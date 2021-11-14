Flint, MI

24 years ago, an 88-year-old widowed candy maker vanished from her home. A 41-year-old man is now in custody.

Fatim Hemraj

Mary Frances PrieurFind a Grave

Mary Frances Hromcik was born in Czechoslovakia. At the age of eight, she moved to Flint, Michigan, with her parents and siblings. It was there she met and fell in love with Leonard Prieur. The couple married and moved to Lennon where they opened Sweet Marie’s, a candy shop.

Sadly, Leonard passed away in 1992; Mary continued to live in the same house with her faithful dog Poopsie. Each day, she went to church, walked Poopsie and visited a nearby cafe for a sandwich and a hot bowl of soup. Everyone in the community knew Mary not just by her face, but by her overwhelming kindness; many regarded her as “the sweetest lady.”

On February 27, 1997, Mary’s brother-in-law dropped by at noon to find the front door wide open and Poopsie alone inside. He immediately called the police and the 88-year-old widow's remains were found 150 yards away in a wooded area just two hours later.

Mary’s nightgown and jewellery were sent in for DNA testing but forensic technology was lacking at the time and a suspect could not be determined. The murder went unsolved for the next 24 years with detectives insisting that the killer likely remained in Lennon, a village of only 520, continued to visit the same cafe she did and lived in the same home. It turns out they were right.

On November 13, 2021, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, who has been working tirelessly on the case since 2002, proudly announced the arrest of 41-year-old Michael Bur, whose DNA placed him at the scene of the crime.

Michael BurTelusDaily

Michael was in the 11th grade at the time of the murder and lived in close proximity to Mary’s home; the same home he was living in at the time of his arrest. Authorities allege that Mary knew Michael and opened the door for him late at night.

“I interviewed him Oct. 15, 2004. He was one of our suspects. It was at his business in Flint township. I gave him an opportunity to come forward. It wasn’t a very good exchange and as he got up to leave, I said ‘Michael, your destiny is in your hands. Do the right thing.’
I could tell he wasn’t going to talk and I told him on that day in 2004: ‘The next time I see, you will be in shackles and you will be charged with murder.’ That day is today, and that’s why I’m here.” — Sheriff Swanson

Michael Bur is currently in custody without bond. He has been charged with murder, criminal sexual conduct, and kidnapping. A motive has not been announced as of yet.

