project, on November 4, 1991, at 7:15 am, the 23-year-old finished a graveyard shift at Motay Electronics in the nearby city of Chandler, hopped into her red 1989 Pontiac LeMans, and headed for home. Sadly, the young mom would never make it.

Alan, a 29-year-old jail guard, reported his wife missing several hours later at 5 pm. Her car was found abandoned in the parking lot of Pleasure World in nearby Phoenix five weeks later. According to news reports, It was clear a violent struggle had taken place. There were footprints on top of the car, the rearview mirror was smashed, the emergency shift was bent and in the backseat was a large brown stain and a red fingernail. The lock to the trunk was also broken off.

The day before her disappearance, Lisa told her mother she believed she was pregnant. She was nervous about how Alan would react as he was strictly against having more children. Lisa’s loved ones insisted he was responsible for her disappearance, but authorities ultimately ruled him out as a suspect.

Two years later, Alan abandoned his son, moved to Bolivia and re-married. Kyle was adopted by Lisa’s parents and became a successful musician.

Lisa Dianne Jameson Whereabouts Still Unknown

According to authorities, Lisa left all her belongings behind and her bank account remains untouched since that early Monday morning 30 years ago. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a silver necklace. Her maiden name is Collins.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Lisa Dianne Jameson call the Gilbert Police Department at (480) 503–6500.